Put Your Heels Away—These Trending Flats are Taking Over London This Season
Heels always seem like a good idea when I'm lying in bed and mentally outfit-planning for the next morning. But when my alarm goes off and I start getting ready, there's only one type of shoe I reach for: flats.
Unless you can walk in heels with the grace and nonchalance of a runway model, opting for height over comfort is a decision you'll regret as you navigate Tube stations, changing meeting rooms and frequent coffee runs. Thankfully, the fashion world has united in solidifying flat shoes as the sensible (and stylish) choice.
Of all the footwear trends to emerge this spring/summer, four in particular keep cropping up on the streets of London—and on my Instagram feed. The capital's best-dressed have made a strong case for why these sandals and closed-toe flats are the only ones worth your time. We've collected the proof into one scrollable list for your perusal. Happy shopping...
See the 4 Flat Shoe Trends Taking Over London This Summer:
1. Skinny Flip-Flops
Style Notes: Last summer, thick-soled thong sandals with wide straps were a leading trend; this year, it's all about nostalgic nineties-style flip-flops. Despite London's unpredictable weather, its optimistic residents aren't letting the temperature rule out this trend.
Shop the trend:
From premium flip-flops to fisherman sandals, The Row's summer shoe selection is flawless.
2. Mesh Flats
Style Notes: If you've spent any time on the internet or reading magazines, you'll know that mesh flats are the shoe of the season. This scene-stealing style comes in many forms, from minimal iterations to those with a wider weave and Mary Jane straps. The sheer shoe is a fresh new take on the ongoing ballet flat trend, and Londoners love it.
Shop the trend:
3. Brown Sandals
Style Notes: If you prefer your trends to feel wearable and risk-free, invest in a pair of dark-brown leather sandals. It might be a current shade for SS24, but we can't imagine a time when it will feel outdated.
Shop the trend:
4. Satin Ballerinas
Style Notes: Indeed, trends aren't always practical, and usually we wouldn't recommend wearing satin shoes in British weather. But if there's ever a time to do it, it's summer—just keep an eye on your forecast app. The good news is many high-end pairs of satin ballerinas are leather-lined, providing some protection to your feet in the case of a surprise downpour.
Shop the trend:
Ballet flats with a squared-off toe are pushing their way into the spotlight.
Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.
A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.
In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.
