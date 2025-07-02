Zendaya's Engagement Ring Designer Is About to Be a Household Name

Ahead of this year's Golden Globes bets were made on what awards would be won and what outfits would be worn. But no one was ready for the moment that would inevitably steal the spotlight entirely: Zendaya nonchalantly announcing her engagement to Tom Holland without saying a single word.

Instead, the actress, who was nominated for her role as Tashi Donaldson in Challengers, stepped out in a custom orange Louis Vuitton gown and a large bezel-set east-west diamond on a thin gold band by British jewelry designer Jessica McCormack.

Zendaya showing off her Jessica McCormack engagement ring on the Golden Globes red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Within minutes, the entire internet was collectively, for lack of a better term, freaking out. Within hours, girls on TikTok were trying to spread the gospel of McCormack's rings, hoping it would land on their boyfriend's FYP. The designer, who is already well known across Europe, was quickly becoming a household name amongst her new American fans. And her fanbase is only just beginning, considering the designer just opened a store in New York on Madison Ave this past May.

The inside of Jessica McCormack's new store in New York City, located at 743 Madison Ave. (Image credit: Courtesy of Brand)

The two-floor store is set in a Beaux-Arts building from 1879, featuring everything from engagement rings guaranteed to break the internet (again) to 20 carat oval cut diamond pendant necklaces set in McCormack's signature torque.

The boutique is also supported by a dedicated local workshop, and McCormack will be often staying in the city to work on bespoke commissions. (Image credit: Courtesy of brand)

The space was designed closely with architects Johnston Cave and the city's Society of Guilders to help preserve the history of the building while also reflecting McCormack's classical but eclectic aesthetic. (Image credit: Courtesy of Brand)

Below, we sat down with McCormack to discuss the big opening, what sets her pieces apart from the rest, and her philosophy on truly living in your jewelry.

Q: How exactly did you decide to go into jewelry?

Jessica McCormack: Both my upbringing and my time at Sotheby’s have had a profound impact on how I approach design. As an auctioneer, my father introduced me to the world of art and antiques from a young age, which gave me an early appreciation for beautiful things, whether old or new. While at Sotheby’s, I had the rare opportunity of handling some of the world’s most famous jewellery collections – pieces from the 1920s by Cartier and Lalique, as well as multiple crown jewels. That exposure was not only creatively inspiring but also showed me the incredible level of craftsmanship that is possible in jewelry design. I began designing in a small studio in Clerkenwell, alongside a handful of craftspeople – some of whom are still with me 17 years later.

Q: I know you've said something along the lines of, 'What's the fun in jewels if they're just sitting in a safe at home and not being worn out!' Can you tell me more about your ethos around jewelry?

JM: When I design, I’m always considering how I can make the pieces truly wearable. I’ve developed a design philosophy that balances elegance with practicality – so versatility and comfort is key. Our Gypset earrings for example are just as suited to a day at the office as they are to an evening out, making you feel appropriately dressed in both settings. I want to create timeless jewelery so that my pieces that can be cherished, worn, and eventually passed on through generations.

Q: What is it about your pieces that set them apart from the rest?

JM: I think that the JM pieces can be worn in so many different contexts, whether its day to day or to a smart event – it really depends on how they are styled. I love seeing how a piece like a Ball n Chain necklace can take on a completely new character from one client to another. I think the versatility of the pieces is what makes them individual.

Q: How would you describe your customer and how exactly are they wearing their jewelry?

JM: I would say I design to complement modern dressing rather than a particular kind of person. One of the most rewarding parts of what I do is seeing a wonderful and diverse range of women wearing my pieces and making them their own through the way they choose to style them. The pieces are intentionally designed to blend well with a preexisting jewellery wardrobe so many of my clients mix and match their new JM pieces with pieces they’ve had for years.

Q: How did you decide to open a store in New York? What made it feel right?

JM: We chose New York for our first international store because of the incredible enthusiasm and support we've received from our US clients. It’s exciting to finally offer them a space that they can visit closer to home.

Q: What are you most excited about with this new store opening?



JM: I have always loved the city and to have a space on one of the most iconic shopping streets in Manhattan offers us such a great opportunity to reach more people, while welcoming familiar faces. I am most excited about really getting to know our American clients, for myself and the team to spend that time with them in person will be invaluable.