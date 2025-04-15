There’s a New Elegant Sandal Trend Every Fashion Person Will Wear With Jeans, Leggings and Dresses This Summer

While dressing for the warmer months often feels easier—fewer layers usually mean fewer complications—it’s the shoe department that tends to trip me up (sometimes literally). Sandals might seem like the obvious choice, but more often than not, I find myself grappling with fiddly buckles, straps that dig in by midday, or finishes that feel just a little too casual for the look I’m going for. Finding a pair that’s genuinely comfortable, elevates your outfit and doesn’t leave your feet aching by sunset can feel like a tall order. So, when I stumbled across the wedge flip flop trend this week, it finally felt like my summer wardrobe was beginning to align.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Blending the relaxed ease of a traditional flip flop with the polish and posture-boosting benefits of a wedge, this shoe style offers the best of both worlds. With just enough lift to elongate the legs, wedge flip flops add structure to simple jeans outfits, bring balance to floaty summer dresses and dress up leggings with an easy elegance—offering a much more wearable alternative to classic heels for daytime looks.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While I still love my flat flip flops for beach days and errand runs, this elevated iteration feels infinitely chicer. And unlike the heeled sandals that often look great but leave me longing to go barefoot, wedge flip-flops tick the box for all-day comfort, too.

What’s more, this trend taps into two rising shoe movements at once: the nostalgic return of early-2000s flip-flop silhouettes and the broader wedge shoe trend we’re seeing across the board this season.

I'm not the only one to catch on to the growing appeal, across the high street and throughout designer brands, the wedge flip flop trend is gaining momentum. Read on to discover my edit of the best styles on the market right now.

SHOP WEDGE FLIP FLOPS:

Zara Vinyl Wedge Sandals £40 SHOP NOW These vinyl heels have a '90s energy that will elevated any outfit.

Mango Wedge Leather Sandals £90 SHOP NOW I would easily believe you if you told me these were designer.

Topshop Hannah Wedge Heel £42 SHOP NOW These look so much more expensive than they actually are.

Zara Satin-Effect Platform Sandals £36 SHOP NOW The glossy, satin finish gives these an elevated edge.

FitFlop Wedge Flip Flops £65 SHOP NOW These also come in orange and black.

Coach Sculpted C Platform Flip Flop £125 SHOP NOW The platform design ensures a comfortable stride.

Alaïa Satin Wedge Sandals £850 SHOP NOW These also come in a fresh white shade.

St. Agni Black Thong Wedge Heeled Sandals £250 £165 SHOP NOW Shop these while they're on sale.