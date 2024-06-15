Put Your Heels Away—These Trending Flats are Taking Over London This Season

Heels always seem like a good idea when I'm lying in bed and mentally outfit-planning for the next morning. But when my alarm goes off and I start getting ready, there's only one type of shoe I reach for: flats.

Unless you can walk in heels with the grace and nonchalance of a runway model, opting for height over comfort is a decision you'll regret as you navigate Tube stations, changing meeting rooms and frequent coffee runs. Thankfully, the fashion world has united in solidifying flat shoes as the sensible (and stylish) choice.

Of all the footwear trends to emerge this spring/summer, four in particular keep cropping up on the streets of London—and on my Instagram feed. The capital's best-dressed have made a strong case for why these sandals and closed-toe flats are the only ones worth your time. We've collected the proof into one scrollable list for your perusal. Happy shopping...

1. Skinny Flip-Flops

London flat shoe trends @theannaedit

(Image credit: @theannaedit)

Style Notes: Last summer, thick-soled thong sandals with wide straps were a leading trend; this year, it's all about nostalgic nineties-style flip-flops. Despite London's unpredictable weather, its optimistic residents aren't letting the temperature rule out this trend.

London flat shoe trends: @kimturkington_

(Image credit: @kimturkington_)

Shop the trend:

Mytheresa The Row
The Row
Leather Thong Sandals

From premium flip-flops to fisherman sandals, The Row's summer shoe selection is flawless.

Sleepers Tapered Flip Flops - Brown - Arket Gb
Sleepers
Sleepers Tapered Flip Flops

Perfect for wearing poolside.

Renee Leather Flip Flops
AEYDE
Renee Leather Flip Flops

So simple, yet so effective.

M&S Flat Toe Thong Sandal
M&S Collection
Flat Toe Thong Sandal

Why not add a fun metallic element to your outfit?

2. Mesh Flats

London flat shoe trends: @taffymsipa

(Image credit: @taffymsipa)

Style Notes: If you've spent any time on the internet or reading magazines, you'll know that mesh flats are the shoe of the season. This scene-stealing style comes in many forms, from minimal iterations to those with a wider weave and Mary Jane straps. The sheer shoe is a fresh new take on the ongoing ballet flat trend, and Londoners love it.

London flat shoe trends: @astyleedit

(Image credit: @astyleedit)

Shop the trend:

Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats
& Other Stories
Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats

I'm expecting these to sell out any day now.

Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats
COS
Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats

So! Chic!

Bethany Ballet Flat
Reformation
Bethany Ballet Flat

The ideal evening flat.

Mesh Flats
The Row
Mesh Flats

These flats might be divisive, but they get the influencer stamp of approval.

3. Brown Sandals

London flat shoe trends: @francescasaffari

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

Style Notes: If you prefer your trends to feel wearable and risk-free, invest in a pair of dark-brown leather sandals. It might be a current shade for SS24, but we can't imagine a time when it will feel outdated.

London flat shoe trends: @bubblyaquarius

(Image credit: @bubblyaquarius)

Shop the trend:

Sumie Leather Sandals
Loro Piana
Sumie Leather Sandals

This pair is timeless.

Russell & Bromley Montego Trek Leather Sandal
Russell & Bromley
Montego Trek Leather Sandal

A more sophisticated take on the trek sandal.

Ludo Toe Ring Strappy Flat Sandal
Reformation
Ludo Toe Ring Strappy Flat Sandal

Beautifully minimal.

Massimo Dutti Flat Sandals with Double Buckle
Massimo Dutti
Flat Sandals With Double Buckle

The chunky silver buckles are a nice touch.

4. Satin Ballerinas

London flat shoe trends: @camillecharriere

(Image credit: @camillecharriere)

Style Notes: Indeed, trends aren't always practical, and usually we wouldn't recommend wearing satin shoes in British weather. But if there's ever a time to do it, it's summer—just keep an eye on your forecast app. The good news is many high-end pairs of satin ballerinas are leather-lined, providing some protection to your feet in the case of a surprise downpour.

London flat shoe trends: https://www.instagram.com/p/C6EZL1kKf6x/?img_index=11

(Image credit: @poppyalmond)

Shop the trend:

Elastic Satin Ballerinas
MANGO
Elastic Satin Ballerinas

Mango's shoe collection is so impressive at the moment.

Satin Ballerinas - Dark Brown - Arket Gb
Arket
Satin Ballerinas

I love this colour—you can easily carry these copper pumps into autumn.

Mytheresa Miu Miu Satin Ballet Flats
Miu Miu
Satin Ballet Flats

These Miu Miu shoes are having a major moment.

Mikayla Ballet Flat
Reformation
Mikayla Ballet Flat

Ballet flats with a squared-off toe are pushing their way into the spotlight.

Bébhinn Campbell
Freelance Fashion Editor

Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.

A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.

In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.

