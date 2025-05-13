Everyone Will Copy J.Law and Wear This "Ugly" Shoe Trend With Jeans and Trousers

Street style photo of Jennifer Lawrence wearing the row Mara flat jelly sandals.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

We at Who What Wear don't shy away from an ugly shoe trend. Toe-forward mesh flats? Check. Sock shoes? Been there, done that. Now, our sights are set on the latest controversial shoe style that has our feeds in a tizzy: jelly sandals.

While fashion has loved a jelly sandal moment for quite some time (who can forget those iconic Polly Pocket–style Gucci mules?), the gummy shoe trend didn't feel particularly wearable until recent months. The Row's interwoven Mara Flat took fashion Instagram by storm last summer, with nearly every person who's sartorially inclined having thrown their inhibitions out the window and bought a pair. For those unable to stomach the three-figure price tag, several affordable alts entered the marketplace in the late summer, just weeks before fall settled in.

If, like me, you bought a pair months ago and have been waiting for the perfect chance to wear it, let me be the first to tell you that this is your sign: Summer is around the corner, and there's no better time than the present to lean into the '90s nostalgia of jelly sandals and wear your favorite shoe du jour with your go-to pair of linen trousers or jeans.

Woman wearing jelly sandals outfit

(Image credit: @courtneygrow)

Jelly sandals aren't just for fashion people who'd like to get in touch with their inner child, though. Whether on street style stars or A-Listers, jelly sandals and jelly flats have been a go-to for an unexpected, unconventional shoe. When adding dimension into an outfit, it's best to go with something that's unexpected. Just take a look below at Jennifer Lawrence, who wore two pairs of jelly sandals with her outfits.

Below, you'll find the best jelly sandals to shop now, including some styling tips that are sure to come in handy this summer. Run, don't walk, to get these before they sell out by June 1.

On Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence wearing jelly sandals outfit

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Jennifer Lawrence wears The Row Mara Flats ($1865).

Shop a similar pair

Grove Red
Steve Madden
Grove Red

Photo of Jennifer Lawrence wearing Jelly sandals.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Jennifer Lawrence wears Melissa Possession Jelly Fisherman Sandal ($69).

Possession Jelly Fisherman Sandal
Melissa
Possession Jelly Fisherman Sandal

On the Fashion Set

Woman wearing jelly sandals outfit

(Image credit: @tylynnnguyen)

How to style: Ribbed shirt + Darted Pants + Flip-Flop Jelly Sandals

Barrel Pants Zw Collection
Zara
Barrel Pants ZW Collection

Gap, Modern Rib Cropped T-Shirt
Gap
Modern Rib Cropped T-Shirt

Saionara Jelly Pvc Flip Flops
Ancient Greek Sandals
Saionara Jelly Pvc Flip Flops

Woman wearing jelly sandals outfit

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

How to style: Linen Vest + Linen Pants + Bucket Hat + Caged Jelly Sandals

Alessia Black Linen Vest
Dissh
Alessia Black Linen Vest

Madewell, The Zoe Relaxed Wide Pant in 100% Linen
Madewell
The Zoe Relaxed Wide Pant in 100% Linen

Gap Factory, Canvas Bucket Hat
Gap Factory
Canvas Bucket Hat

Jelly Lattice Ballet Flats
Old Navy
Jelly Lattice Ballet Flats

Woman wearing jelly sandals outfit

(Image credit: @balencianas)

How to style: V-Neck Knit + White T-Shirt + Flared Jeans + Caged Jelly Sandals

Almina Concept, V Neck Pullover Sweater
Almina Concept
V Neck Pullover Sweater

Cotton T-Shirt
H&M
Cotton T-Shirt

Zara, Z1975 Bootcut Jeans With a High Waist
Zara
Z1975 Bootcut Jeans With a High Waist

Barcelona Jelly Slides
Vince
Barcelona Jelly Slides

Shop More Jelly Sandals

Gap, Jelly Flip Flops
Gap
Jelly Flip Flops

Jelly Lattice Ballet Flats
Old Navy
Jelly Lattice Ballet Flats

Vince Melina Jelly Sandals
Vince
Melina Jelly Sandals

Black Suede Studio Jeli Sandals
Jeli Sandals
Black Suede Studio

Jelly Lattice Ballet Flats
Old Navy
Jelly Lattice Ballet Flats

Iro Pvc Ballet Flats
Ancient Greek Sandals
Iro Pvc Ballet Flats

Saionara Jelly Pvc Flip Flops
Ancient Greek Sandals
Saionara Jelly Pvc Flip Flops

Jelly Fisherman Sandals for Women
Old Navy
Jelly Fisherman Sandals

