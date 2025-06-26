5 Anti-Flat Shoes Fashion People Wear With Long Shorts to Look Elegant

For the past year or so, I've been scrolling past images of stylish people in long, knee-grazing shorts, quickly filing them under: Trends I Can’t Pull Off. Those tailored Bermuda styles and elongated denim cut-offs always look cool on Instagram, paired with crisp button-downs and structured blazers, but something deep inside told me it would look all wrong if I translated it to real life.

However, I'm not one to shy away from a challenge. After mulling it over (and saving a few inspiration shots that didn't feel completely out of reach), I realised that part of what was putting me off wasn’t the shorts themselves. The problem was that none of my go-to shoes seemed to work with the silhouette. Sneakers felt too laid-back for my personal style, flat sandals didn’t do much for proportion, but heels? Suddenly, I was onto something.

If your style leans more feminine like mine, the right pair of heels is all it takes to make long shorts work effortlessly with the rest of your wardrobe. I’m not talking about sky-high stilettos—just a bit of lift can completely transform the look. That added height brings balance to the relaxed silhouette and instantly makes the outfit feel more polished and put-together.

See for yourself—below, I've rounded up the best heels to wear with long shorts, from simple kitten heels to strappy sandals.

The Best Shoes to Wear With Long Shorts:

1. Kitten Heel Slingbacks

Style Notes: Everything looks more expensive paired with a kitten heel. Annabel's tailored black shorts, heather grey T-shirt and slingbacks outfit is exactly the kind of high-low dressing I'm aiming for this summer.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Drew Low Rise Short £148 SHOP NOW A wear-with-everything pair. MANGO High-Heeled Denim Shoes £46 SHOP NOW These could also be fun with jorts for an unexpected double denim moment. Nobodys Child Double Pleated Bermuda Shorts £65 SHOP NOW I love these styled simply with a white tee. GIANVITO ROSSI Ascent 55 Leather Slingback Pumps £730 SHOP NOW The perfect summer netural.

2. Chunky Wedges

Style Notes: Whether wedges can be considered heels is up for debate (they add height, don't they?) but either way, I think they successfully add a dressy touch to long shorts outfits without feeling like too strong a contrast.

Shop the Look:

ARKET Workwear Shorts £67 SHOP NOW Safari chic. & Other Stories Suede Platform Mules £115 SHOP NOW All the nineties vibes. THE ROW Zinnia Striped Cotton-Poplin Shorts £740 SHOP NOW The boxer shorts trend meets the long shorts trend. ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS Etheria Pvc Wedge Flip Flops £130 SHOP NOW These might be high, but they're super comfortable.

3. Minimal Pumps

Style Notes: When I find myself in the midst of a fashion conundrum, I remind myself that I always feel better in simple, trusted formulas over adventurous combinations. Enter the minimal pump—my saving grace when I can't decide on a shoe option.

Shop the Look:

ARKET Linen Shorts £67 SHOP NOW In 2025, shorts like these are a summer staple. Everlane The Gallery Pump £195 SHOP NOW I've had these on my wish list for years—I might finally cave. COS Belted Wrap-Front Cotton Shorts £85 SHOP NOW This feels like a very grown-up pair. Bobbies Zélie - Ganache £185 SHOP NOW Year-round pumps.

4. Pointed Heels

Style Notes: The contrast here is so fun. Pointed heels feel refined and elegant, two qualities which will give the boyish shorts a more considered feel. Add a rugby-style polo, like Grace, to really lean into the juxtaposition.

Shop the Look:

COS Straight-Leg Denim Shorts £65 SHOP NOW These shorts with a chocolate brown tee? Perfection. CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN Iriza 100 Leather Pumps £645 SHOP NOW Icons. ZARA Zw Collection Long Bermuda Shorts £50 SHOP NOW The butter yellow shorts of my dreams. Reformation Natasha Pump £298 SHOP NOW Wear these with tailored bermuda shorts for days in the office.

5. Heeled Flip-Flops

Style Notes: This one might be a cheat, because really, aren't we all living in flip-flops now that the weather has picked up? They're a fail-safe style for a reason, and they look just as good with elongated shorts as everything else in your wardrobe. A little heel just elevates the entire look.

Shop the Look: