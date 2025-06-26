5 Anti-Flat Shoes Fashion People Wear With Long Shorts to Look Elegant
Once tricky to style, long shorts have officially been given the chic treatment, and one way to make them look even more elegant is to pair them with these heels. Scroll on to see the best heels to wear with long shorts this summer.
For the past year or so, I've been scrolling past images of stylish people in long, knee-grazing shorts, quickly filing them under: Trends I Can’t Pull Off. Those tailored Bermuda styles and elongated denim cut-offs always look cool on Instagram, paired with crisp button-downs and structured blazers, but something deep inside told me it would look all wrong if I translated it to real life.
However, I'm not one to shy away from a challenge. After mulling it over (and saving a few inspiration shots that didn't feel completely out of reach), I realised that part of what was putting me off wasn’t the shorts themselves. The problem was that none of my go-to shoes seemed to work with the silhouette. Sneakers felt too laid-back for my personal style, flat sandals didn’t do much for proportion, but heels? Suddenly, I was onto something.
If your style leans more feminine like mine, the right pair of heels is all it takes to make long shorts work effortlessly with the rest of your wardrobe. I’m not talking about sky-high stilettos—just a bit of lift can completely transform the look. That added height brings balance to the relaxed silhouette and instantly makes the outfit feel more polished and put-together.
See for yourself—below, I've rounded up the best heels to wear with long shorts, from simple kitten heels to strappy sandals.
The Best Shoes to Wear With Long Shorts:
1. Kitten Heel Slingbacks
Style Notes: Everything looks more expensive paired with a kitten heel. Annabel's tailored black shorts, heather grey T-shirt and slingbacks outfit is exactly the kind of high-low dressing I'm aiming for this summer.
Shop the Look:
2. Chunky Wedges
Style Notes: Whether wedges can be considered heels is up for debate (they add height, don't they?) but either way, I think they successfully add a dressy touch to long shorts outfits without feeling like too strong a contrast.
Shop the Look:
3. Minimal Pumps
Style Notes: When I find myself in the midst of a fashion conundrum, I remind myself that I always feel better in simple, trusted formulas over adventurous combinations. Enter the minimal pump—my saving grace when I can't decide on a shoe option.
Shop the Look:
4. Pointed Heels
Style Notes: The contrast here is so fun. Pointed heels feel refined and elegant, two qualities which will give the boyish shorts a more considered feel. Add a rugby-style polo, like Grace, to really lean into the juxtaposition.
Shop the Look:
5. Heeled Flip-Flops
Style Notes: This one might be a cheat, because really, aren't we all living in flip-flops now that the weather has picked up? They're a fail-safe style for a reason, and they look just as good with elongated shorts as everything else in your wardrobe. A little heel just elevates the entire look.
Shop the Look:
Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.
A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.
-
How to Style Your Basics So They Look Like The Row (But Cost $390 or Less)
Prepare to bookmark every outfit.
-
31 Zara Summer Standouts Fashion People Are Swooning Over
Shop them before they sell out.
-
The Euro-Casual Outfit Combo We're Suddenly Obsessed With
You probably already own the essentials.
-
It Can't Just Be Me: Everyone With Good Taste Is Skipping Flats for These Anti-Trend Sandals
With jeans, shorts, and dresses.
-
The Best New Sneaker Drops of 2025, From Adidas to Louis Vuitton
Which pair is your favorite?
-
You Had Me at 50% Off—25 Chic Gap Sale Finds That Will Be Instant Summer Closet Staples
One step closer to effortless outfits.
-
Caught on Camera: Every Fashion Girl Is Wearing This Unexpected Shoe Brand With Jeans, Dresses, and Skirts
Kaia, Selena, and Sydney are fans.
-
Put Down the Boring Leather Tote—Every Stylish New Yorker Is Carrying This Colorful Bag Trend Instead
Spotted in London and the French Riviera too