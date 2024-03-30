Prediction: These 6 Sandal Trends Will Reach Their Peak by Summer 2024

(Image credit: @anaasaber, @alyssainthecity, @annelauremais, Hermes via Imaxtree, Tory Burch via Imaxtree)
By Sierra Mayhew, Remy Farrell
published

There are many things I look forward to about summer—holidays with my family, weekends in the city with my friends—but most importantly the fashion that comes along with it. For months leading up to summer, I fantasise about getting dressed without considering the weather and wearing whatever I want. A summer staple that I never neglect however is a good pair of sandals. When the humidity of summer gets to me, it’s nice to know that my feet won’t be stuck in thick socks and trainers. For me, it simply has to be sandals.

I’ve been looking forward to this summer so much that I’ve taken the time to review the sandal trends a bit early, and I have some strong predictions. After scouring both the runways and my instagram feed, I’m convinced that these six styles have true staying power in 2024. So, should you be ready for sandal season, keep scrolling to discover the pairs that I'll be shopping first this spring/summer.

(Image credit: @annelauremais, Chanel via Imaxtree)

Style Notes: I used to think simple rubber flip-flops were way too boring for my wardrobe, but lately, simplicity has been key, and I’ve fallen back in love with the easy-to-wear style. A 2024 update means that they are no longer just for the beach, as the latest iterations with mini heels are my favourite way to wear them, but the unexpected styling of a button-down shirt and trousers is even more eye-catching.

Shop Flip Flops:

Kitten Heel Sandals - Women
Mango
Kitten Heel Sandals

Trust Mango to make the trend look sleek.

Shanti Embellished Leather Thong Sandals
Gianvito Rossi
Shanti Embellished Leather Thong Sandals

Now these are special.

Asymmetric-Toe Puffy Thong Sandals
Charles & Keith
Asymmetric-Toe Puffy Thong Sandals

I love this shade of buttermilk yellow.

Asos Design Heatwave Toe Thong Kitten Heeled Sandals in White
ASOS DESIGN
Heatwave Toe Thong Kitten Heeled Sandals in White

Bravo, Asos Design!

2024 sandals trends

(Image credit: @kristenmarienichols, Tory Burch via Imaxtree)

Style Notes: When I first think of sandals, I think of them as a dainty accessory, so I absolutely love what a tough-girl piercing can do to them. There have been notes of gold and silver hardware across the sandal category for a few months now, and it’s something I’m looking forward to exploring more in 2024.

Shop Sandals with Metal Hardware:

Strappy Flat Slider Sandals With Metal Embellishment
Zara
Strappy Flat Slider Sandals With Metal Embellishment

I audibly gasped when I saw these IRL.

Linques-2 Sandal
Jeffrey Campbell
Linques-2 Sandal

Tell me these don't look designer.

Pierced Slingback Open Toe Flat
Tory Burch
Pierced Slingback Open Toe Flat

Jaw droppingly good.

Shaea Strappy Sandals
Jeffrey Campbell
Shaea Strappy Sandals

I've got my eye on the red.

2024 sandals trends

(Image credit: @meccajw, Hermes via Imaxtree)

Style Notes: A pop of red was once all that anyone could talk about, but lately, our minds have moved into the merlot category. If you like a generous pour of red wine, you’ll like this colour trend just as much. While I was initially thinking of wearing a merlot dress or pants, I’d like to start by updating my sandal collection first.

Shop Burgundy Sandals:

Flat Velvet Sandals
Zara
Flat Velvet Sandals

How to tick off two trends at once.

+ Net Sustain Rebecca Whipstiched Leather Slides
Chloé
+ Net Sustain Rebecca Whipstiched Leather Slides

Chloé know what they're doing when it comes to sandals.

Julian Ankle Strap Sandal
La Redoute
Leather Toe Post Sandals with Ankle Strap

So good with a white midi dress.

Copenhagen Slipper
FEMME LA
Copenhagen Slipper

So chic.

2024 sandals trends

(Image credit: @anaasaber, Bottega Veneta via Imaxtree)

Style Notes: What Bottega Veneta says goes, goes. After seeing its runway collection that spotlighted a pair of asymmetrical sandals (that haven’t even come out yet!), I’m searching for similar pairs. There’s really no wrong way to wear this trend.

Shop Asymmetrical Sandals:

Ludo Toe Ring Strappy Flat Sandal
Reformation
Ludo Toe Ring Strappy Flat Sandal

I'll race you to the check out.

asymmetric sandals
Alohas
Josie Black Leather Sandals

If you aren't already familiar with Alohas footwear, consider these the perfect introduction.

Dula Leather Sandals
A.EMERY
Dula Leather Sandals

You'll wear these for years to come.

The Mabel Sandal
Alohas
Toe Ring Bicolour Slip On Sandals

Minimalist perfection.

2024 sandals trends

(Image credit: @alyssainthecity, Coperni via Imaxtree)

Style Notes: The ’90s are calling, and they’re begging for their favourite pair of shoes back. The minimalist buckles that we once saw reign supreme have made their way back into the fashion crowd’s shoe collection, and I couldn’t be happier about it. At the helm of this trend is Miu Miu, whose buckled pumps are already an It buy among the fashion crowd, and if you thought wedges were better left to 90's girl groups, think again. As the front row at the Chloé FW '24 show proved, the wedge is also back and bigger than ever.

Shop 90's Inspired Sandals:

Leather Straps Sandals - Women
Mango
Leather Straps Sandals

Just add pedal pushers. No, really.

+ Net Sustain Wedge Sandals
St. Agni
+ Net Sustain Wedge Sandals

How to do 90's minimalism in a shoe.

Asar Sandal
Tony Bianco
Asar Sandal

Spot on Tony Bianco.

Metallic Accent Square-Toe Wedges
Charles & Keith
Metallic Accent Square-Toe Wedges

These are selling out fast.

2024 sandals trends

(Image credit: @thatgirlyusra, Chanel via Imaxtree)

Style Notes: Socks with sandals were once a fashion faux pas, but lately, they’ve been on the absolute come-up. While my preference is tights, I also love to see people style a pair of socks in unique ways with heeled sandals. Switch up your look by trying this one out, it'll serve you well on chillier days.

Shop Hoisery and Sandals:

white tights
Calzedonia
50 Denier Total Comfort Soft Touch Tights

So fresh for spring.

Strappy Trapeze Heel Sandals
Charles & Keith
Strappy Trapeze Heel Sandals

Wear with any pretty dress for spring event season.

John Lewis 60 Denier Velvet Touch Tights, Burgundy
John Lewis
60 Denier Velvet Touch Tights, Burgundy

How to upgrade your evening looks.

Miu Miu , Patent Leather Xlingbacks with Buckles
Miu Miu
Patent Leather Xlingbacks with Buckles

The new cult classics.

2-Pack 20 Denier Tights
H&M
2-Pack 20 Denier Tights

A handy two pack so you have a spare.

Jumel Leather Sandals
NEOUS
Jumel Leather Sandals

Such a sleek silhouette.

