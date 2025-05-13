Everyone Will Copy J.Law and Wear This "Ugly" Shoe Trend With Jeans and Trousers

(Image credit: Backgrid)

We at Who What Wear don't shy away from an ugly shoe trend. Toe-forward mesh flats? Check. Sock shoes? Been there, done that. Now, our sights are set on the latest controversial shoe style that has our feeds in a tizzy: jelly sandals.

While fashion has loved a jelly sandal moment for quite some time (who can forget those iconic Polly Pocket–style Gucci mules?), the gummy shoe trend didn't feel particularly wearable until recent months. The Row's interwoven Mara Flat took fashion Instagram by storm last summer, with nearly every person who's sartorially inclined having thrown their inhibitions out the window and bought a pair. For those unable to stomach the three-figure price tag, several affordable alts entered the marketplace in the late summer, just weeks before fall settled in.

If, like me, you bought a pair months ago and have been waiting for the perfect chance to wear it, let me be the first to tell you that this is your sign: Summer is around the corner, and there's no better time than the present to lean into the '90s nostalgia of jelly sandals and wear your favorite shoe du jour with your go-to pair of linen trousers or jeans.

Jelly sandals aren't just for fashion people who'd like to get in touch with their inner child, though. Whether on street style stars or A-Listers, jelly sandals and jelly flats have been a go-to for an unexpected, unconventional shoe. When adding dimension into an outfit, it's best to go with something that's unexpected. Just take a look below at Jennifer Lawrence, who wore two pairs of jelly sandals with her outfits.

Below, you'll find the best jelly sandals to shop now, including some styling tips that are sure to come in handy this summer. Run, don't walk, to get these before they sell out by June 1.

On Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence wears The Row Mara Flats ($1865).

Shop a similar pair

Steve Madden Grove Red $60 SHOP NOW

Jennifer Lawrence wears Melissa Possession Jelly Fisherman Sandal ($69).

Melissa Possession Jelly Fisherman Sandal $69 SHOP NOW

On the Fashion Set

How to style: Ribbed shirt + Darted Pants + Flip-Flop Jelly Sandals

Zara Barrel Pants ZW Collection $90 SHOP NOW

Gap Modern Rib Cropped T-Shirt $20 SHOP NOW

Ancient Greek Sandals Saionara Jelly Pvc Flip Flops $185 SHOP NOW

How to style: Linen Vest + Linen Pants + Bucket Hat + Caged Jelly Sandals

Dissh Alessia Black Linen Vest $140 SHOP NOW

Madewell The Zoe Relaxed Wide Pant in 100% Linen $118 SHOP NOW

Gap Factory Canvas Bucket Hat $35 $17 SHOP NOW

Old Navy Jelly Lattice Ballet Flats $20 SHOP NOW

How to style: V-Neck Knit + White T-Shirt + Flared Jeans + Caged Jelly Sandals

Almina Concept V Neck Pullover Sweater $168 SHOP NOW

Zara Z1975 Bootcut Jeans With a High Waist $50 SHOP NOW

Vince Barcelona Jelly Slides $198 SHOP NOW

Shop More Jelly Sandals

Gap Jelly Flip Flops $30 SHOP NOW

Old Navy Jelly Lattice Ballet Flats $20 SHOP NOW

Vince Melina Jelly Sandals $250 SHOP NOW

Jeli Sandals Black Suede Studio $178 SHOP NOW

Old Navy Jelly Lattice Ballet Flats $20 SHOP NOW

Ancient Greek Sandals Iro Pvc Ballet Flats $125 SHOP NOW

Ancient Greek Sandals Saionara Jelly Pvc Flip Flops $205 SHOP NOW