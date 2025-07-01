Addison Rae, Olivia Rodrigo, and I All Cosign These Trending $30 Sandals
If you’ve scrolled Instagram or TikTok lately, you’ve probably noticed a trend quietly taking over your feed—and no, it’s not another viral bag or vintage tee. It’s flip-flops. Yes, flip-flops. And not just any kind—Havaianas, the undisputed OGs of toe-post footwear, are having a serious fashion moment. Once reserved for beach days and college dorm showers, these rubber icons have been fully rebranded by the cool-girl crowd, worn with everything from tailored trousers to designer maxi skirts.
Blame it on the rise of "ugly chic" or the The Row–fueled obsession with minimalist styles, but suddenly, humble flops are front row–worthy. Jonathan Bailey is baring his toes during the Jurassic World Rebirth red carpet, Gen Z is pairing them with oversized cargos, and your favorite Scandi influencers are styling them with slouchy denim like it's the fashion Olympics. What sets Havaianas apart, though? They've always been cool. They're laid-back but intentional, nostalgic but somehow of-the-moment, and with dozens of styles and colorways, there’s truly a pair for every aesthetic.
Whether you're channeling '90s Kate Moss at the airport or just trying to survive summer without sacrificing style, Havaianas are your fashion cheat code. Ahead, see the five styles we're loving and how to wear them without looking like you're headed to the gym locker room.
Square-Toe Havaianas Flip-Flops
We can't talk about Havaianas without mentioning the brand's viral Slim Square Flip-Flops that instantly sold out every summer for the past three years. This style is elevated yet effortless and is a nod to the runway trends while keeping it beachy. Wear them with wide-leg pants and a cropped tank for a fashion-forward silhouette that still feels relaxed.
Brazil Logo Havaianas Flip-Flops
A sporty staple with a cult following is the Brazil Logo flip-flops, which offer comfort with a side of cool. The flag detail adds a playful edge. I'd wear these with an athletic-inspired set or a flirty miniskirt.
Slim Havaianas Flip-Flops
Delicate straps and a sleek silhouette make the Slim Flip-Flops an elegant favorite. They transition seamlessly from poolside lounging to sunset drinks—just add a silky slip dress and gold hoops, or, in the case of Olivia Rodrigo, your favorite summer minidress.
Top Havaianas Flip-Flops
The OG icon. With a timeless shape and laid-back feel, the Top Flip-Flops are your go-to for casual polish. Slip them on with vintage denim and a crisp button-down for that cool, understated street-style finish.
Una Acai Havaianas Flip-Flops
The Una Acai Flip-Flops are a bold twist on the classic, bringing a fresh, braided-style cord that instantly upgrades any neutral look. The two-tone look makes them pop against airy white linen sets or colorful bikinis for effortless, resort-ready glam.
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.
