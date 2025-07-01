Addison Rae, Olivia Rodrigo, and I All Cosign These Trending $30 Sandals

Olivia Rodrigo wearing black Havaianas flip flops.

(Image credit: @oliviarodrigo)

If you’ve scrolled Instagram or TikTok lately, you’ve probably noticed a trend quietly taking over your feed—and no, it’s not another viral bag or vintage tee. It’s flip-flops. Yes, flip-flops. And not just any kind—Havaianas, the undisputed OGs of toe-post footwear, are having a serious fashion moment. Once reserved for beach days and college dorm showers, these rubber icons have been fully rebranded by the cool-girl crowd, worn with everything from tailored trousers to designer maxi skirts.

Blame it on the rise of "ugly chic" or the The Row–fueled obsession with minimalist styles, but suddenly, humble flops are front row–worthy. Jonathan Bailey is baring his toes during the Jurassic World Rebirth red carpet, Gen Z is pairing them with oversized cargos, and your favorite Scandi influencers are styling them with slouchy denim like it's the fashion Olympics. What sets Havaianas apart, though? They've always been cool. They're laid-back but intentional, nostalgic but somehow of-the-moment, and with dozens of styles and colorways, there’s truly a pair for every aesthetic.

Whether you're channeling '90s Kate Moss at the airport or just trying to survive summer without sacrificing style, Havaianas are your fashion cheat code. Ahead, see the five styles we're loving and how to wear them without looking like you're headed to the gym locker room.

Square-Toe Havaianas Flip-Flops

Photo of Gigi Hadid wearing Square-Toe Havaianas Sandals.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We can't talk about Havaianas without mentioning the brand's viral Slim Square Flip-Flops that instantly sold out every summer for the past three years. This style is elevated yet effortless and is a nod to the runway trends while keeping it beachy. Wear them with wide-leg pants and a cropped tank for a fashion-forward silhouette that still feels relaxed.

Havaianas, Gigi Hadid Slim Square Flip Flops
Havaianas
Gigi Hadid Slim Square Flip Flops

Slim Square Flip Flop
Havaianas
Slim Square Flip Flop

Slim Square Flip Flop
Havaianas
Slim Square Flip Flop

Havaianas, Slim Square Logo Pop Up Flip Flops
Havaianas
Slim Square Logo Pop Up Flip Flops

Brazil Logo Havaianas Flip-Flops

Photo of Addison Rae wearing Brazilian Havaianas Flip-Flops.

(Image credit: @amberasaly)

A sporty staple with a cult following is the Brazil Logo flip-flops, which offer comfort with a side of cool. The flag detail adds a playful edge. I'd wear these with an athletic-inspired set or a flirty miniskirt.

Havaianas, Brazil Logo Flip Flops
Havaianas
Brazil Logo Flip Flops

Brazil Logo Sandal
Havaianas
Brazil Logo Sandal

Havaianas, Brazil Logo Flip Flops
Havaianas
Brazil Logo Flip Flops

Havaianas, Brazil Logo Flip Flops
Havaianas
Brazil Logo Flip Flops

Slim Havaianas Flip-Flops

Photo of Olivia Rodrigo wearing Slim Havaianas Sandals.

(Image credit: @oliviarodrigo)

Delicate straps and a sleek silhouette make the Slim Flip-Flops an elegant favorite. They transition seamlessly from poolside lounging to sunset drinks—just add a silky slip dress and gold hoops, or, in the case of Olivia Rodrigo, your favorite summer minidress.

Havaianas, Slim Flip Flops
Havaianas
Slim Flip Flops

Havaianas, Slim Flip Flops
Havaianas
Slim Flip Flops

Havaianas, Slim Flip Flops
Havaianas
Slim Flip Flops

Havaianas, Slim Flip Flops
Havaianas
Slim Flip Flops

Top Havaianas Flip-Flops

Photo of Ana Escalante wearing Classic Havaianas Sandals.

(Image credit: @balencianas)

The OG icon. With a timeless shape and laid-back feel, the Top Flip-Flops are your go-to for casual polish. Slip them on with vintage denim and a crisp button-down for that cool, understated street-style finish.

Havaianas, Top Flip Flops
Havaianas
Top Flip Flops

Havaianas, Top Flip Flops
Havaianas
Top Flip Flops

Havaianas, Top Flip Flops
Havaianas
Top Flip Flops

Havaianas, Top Flip Flops
Havaianas
Top Flip Flops

Una Acai Havaianas Flip-Flops

Photo of Anna LaPlaca wearing Una Acai Havaianas Sandals.

(Image credit: @anna__laplaca)

The Una Acai Flip-Flops are a bold twist on the classic, bringing a fresh, braided-style cord that instantly upgrades any neutral look. The two-tone look makes them pop against airy white linen sets or colorful bikinis for effortless, resort-ready glam.

Havaianas, Una Acai Sandal
Havaianas
Una Acai Sandal

Una Acai Eur Sandal
Havaianas
Una Acai Eur Sandal

Havaianas, Una Acai Eur Sandal
Havaianas
Una Acai Eur Sandal

Havaianas Una Acai Sandals
Havaianas
Una Acai Sandals

