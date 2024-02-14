The Classy Flat-Shoe Trend People Are Wearing With Jeans and Basic Trousers

As we move ever closer towards spring, I've watched on in awe as fashion people all around me have succeeded in honing smart, cosy and stylish wardrobe rotations that seem to capture the current fashion climate whilst maintaining a timeless undercurrent all at once. Inspired by these looks, I've put some time into discovering the new-season swaps that work to ensure that classic looks retain fresh edge.

Up there with leopard-print layers and grey crew-neck cardigans, fashion people have been making smart footwear decisions of late, many of which have been born out of bigger new-season trends. The chicest of all? The red flat shoe trend. Tapping into the growing preference for flat shoes over heels, the style set are completing their daily looks with a pop of red, creating a fresh finishing touch that can revive just about any outfit.

We have seen red ballet flats lead the pack in recent months, but this season, fashion people are taking the trend one step further—shopping red flat shoes in all their forms. From sturdy red loafers to slinky red slingbacks and vivid red trainers, the red shoe trend has certainly found its (flat) feet. Not only that, but chilli red has been a key trend across clothing and bags, too, for the past two seasons. I have a feeling that, by the time Fashion Month is over in March, that we'll be confirming it's sticking around for autumn/winter 2024. I'll be sure to update you on that once the shows have happened, but I'm willing to be the rest of the year is going to adhere to trend, too.

Elevating the feel of a simple jeans and t-shirt look, the red flat shoe trend will also style well with white cotton dresses or light linen trousers come summer. Newly inspired to get those in-the-know, I've collated the best red flat shoes available to shop now. Read on to discover my edit below.

SHOP THE RED FLAT SHOE TREND:

Reformation Melissa Mary Jane Flat £268 SHOP NOW Mary janes are going to be a key footwear buy this spring.

Ganni Red Wide Welt Buckle Ballerinas £295 SHOP NOW I keep coming back to Ganni's sturdy buckle flats.

H&M Pointed Slingbacks £19 SHOP NOW These are selling quickly!

Aeyde Uma Velvet Mary Jane Ballet Flats £245 SHOP NOW In a sumptuous velvet finish, these might be the best flat's I've found.

Adidas Gazelle Indoor Shoes £90 SHOP NOW Red trainers are the easiest way to add some colour to a minimal look.

Vibi Venezia Bow-Strap Velvet Mary Jane Flats £120 SHOP NOW Style with white socks or wear these on their own.

Duke + Dexter Peachy Den Red Croc Loafer £260 SHOP NOW Double down on colour and wear with bright red tights.

Flabelus Aurelie £98 SHOP NOW In my opinion, there's not better colour combination that red and pink.

Gianvito Rossi Ascent Leather Point-Toe Rlats £710 SHOP NOW These sleek slingbacks are perfect spring-time get-togethers.

Zara Faux Patent Ballet Flats With Ankle Strap £26 SHOP NOW These patent ballet flats will put a fresh spin on any spring look.

Mango Satin Ballerinas With Studs £50 SHOP NOW Experiment with the growing studs trend this season.