Everyone Will Copy J.Law and Wear This "Ugly" Shoe Trend With Jeans and Trousers
We at Who What Wear don't shy away from an ugly shoe trend. Toe-forward mesh flats? Check. Sock shoes? Been there, done that. Now, our sights are set on the latest controversial shoe style that has our feeds in a tizzy: jelly sandals.
While fashion has loved a jelly sandal moment for quite some time (who can forget those iconic Polly Pocket–style Gucci mules?), the gummy shoe trend didn't feel particularly wearable until recent months. The Row's interwoven Mara Flat took fashion Instagram by storm last summer, with nearly every person who's sartorially inclined having thrown their inhibitions out the window and bought a pair. For those unable to stomach the three-figure price tag, several affordable alts entered the marketplace in the late summer, just weeks before fall settled in.
If, like me, you bought a pair months ago and have been waiting for the perfect chance to wear it, let me be the first to tell you that this is your sign: Summer is around the corner, and there's no better time than the present to lean into the '90s nostalgia of jelly sandals and wear your favorite shoe du jour with your go-to pair of linen trousers or jeans.
Jelly sandals aren't just for fashion people who'd like to get in touch with their inner child, though. Whether on street style stars or A-Listers, jelly sandals and jelly flats have been a go-to for an unexpected, unconventional shoe. When adding dimension into an outfit, it's best to go with something that's unexpected. Just take a look below at Jennifer Lawrence, who wore two pairs of jelly sandals with her outfits.
Below, you'll find the best jelly sandals to shop now, including some styling tips that are sure to come in handy this summer. Run, don't walk, to get these before they sell out by June 1.
On Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence wears The Row Mara Flats ($1865).
Shop a similar pair
Jennifer Lawrence wears Melissa Possession Jelly Fisherman Sandal ($69).
On the Fashion Set
How to style: Ribbed shirt + Darted Pants + Flip-Flop Jelly Sandals
How to style: Linen Vest + Linen Pants + Bucket Hat + Caged Jelly Sandals
How to style: V-Neck Knit + White T-Shirt + Flared Jeans + Caged Jelly Sandals
Shop More Jelly Sandals
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.
