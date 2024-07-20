3 Sandals Our Editors Think Feel a Little Dated Now, and 6 That Are Much Fresher

Given that it's summer (well, for the most part anyway) and the fact that this is a fashion website, it's inevitable that much of the talk between our editors centres around sandals at the moment. We've dedicated ourselves to bringing up to speed on this subject, charting the sandals trends that are worthy of your attention for 2024. However, one thing we haven't yet done is talked about the sandals we wouldn't necessarily recommend investing in this season.

Although we're editors—people trained to be unbiased when it comes to fashion journalism—we of course have our own opinions on what's stylish right now, regardless of the trend cycle that's going on. So, I thought it might be interesting to give my colleagues the opportunity to be candid for a second and reveal the sandal trends that, for lack of a better word, feel a little dated to them now. Their reasons for this are completely personal, so if there's a sandal they're not especially into this summer but you are, then that's okay—better than! You're entitled to your own opinion too, of course, and we'd never tell you that you shouldn't wear a trend you really like.

If, however, you're interested in hearing which sandals they're avoiding for 2024, scroll below. Then, after that, I've charted the sandals trends we all agree feel fresh or timeless in comparison.

Gladiator Sandals: "Gladiator sandals will always have a place in my wardrobe but the ones with rigid buckle straps that climb all the way up to the knee? They're the gladiators that I think need to stay put in the '00s," says Editor-in-Chief, Hannah Almassi. Neon Sandals: "I feel like one sandals trend which I invested in a few years ago but would now not wear is bright, borderline neon sandals. They were really tricky to match anything to and, if the shade was slightly off, could look very cheap. I prefer to stick to neutrals and timeless colours now, like classic red and olive," says deputy editor, Maxine Eggenberger. Velcro Sandals: "I completely appreciate that there will be lots of people out there who disagree with me, and that's okay, but, personally, I'm no longer into the velcro-strap, lightweight sole shoes that were so popular back in 2019. I own a pair, and I won't be getting rid of them as they are comfortable, but is this a style I'd invest in now? I don't think so," says managing editor, Poppy Nash.

6 SANDALS TRENDS THAT FEEL FRESHER BY COMPARISON

1. CHUNKY BLACK SLIDERS

Style Notes: Sandals trends come and go, but a pair of chunky, black slider sandals will always be in style. We're talking elevated pairs with moulded footbeds that can withstand a high step count whilst simultaneously bestowing your outfits with a cool finish.

SHOP THE LOOK

BIRKENSTOCK 1774 Milano Leather Sandals £420 SHOP NOW

ZARA Buckled Flat Slider Sandals £36 SHOP NOW

Whistles Ruben Whipstitch Velcro Sandal £169 SHOP NOW

2. T-BAR SANDALS

Style Notes: While T-bar sandals are a big 2024 shoe trend, they're a sandal style that's been in the rotation of fashion people—especially French fashion people, for some reason—for a long time. For a modern take, look for pairs with fine straps, keeping the coverage of the foot overall to the absolute minimum.

SHOP THE LOOK

Next Bone Print Signature Leather Toe Post Heeled Sandals £59 SHOP NOW

Reformation Thea T-Strap Flat Sandal £198 SHOP NOW

NEOUS Jumel Leather Sandals £525 SHOP NOW

3. METALLIC SANDALS

Style Notes: Where colour trends ebb and flow in popularity, there's something evergreen (excuse the pun) about metallic sandals. Silver feels current, but gold sandals are timeless. Wear with low-key pieces like jorts and linen trousers for a high/low spin.

SHOP THE LOOK

MANOLO BLAHNIK Leva 105 Metallic Leather Sandals £645 SHOP NOW

MANGO Metallic Strap Sandals £36 SHOP NOW

4. FLIP FLOP SANDALS

Style Notes: One sandals trend we'll never turn our backs on is flip flops. While they've always been in our lives and wardrobes in foam and rubber, right now, it's glossy leather pairs that those in the know are investing in.

SHOP THE LOOK

M&S Collection Flat Toe Thong Sandal £15 SHOP NOW

TOTEME Croc-Effect Leather Flip Flops £350 SHOP NOW

New Look Leather Look Flip Flops £10 SHOP NOW

5. ANKLE-TIE SANDALS

Style Notes: Although gladiator sandal-adjacent, ankle-tie sandals, the sort with skinny laces that wrap around the ankle several times, have proven themselves to be a more everlasting, trend-proof option, be they flats or high heels.

SHOP THE LOOK

Topshop Topshop Katrina Leather Strappy Sandals in Black £32 SHOP NOW

KHAITE Arden Leather Sandals £890 SHOP NOW

ZARA Flat Animal Print Slider Sandals £26 SHOP NOW

6. TOE RING SANDALS

Style Notes: Perhaps the most noteworthy sandals trend of 2024 is the toe-ring sandal; pairs that have either a gold hoop or loop of fabric that circles around the big toe. These tap into the overarching boho movement we're seeing this season. If you're buying into it for the first time, we'd recommend sticking to a suede pair in a muted or neutral colour as we know these shades tend to stay relevant.

SHOP THE LOOK

A.EMERY Jalen Suede Sandals £180 SHOP NOW

Free People Abilene Toe Loop Sandals £78 SHOP NOW