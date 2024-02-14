The Classy Flat-Shoe Trend People Are Wearing With Jeans and Basic Trousers
As we move ever closer towards spring, I've watched on in awe as fashion people all around me have succeeded in honing smart, cosy and stylish wardrobe rotations that seem to capture the current fashion climate whilst maintaining a timeless undercurrent all at once. Inspired by these looks, I've put some time into discovering the new-season swaps that work to ensure that classic looks retain fresh edge.
Up there with leopard-print layers and grey crew-neck cardigans, fashion people have been making smart footwear decisions of late, many of which have been born out of bigger new-season trends. The chicest of all? The red flat shoe trend. Tapping into the growing preference for flat shoes over heels, the style set are completing their daily looks with a pop of red, creating a fresh finishing touch that can revive just about any outfit.
We have seen red ballet flats lead the pack in recent months, but this season, fashion people are taking the trend one step further—shopping red flat shoes in all their forms. From sturdy red loafers to slinky red slingbacks and vivid red trainers, the red shoe trend has certainly found its (flat) feet. Not only that, but chilli red has been a key trend across clothing and bags, too, for the past two seasons. I have a feeling that, by the time Fashion Month is over in March, that we'll be confirming it's sticking around for autumn/winter 2024. I'll be sure to update you on that once the shows have happened, but I'm willing to be the rest of the year is going to adhere to trend, too.
Elevating the feel of a simple jeans and t-shirt look, the red flat shoe trend will also style well with white cotton dresses or light linen trousers come summer. Newly inspired to get those in-the-know, I've collated the best red flat shoes available to shop now. Read on to discover my edit below.
SHOP THE RED FLAT SHOE TREND:
In a sumptuous velvet finish, these might be the best flat's I've found.
These sleek slingbacks are perfect spring-time get-togethers.
These patent ballet flats will put a fresh spin on any spring look.
