The Classy Flat-Shoe Trend People Are Wearing With Jeans and Basic Trousers

By Natalie Munro
published

As we move ever closer towards spring, I've watched on in awe as fashion people all around me have succeeded in honing smart, cosy and stylish wardrobe rotations that seem to capture the current fashion climate whilst maintaining a timeless undercurrent all at once. Inspired by these looks, I've put some time into discovering the new-season swaps that work to ensure that classic looks retain fresh edge.

Marina Torred wear red ballet flats

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Up there with leopard-print layers and grey crew-neck cardigans, fashion people have been making smart footwear decisions of late, many of which have been born out of bigger new-season trends. The chicest of all? The red flat shoe trend. Tapping into the growing preference for flat shoes over heels, the style set are completing their daily looks with a pop of red, creating a fresh finishing touch that can revive just about any outfit.

Lucy Williams styles red loafers from The Row

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

We have seen red ballet flats lead the pack in recent months, but this season, fashion people are taking the trend one step further—shopping red flat shoes in all their forms. From sturdy red loafers to slinky red slingbacks and vivid red trainers, the red shoe trend has certainly found its (flat) feet. Not only that, but chilli red has been a key trend across clothing and bags, too, for the past two seasons. I have a feeling that, by the time Fashion Month is over in March, that we'll be confirming it's sticking around for autumn/winter 2024. I'll be sure to update you on that once the shows have happened, but I'm willing to be the rest of the year is going to adhere to trend, too.

Claudia Berresford styles red trainers

(Image credit: @claudia_berresford)

Elevating the feel of a simple jeans and t-shirt look, the red flat shoe trend will also style well with white cotton dresses or light linen trousers come summer. Newly inspired to get those in-the-know, I've collated the best red flat shoes available to shop now. Read on to discover my edit below.

SHOP THE RED FLAT SHOE TREND:

Melissa Mary Jane Flat
Reformation
Melissa Mary Jane Flat

Mary janes are going to be a key footwear buy this spring.

Ganni + Red Wide Welt Buckle Ballerinas
Ganni
Red Wide Welt Buckle Ballerinas

I keep coming back to Ganni's sturdy buckle flats.

Pointed slingbacks
H&M
Pointed Slingbacks

These are selling quickly!

Uma velvet Mary Jane ballet flats
Aeyde
Uma Velvet Mary Jane Ballet Flats

In a sumptuous velvet finish, these might be the best flat's I've found.

Gazelle Indoor Shoes
Adidas
Gazelle Indoor Shoes

Red trainers are the easiest way to add some colour to a minimal look.

Bow-strap velvet Mary Jane flats
Vibi Venezia
Bow-Strap Velvet Mary Jane Flats

Style with white socks or wear these on their own.

Red loafer
Duke + Dexter
Peachy Den Red Croc Loafer

Double down on colour and wear with bright red tights.

Aurelie
Flabelus
Aurelie

In my opinion, there's not better colour combination that red and pink.

Ascent leather point-toe flats
Gianvito Rossi
Ascent Leather Point-Toe Rlats

These sleek slingbacks are perfect spring-time get-togethers.

FAUX PATENT BALLET FLATS WITH ANKLE STRAP
Zara
Faux Patent Ballet Flats With Ankle Strap

These patent ballet flats will put a fresh spin on any spring look.

Satin ballerinas with studs - Women
Mango
Satin Ballerinas With Studs

Experiment with the growing studs trend this season.

Balla Mesh, Red
Dear Frances
Balla Mesh

The mesh shoe trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

