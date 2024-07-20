3 Sandals Our Editors Think Feel a Little Dated Now, and 6 That Are Much Fresher
Given that it's summer (well, for the most part anyway) and the fact that this is a fashion website, it's inevitable that much of the talk between our editors centres around sandals at the moment. We've dedicated ourselves to bringing up to speed on this subject, charting the sandals trends that are worthy of your attention for 2024. However, one thing we haven't yet done is talked about the sandals we wouldn't necessarily recommend investing in this season.
Although we're editors—people trained to be unbiased when it comes to fashion journalism—we of course have our own opinions on what's stylish right now, regardless of the trend cycle that's going on. So, I thought it might be interesting to give my colleagues the opportunity to be candid for a second and reveal the sandal trends that, for lack of a better word, feel a little dated to them now. Their reasons for this are completely personal, so if there's a sandal they're not especially into this summer but you are, then that's okay—better than! You're entitled to your own opinion too, of course, and we'd never tell you that you shouldn't wear a trend you really like.
If, however, you're interested in hearing which sandals they're avoiding for 2024, scroll below. Then, after that, I've charted the sandals trends we all agree feel fresh or timeless in comparison.
THE SANDAL TRENDS OUR EDITORS THINK FEEL A LITTLE DATED NOW
- Gladiator Sandals: "Gladiator sandals will always have a place in my wardrobe but the ones with rigid buckle straps that climb all the way up to the knee? They're the gladiators that I think need to stay put in the '00s," says Editor-in-Chief, Hannah Almassi.
- Neon Sandals: "I feel like one sandals trend which I invested in a few years ago but would now not wear is bright, borderline neon sandals. They were really tricky to match anything to and, if the shade was slightly off, could look very cheap. I prefer to stick to neutrals and timeless colours now, like classic red and olive," says deputy editor, Maxine Eggenberger.
- Velcro Sandals: "I completely appreciate that there will be lots of people out there who disagree with me, and that's okay, but, personally, I'm no longer into the velcro-strap, lightweight sole shoes that were so popular back in 2019. I own a pair, and I won't be getting rid of them as they are comfortable, but is this a style I'd invest in now? I don't think so," says managing editor, Poppy Nash.
6 SANDALS TRENDS THAT FEEL FRESHER BY COMPARISON
1. CHUNKY BLACK SLIDERS
Style Notes: Sandals trends come and go, but a pair of chunky, black slider sandals will always be in style. We're talking elevated pairs with moulded footbeds that can withstand a high step count whilst simultaneously bestowing your outfits with a cool finish.
SHOP THE LOOK
2. T-BAR SANDALS
Style Notes: While T-bar sandals are a big 2024 shoe trend, they're a sandal style that's been in the rotation of fashion people—especially French fashion people, for some reason—for a long time. For a modern take, look for pairs with fine straps, keeping the coverage of the foot overall to the absolute minimum.
SHOP THE LOOK
3. METALLIC SANDALS
Style Notes: Where colour trends ebb and flow in popularity, there's something evergreen (excuse the pun) about metallic sandals. Silver feels current, but gold sandals are timeless. Wear with low-key pieces like jorts and linen trousers for a high/low spin.
SHOP THE LOOK
4. FLIP FLOP SANDALS
Style Notes: One sandals trend we'll never turn our backs on is flip flops. While they've always been in our lives and wardrobes in foam and rubber, right now, it's glossy leather pairs that those in the know are investing in.
SHOP THE LOOK
5. ANKLE-TIE SANDALS
Style Notes: Although gladiator sandal-adjacent, ankle-tie sandals, the sort with skinny laces that wrap around the ankle several times, have proven themselves to be a more everlasting, trend-proof option, be they flats or high heels.
SHOP THE LOOK
6. TOE RING SANDALS
Style Notes: Perhaps the most noteworthy sandals trend of 2024 is the toe-ring sandal; pairs that have either a gold hoop or loop of fabric that circles around the big toe. These tap into the overarching boho movement we're seeing this season. If you're buying into it for the first time, we'd recommend sticking to a suede pair in a muted or neutral colour as we know these shades tend to stay relevant.
SHOP THE LOOK
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.
Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.
Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.
-
If a Stylish Italian Woman Shopped the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, These 30 Chic Pieces Would Catch Her Eye
These are bound to sell out.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I Spent 3 Hours Scouring Amazon Prime Day Shoe and Accessory Deals—39 Styles That Are So Worth It
These are the best of the bunch.
By Chichi Offor
-
An Italian Woman Shops Amazon Prime Day—30 Chic Sale Picks She'd Be Sure to Buy
So sleek.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
29 Trendy Nordstrom Shoes That Just Blew Me Away—From Affordable to Designer
Trendy shoes are the best shoes.
By Allyson Payer
-
31 Elevated Basics From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale That I Simply Can Not Get Off My Mind
All are building blocks to a chic wardrobe.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Summer Fashion Is Elite—These 18 Dresses, Tops, and Sandals Prove My Theory
Sponsor Content Created With Net-a-Porter
By Raina Mendonça
-
33 Summer Accessories I'm Shopping to Make My Basics Feel Brand-New
Because we all need a little rizz.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
We're Trend-Spotters in Madrid: 5 Looks Spanish Women Wear on Repeat
This street style account is taking over.
By Ana Escalante