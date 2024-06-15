Put Your Heels Away—These Trending Flats are Taking Over London This Season

Heels always seem like a good idea when I'm lying in bed and mentally outfit-planning for the next morning. But when my alarm goes off and I start getting ready, there's only one type of shoe I reach for: flats.

Unless you can walk in heels with the grace and nonchalance of a runway model, opting for height over comfort is a decision you'll regret as you navigate Tube stations, changing meeting rooms and frequent coffee runs. Thankfully, the fashion world has united in solidifying flat shoes as the sensible (and stylish) choice.

Of all the footwear trends to emerge this spring/summer, four in particular keep cropping up on the streets of London—and on my Instagram feed. The capital's best-dressed have made a strong case for why these sandals and closed-toe flats are the only ones worth your time. We've collected the proof into one scrollable list for your perusal. Happy shopping...

See the 4 Flat Shoe Trends Taking Over London This Summer:

1. Skinny Flip-Flops

Style Notes: Last summer, thick-soled thong sandals with wide straps were a leading trend; this year, it's all about nostalgic nineties-style flip-flops. Despite London's unpredictable weather, its optimistic residents aren't letting the temperature rule out this trend.

Shop the trend:

The Row Leather Thong Sandals £860 SHOP NOW From premium flip-flops to fisherman sandals, The Row's summer shoe selection is flawless.

Sleepers Sleepers Tapered Flip Flops £29 SHOP NOW Perfect for wearing poolside.

AEYDE Renee Leather Flip Flops £210 SHOP NOW So simple, yet so effective.

M&S Collection Flat Toe Thong Sandal £15 SHOP NOW Why not add a fun metallic element to your outfit?

2. Mesh Flats

Style Notes: If you've spent any time on the internet or reading magazines, you'll know that mesh flats are the shoe of the season. This scene-stealing style comes in many forms, from minimal iterations to those with a wider weave and Mary Jane straps. The sheer shoe is a fresh new take on the ongoing ballet flat trend, and Londoners love it.

Shop the trend:

& Other Stories Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats £110 SHOP NOW I'm expecting these to sell out any day now.

COS Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats £110 SHOP NOW So! Chic!

Reformation Bethany Ballet Flat £268 SHOP NOW The ideal evening flat.

The Row Mesh Flats £670 SHOP NOW These flats might be divisive, but they get the influencer stamp of approval.

3. Brown Sandals

Style Notes: If you prefer your trends to feel wearable and risk-free, invest in a pair of dark-brown leather sandals. It might be a current shade for SS24, but we can't imagine a time when it will feel outdated.

Shop the trend:

Loro Piana Sumie Leather Sandals £880 SHOP NOW This pair is timeless.

Russell & Bromley Montego Trek Leather Sandal £145 SHOP NOW A more sophisticated take on the trek sandal.

Reformation Ludo Toe Ring Strappy Flat Sandal £128 SHOP NOW Beautifully minimal.

Massimo Dutti Flat Sandals With Double Buckle £60 SHOP NOW The chunky silver buckles are a nice touch.

4. Satin Ballerinas

Style Notes: Indeed, trends aren't always practical, and usually we wouldn't recommend wearing satin shoes in British weather. But if there's ever a time to do it, it's summer—just keep an eye on your forecast app. The good news is many high-end pairs of satin ballerinas are leather-lined, providing some protection to your feet in the case of a surprise downpour.

Shop the trend:

MANGO Elastic Satin Ballerinas £36 SHOP NOW Mango's shoe collection is so impressive at the moment.

Arket Satin Ballerinas £149 SHOP NOW I love this colour—you can easily carry these copper pumps into autumn.

Miu Miu Satin Ballet Flats £700 SHOP NOW These Miu Miu shoes are having a major moment.