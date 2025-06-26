5 Anti-Flat Shoes Fashion People Wear With Long Shorts to Look Elegant

Once tricky to style, long shorts have officially been given the chic treatment, and one way to make them look even more elegant is to pair them with these heels. Scroll on to see the best heels to wear with long shorts this summer.

Heels to wear with long shorts
(Image credit: Future)
By
published
in Features

For the past year or so, I've been scrolling past images of stylish people in long, knee-grazing shorts, quickly filing them under: Trends I Can’t Pull Off. Those tailored Bermuda styles and elongated denim cut-offs always look cool on Instagram, paired with crisp button-downs and structured blazers, but something deep inside told me it would look all wrong if I translated it to real life.

However, I'm not one to shy away from a challenge. After mulling it over (and saving a few inspiration shots that didn't feel completely out of reach), I realised that part of what was putting me off wasn’t the shorts themselves. The problem was that none of my go-to shoes seemed to work with the silhouette. Sneakers felt too laid-back for my personal style, flat sandals didn’t do much for proportion, but heels? Suddenly, I was onto something.

If your style leans more feminine like mine, the right pair of heels is all it takes to make long shorts work effortlessly with the rest of your wardrobe. I’m not talking about sky-high stilettos—just a bit of lift can completely transform the look. That added height brings balance to the relaxed silhouette and instantly makes the outfit feel more polished and put-together.

See for yourself—below, I've rounded up the best heels to wear with long shorts, from simple kitten heels to strappy sandals.

The Best Shoes to Wear With Long Shorts:

1. Kitten Heel Slingbacks

Heels to wear with long shorts: @annabelrosendahl wears slingbacks with long shorts

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Style Notes: Everything looks more expensive paired with a kitten heel. Annabel's tailored black shorts, heather grey T-shirt and slingbacks outfit is exactly the kind of high-low dressing I'm aiming for this summer.

Shop the Look:

Drew Low Rise Short
Reformation
Drew Low Rise Short

A wear-with-everything pair.

Mango High-heeled denim shoes
MANGO
High-Heeled Denim Shoes

These could also be fun with jorts for an unexpected double denim moment.

Chocolate Brown Double Pleated Bermuda Shorts
Nobodys Child
Double Pleated Bermuda Shorts

I love these styled simply with a white tee.

Ascent 55 Leather Slingback Pumps
GIANVITO ROSSI
Ascent 55 Leather Slingback Pumps

The perfect summer netural.

2. Chunky Wedges

Heels to wear with long shorts: @_livmadeline wears wedges with long khaki shorts

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Style Notes: Whether wedges can be considered heels is up for debate (they add height, don't they?) but either way, I think they successfully add a dressy touch to long shorts outfits without feeling like too strong a contrast.

Shop the Look:

Workwear Shorts – Beige – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Workwear Shorts

Safari chic.

Suede Platform Mules
& Other Stories
Suede Platform Mules

All the nineties vibes.

Zinnia Striped Cotton-Poplin Shorts
THE ROW
Zinnia Striped Cotton-Poplin Shorts

The boxer shorts trend meets the long shorts trend.

Etheria Pvc Wedge Flip Flops
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Etheria Pvc Wedge Flip Flops

These might be high, but they're super comfortable.

3. Minimal Pumps

Heels to wear with long shorts: @lindatol_ wears pumps with long shorts

(Image credit: @lindatol_)

Style Notes: When I find myself in the midst of a fashion conundrum, I remind myself that I always feel better in simple, trusted formulas over adventurous combinations. Enter the minimal pump—my saving grace when I can't decide on a shoe option.

Shop the Look:

Linen Shorts – Black – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Linen Shorts

In 2025, shorts like these are a summer staple.

Everlane The Gallery Pump
Everlane
The Gallery Pump

I've had these on my wish list for years—I might finally cave.

Belted Wrap-Front Cotton Shorts
COS
Belted Wrap-Front Cotton Shorts

This feels like a very grown-up pair.

Zélie - Ganache
Bobbies
Zélie - Ganache

Year-round pumps.

4. Pointed Heels

Heels to wear with long shorts: @greceghanem wears blue heels with purple shorts

(Image credit: @greceghanem)

Style Notes: The contrast here is so fun. Pointed heels feel refined and elegant, two qualities which will give the boyish shorts a more considered feel. Add a rugby-style polo, like Grace, to really lean into the juxtaposition.

Shop the Look:

Straight-Leg Denim Shorts
COS
Straight-Leg Denim Shorts

These shorts with a chocolate brown tee? Perfection.

Iriza 100 Leather Pumps
CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN
Iriza 100 Leather Pumps

Icons.

Zw Collection Long Bermuda Shorts
ZARA
Zw Collection Long Bermuda Shorts

The butter yellow shorts of my dreams.

Natasha Pump
Reformation
Natasha Pump

Wear these with tailored bermuda shorts for days in the office.

5. Heeled Flip-Flops

Heels to wear with long shorts: @ @dawn.tan wears shorts with heeled flip-flops

(Image credit: @dawn.tan)

Style Notes: This one might be a cheat, because really, aren't we all living in flip-flops now that the weather has picked up? They're a fail-safe style for a reason, and they look just as good with elongated shorts as everything else in your wardrobe. A little heel just elevates the entire look.

Shop the Look:

Tailored Bermuda Shorts
& Other Stories
Tailored Bermuda Shorts

I love the idea of wearing these with flat sandals too.

By Anthropologie Toe-Strap Kitten Heels
Anthropologie
Toe-Strap Kitten Heels

These double as a great wedding guest shoe.

Melody Leather Flip Flops
AEYDE
Melody Leather Flip Flops

So incredibly chic.

Sophie Heeled Sandal
Reformation
Sophie Heeled Sandal

Don't sleep on Reformation's shoe collection this summer!

Bébhinn Campbell
Freelance Fashion Editor

Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.

A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.

Latest
  • Woman in polka dot set
    I Love a Cute Summer Set—These 25 From Revolve Have My Full Attention

    No-fuss summer dressing.

  • sierra mayhew's packing advice
    I've Been Traveling for a Month—This Is How I Made 45 Outfits With Just One Suitcase

You might also like
View More ▸