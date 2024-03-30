Prediction: These 6 Sandal Trends Will Reach Their Peak by Summer 2024

There are many things I look forward to about summer—holidays with my family, weekends in the city with my friends—but most importantly the fashion that comes along with it. For months leading up to summer, I fantasise about getting dressed without considering the weather and wearing whatever I want. A summer staple that I never neglect however is a good pair of sandals. When the humidity of summer gets to me, it’s nice to know that my feet won’t be stuck in thick socks and trainers. For me, it simply has to be sandals.

I’ve been looking forward to this summer so much that I’ve taken the time to review the sandal trends a bit early, and I have some strong predictions. After scouring both the runways and my instagram feed, I’m convinced that these six styles have true staying power in 2024. So, should you be ready for sandal season, keep scrolling to discover the pairs that I'll be shopping first this spring/summer.

Style Notes: I used to think simple rubber flip-flops were way too boring for my wardrobe, but lately, simplicity has been key, and I’ve fallen back in love with the easy-to-wear style. A 2024 update means that they are no longer just for the beach, as the latest iterations with mini heels are my favourite way to wear them, but the unexpected styling of a button-down shirt and trousers is even more eye-catching.

Shop Flip Flops:

Mango Kitten Heel Sandals £36 SHOP NOW Trust Mango to make the trend look sleek.

Gianvito Rossi Shanti Embellished Leather Thong Sandals £840 SHOP NOW Now these are special.

Charles & Keith Asymmetric-Toe Puffy Thong Sandals £40.83 £27.5 SHOP NOW I love this shade of buttermilk yellow.

ASOS DESIGN Heatwave Toe Thong Kitten Heeled Sandals in White £22 SHOP NOW Bravo, Asos Design!

Style Notes: When I first think of sandals, I think of them as a dainty accessory, so I absolutely love what a tough-girl piercing can do to them. There have been notes of gold and silver hardware across the sandal category for a few months now, and it’s something I’m looking forward to exploring more in 2024.

Shop Sandals with Metal Hardware:

Zara Strappy Flat Slider Sandals With Metal Embellishment £36 SHOP NOW I audibly gasped when I saw these IRL.

Jeffrey Campbell Linques-2 Sandal £129 SHOP NOW Tell me these don't look designer.

Tory Burch Pierced Slingback Open Toe Flat £370 SHOP NOW Jaw droppingly good.

Jeffrey Campbell Shaea Strappy Sandals £140 SHOP NOW I've got my eye on the red.

Style Notes: A pop of red was once all that anyone could talk about, but lately, our minds have moved into the merlot category. If you like a generous pour of red wine, you’ll like this colour trend just as much. While I was initially thinking of wearing a merlot dress or pants, I’d like to start by updating my sandal collection first.

Shop Burgundy Sandals:

Zara Flat Velvet Sandals £30 SHOP NOW How to tick off two trends at once.

Chloé + Net Sustain Rebecca Whipstiched Leather Slides £650 SHOP NOW Chloé know what they're doing when it comes to sandals.

La Redoute Leather Toe Post Sandals with Ankle Strap £52 SHOP NOW So good with a white midi dress.

FEMME LA Copenhagen Slipper £183 SHOP NOW So chic.

Style Notes: What Bottega Veneta says goes, goes. After seeing its runway collection that spotlighted a pair of asymmetrical sandals (that haven’t even come out yet!), I’m searching for similar pairs. There’s really no wrong way to wear this trend.

Shop Asymmetrical Sandals:

Reformation Ludo Toe Ring Strappy Flat Sandal £128 SHOP NOW I'll race you to the check out.

Alohas Josie Black Leather Sandals £170 SHOP NOW If you aren't already familiar with Alohas footwear, consider these the perfect introduction.

A.EMERY Dula Leather Sandals £170 SHOP NOW You'll wear these for years to come.

Alohas Toe Ring Bicolour Slip On Sandals £60 SHOP NOW Minimalist perfection.

Style Notes: The ’90s are calling, and they’re begging for their favourite pair of shoes back. The minimalist buckles that we once saw reign supreme have made their way back into the fashion crowd’s shoe collection, and I couldn’t be happier about it. At the helm of this trend is Miu Miu, whose buckled pumps are already an It buy among the fashion crowd, and if you thought wedges were better left to 90's girl groups, think again. As the front row at the Chloé FW '24 show proved, the wedge is also back and bigger than ever.

Shop 90's Inspired Sandals:

St. Agni + Net Sustain Wedge Sandals £245 SHOP NOW How to do 90's minimalism in a shoe.

Tony Bianco Asar Sandal £141 SHOP NOW Spot on Tony Bianco.

Charles & Keith Metallic Accent Square-Toe Wedges £54.17 £44.17 SHOP NOW These are selling out fast.

Style Notes: Socks with sandals were once a fashion faux pas, but lately, they’ve been on the absolute come-up. While my preference is tights, I also love to see people style a pair of socks in unique ways with heeled sandals. Switch up your look by trying this one out, it'll serve you well on chillier days.

Shop Hoisery and Sandals:

Calzedonia 50 Denier Total Comfort Soft Touch Tights £8 SHOP NOW So fresh for spring.

Charles & Keith Strappy Trapeze Heel Sandals £55 SHOP NOW Wear with any pretty dress for spring event season.

John Lewis 60 Denier Velvet Touch Tights, Burgundy £9 SHOP NOW How to upgrade your evening looks.

Miu Miu Patent Leather Xlingbacks with Buckles £925 SHOP NOW The new cult classics.

H&M 2-Pack 20 Denier Tights £6 SHOP NOW A handy two pack so you have a spare.