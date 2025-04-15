There’s a New Elegant Sandal Trend Every Fashion Person Will Wear With Jeans, Leggings and Dresses This Summer
Wedge flip flops are quickly becoming the summer's most in-demand shoes. Discover our edit of the chicest styles here.
While dressing for the warmer months often feels easier—fewer layers usually mean fewer complications—it’s the shoe department that tends to trip me up (sometimes literally). Sandals might seem like the obvious choice, but more often than not, I find myself grappling with fiddly buckles, straps that dig in by midday, or finishes that feel just a little too casual for the look I’m going for. Finding a pair that’s genuinely comfortable, elevates your outfit and doesn’t leave your feet aching by sunset can feel like a tall order. So, when I stumbled across the wedge flip flop trend this week, it finally felt like my summer wardrobe was beginning to align.
Blending the relaxed ease of a traditional flip flop with the polish and posture-boosting benefits of a wedge, this shoe style offers the best of both worlds. With just enough lift to elongate the legs, wedge flip flops add structure to simple jeans outfits, bring balance to floaty summer dresses and dress up leggings with an easy elegance—offering a much more wearable alternative to classic heels for daytime looks.
While I still love my flat flip flops for beach days and errand runs, this elevated iteration feels infinitely chicer. And unlike the heeled sandals that often look great but leave me longing to go barefoot, wedge flip-flops tick the box for all-day comfort, too.
What’s more, this trend taps into two rising shoe movements at once: the nostalgic return of early-2000s flip-flop silhouettes and the broader wedge shoe trend we’re seeing across the board this season.
I'm not the only one to catch on to the growing appeal, across the high street and throughout designer brands, the wedge flip flop trend is gaining momentum. Read on to discover my edit of the best styles on the market right now.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
