Jelly Sandals Are *So* Back—Whether You're 20 or 40, This Is the Polished Way to Style Them

Not denim shorts—this is the pants trend that makes jelly sandals look chic and ageless.

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Barbara wears a blue plaid shirt.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Although summer hasn't officially started, jelly sandals are already everywhere. The nostalgic footwear has been spotted on the streets of NYC, on the beaches of L.A., and even gracing the luxurious hotel lobbies in Cannes. Fashion people are embracing the style and showing the most sophisticated and unexpectedly chic ways to wear them—case in point: Barbara Palvin's recent outfit.

While attending the Cannes Film Festival, Palvin was spotted leaving Hotel Martinez in a chic outfit that seemed more suited for grabbing coffee than for the red carpet. Her relaxed yet refined ensemble featured a classic blue plaid button-down shirt paired with black capri pants. To complete the look, the mom-to-be added matching blue-tinted oval sunglasses, a black leather tote bag, and clear kitten-heel jelly sandals from Jimmy Choo. The inclusion of the jelly sandals, especially one with a kitten heel, instantly disrupted the formality of the pants, making the entire look feel modern and cool.

Barbara palvin wears a plaid shirt, capri pants, jelly sandals, and a black bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Barbara Palvin: Jimmy Choo Jelly Drop Slide Sandal ($595)

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Jelly sandals have long been associated with vacation settings, often styled with a bikini and denim shorts or a one-piece and linen pants. However, in 2026, the most tasteful way to style jelly sandals is to do it unexpectedly—think the wrong-shoe theory. One way to do this is to follow Palvin's lead and pair them with capri pants. Because the tailored bottoms embrace the polish of traditional trousers, you might think jelly sandals, a style inherently casual and playful, would seem at odds. Yet this intentional "clash" is what makes it chic. Plus, the capri pants dress up the sandals, adding a sense of maturity and making the outfit formula ageless and elegant.

With that, keep scrolling to shop for capri pants and jelly sandals to wear with them.

Shop Capri Pants and Jelly Sandals:

Nikki Chwatt
Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.