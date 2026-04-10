Spring is very much in the air: the London weather has become surprisingly warm, the tulips are blooming and the mood is shifting. So too is our wardrobes. The puffer jackets are packed away and the wooly hats are being switched for sun hats. Whilst we've analysed the runway spring/summer 2026 trends intensely, we always consider the seasonal trends that are emerging from each city, Instagram or generally within the culture.
One hugely influential moment in the last few months has been the TV show Love Story, which was, of course, based on Carolyn Bessette Kennedy and her husband John F. Kennedy Junior. Since the show, a desire to emulate Bessette Kennedy's iconic '90s minimalist style has been a global phenomenon, with influencers, stylists and team even Who What Wear, all decoding the perfect pared-back outfit formulas, signature pieces as well as the most-wanted Calvin Klein styles from the era.
It goes without saying that '90s style and minimalism generally has been popular for some time. Coincide this with the popularity of quiet luxury of the last decade, even though this buzzword has slowly died off, the desire for lowkey, high quality pieces that feel timeless and exude taste beyond trends is just as popular as ever.
As such, I've considered the minimalist trends people are actually going to wear this spring, from lace accents to fringe details, these are the 6 trends those that love a more pared-back style will rely on this season.
6 Minimalist Spring 2026 Trends
1. Fringe trims
Style Notes: Short, long, in black, in white, in satin, silk or beaded... When it comes to hemlines this season, it doesn't matter how it looks, so long as it's fringe. Minimalist fringe accents, as seen on silk and satin scarves as opposed how we're used to seeing it on suede, is a microtrend that has become huge since we saw it on the streets at Copenhagen Fashion Week in January. Now, it's getting a spring makeover. On the bottom of satin cream skirts and trousers, as well as on tops and in earrings, this trend is going nowhere.
SEA
Adelina Tie-Side Fringed Lace-Paneled Woven Top
I have seen so many influencers in this Sea New York top.
MANGO
Satin Bandana Fringe Dress - Women | Mango United Kingdom
The latest Mango spring collection really is so good.
Manolo Blahnik
Paletotflat Fringed Suede Ballet Flats
Fringe even on your flats? Yes please.
TALLER MARMO
Romy Fringed One-Shoulder Swimsuit
A very chic swimsuit.
2. Broderie Anglaise
Style Notes: Whilst on dresses as pictured here might be more appropriate for summer, broderie anglaise is trending across blouses right now, at the very early signs of spring. Pretty, timeless and oh-so chic, it feels a little bohemian without being too 'out there' like some embroidered, colourful folk tops. Whilst the weather is still changing, pair your broderie with light wash jeans and ballet flats, but as the sun makes more frequent appearances, style them with shorts, skirts or go for a mini like Anne-Laure has here.
Reformation
Joliette Dress
The perfect summer dress.
RIXO ⋆
Ellery Cotton Blouse in White
This Rixo top is one of my all-time favourite pieces by the brand.
freepeople
Eliza Mini Dress
So pretty!
Soeur
White Hansel Blouse
Look how great this is paired with jeans.
3. Lace Details
Style Notes: We've been in a bit of a 'skirt era' for a few years now, with many of us ditching dresses as the go-to spring and summer staple, in favour of the a skirt and top instead. Whilst the satin midi skirt—an icon in the '90s minimalist wardrobe—has been trending for a while, this year I can see many upgrading theirs for knee-length versions with lace trims. And it's not just skirts, but shorts, trousers and strappy satin tops with this delicate detail. Dôen as well as Reformation and Magda Butrym has a few stunning styles that I've already seen grace my feed on the best dressed people with low-key style, and I think come May you'll be seeing them even more.
ALIX OF BOHEMIA
Mia Sky Prima Cotton and Silk-Blend Lace-Trimmed Tank Top