There’s a New Elegant Sandal Trend Every Fashion Person Will Wear With Jeans, Leggings and Dresses This Summer

Wedge flip flops are quickly becoming the summer's most in-demand shoes. Discover our edit of the chicest styles here.

Influencers wear flip flop wedges with various outfits.
(Image credit: Getty, @sabinasocol)
While dressing for the warmer months often feels easier—fewer layers usually mean fewer complications—it’s the shoe department that tends to trip me up (sometimes literally). Sandals might seem like the obvious choice, but more often than not, I find myself grappling with fiddly buckles, straps that dig in by midday, or finishes that feel just a little too casual for the look I’m going for. Finding a pair that’s genuinely comfortable, elevates your outfit and doesn’t leave your feet aching by sunset can feel like a tall order. So, when I stumbled across the wedge flip flop trend this week, it finally felt like my summer wardrobe was beginning to align.

Influencer wears wedge flip flops

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Blending the relaxed ease of a traditional flip flop with the polish and posture-boosting benefits of a wedge, this shoe style offers the best of both worlds. With just enough lift to elongate the legs, wedge flip flops add structure to simple jeans outfits, bring balance to floaty summer dresses and dress up leggings with an easy elegance—offering a much more wearable alternative to classic heels for daytime looks.

Influencer wears flip flop wedges.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While I still love my flat flip flops for beach days and errand runs, this elevated iteration feels infinitely chicer. And unlike the heeled sandals that often look great but leave me longing to go barefoot, wedge flip-flops tick the box for all-day comfort, too.

Influencer wears wedge flip flops

(Image credit: @avahgilchrist)

What’s more, this trend taps into two rising shoe movements at once: the nostalgic return of early-2000s flip-flop silhouettes and the broader wedge shoe trend we’re seeing across the board this season.

Influencer wears wedge flip flops

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

I'm not the only one to catch on to the growing appeal, across the high street and throughout designer brands, the wedge flip flop trend is gaining momentum. Read on to discover my edit of the best styles on the market right now.

SHOP WEDGE FLIP FLOPS:

Vinyl Wedge Sandals
Zara
Vinyl Wedge Sandals

These vinyl heels have a '90s energy that will elevated any outfit.

MANGO, Wedge Leather Sandals - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Wedge Leather Sandals

I would easily believe you if you told me these were designer.

Topshop Hannah Wedge Heel in Black
Topshop
Hannah Wedge Heel

These look so much more expensive than they actually are.

Satin-Effect Platform Sandals
Zara
Satin-Effect Platform Sandals

The glossy, satin finish gives these an elevated edge.

Women's Platfform Wedge Textile Toe-Posts | Fitflop Uk
FitFlop
Wedge Flip Flops

These also come in orange and black.

Sculpted C Platform Flip Flop
Coach
Sculpted C Platform Flip Flop

The platform design ensures a comfortable stride.

Satin Wedge Sandals
Alaïa
Satin Wedge Sandals

These also come in a fresh white shade.

Black Thong Wedge Heeled Sandals
St. Agni
Black Thong Wedge Heeled Sandals

Shop these while they're on sale.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

