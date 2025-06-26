Spotted on The Street—8 Trends East Londoners Are Wearing Every Time I Leave My Flat

I can't stop noticing these trends in my neighborhood.

Three women wearing trending outfits in east London.
(Image credit: @lindseyholland_, @daniellejinadu, @poppyalmond.)
I have lived in London for going on 10 years now, and I have always been loyal to the East End. Don't get me wrong, I don't have anything against West, North or South Londoners and their particualr zones, but East has just always been my territory of choice, and continues to serve me well in terms of access to green space, cute and quiet cafes, undiscovered night-time haunts and well-trodden, friendly pubs aplenty. It's also the same neck of the woods where most of my friends have gravitated towards as well, so naturally, it is where I call home, and I am positive I will call it that for years to come.

Having lived in the East End of London for a considerable amount of time means I can pick up on ultra-localised trends when they pop up pretty quickly, almost tallying them up in my head as I see them. I've always had an eagle eye, and love nothing more than clocking fashion trends out in the wild, once they have trickled down from the dizzy heights of international catwalks, from behind the safety of my black-out sunglasses, à la Anna. TFL has become my very own FROW, be that on the hot tin can that is the Central Line, upon my favourite bus route, or waiting for the train at my local Overground station. I see it all!

What's distinctive about the style in the East End is how it is both laid back and intentional. Nothing is too twee and done-up—Eastenders are too cool for that. You could say there is still a fascination with 90s influences, be that in denim jeans, tank tops, and sparing, pared-back colour palettes and easy silhouettes. Accessories are also typically kept to a minimum, with jewellery coming in the form of a gold or silver hoop or two, or perhaps an heirloom-style pendant or chunky bangle, with small but practical handbags proving to be the shoulder-candy of choice. The ladies of East are keeping it simple, laid back and cool, and most importantly real—with no fuss and minimal frills. If this kind of style sounds right up your strasse, read on for the eight key trends I am spotting locally on an almost daily basis, with curated shopping picks to help you re-create the look. Happy browsing!

1. Denim Bermuda Shorts

Danielle Jinadu wearing denim Bermuda shorts.

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu)

Style notes: Jorts have often had a bad rep, bringing to mind grungey skater-boy cliches from days gone by, but modern takes on the trend offer clean lines, crisp shades, and minimalist feels. Denim longline shorts, or Bermuda shorts can be dressed both up and down. Think ballet flats or sneakers for daytime, or a kitten heel for evening dinner and drinks

SHOP THE TREND:

We the Free Montana Shorts
Free People
We the Free Montana Shorts

I love the wide cut to these Free People numbers.

Square Denim Shorts
SLVRLAKE
Square Denim Shorts

SLVRLAKE is the cool-girl LA denim brand that every Londoner should know.

Denim Bermuda Shorts
H&M
Denim Bermuda Shorts

Pair with pretty cami tops and 90s sunglasses for the full effect.

Long Denim Shorts – White – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Long Denim Shorts

I always return to ARKET for wardrobe staples. This are chic and pared-back.

2. Crochet Ballet Flats

Poppy Almond wears mesh ballet flats.

(Image credit: @poppyalmond)

Style notes: Sneakers are often an easy choice for day-to-day city wear, but I'm spotting a more refined choice of footwear in East London's style set. Worn with tees, awkward skirts (we've coined it!) or loose denim in monochromatic colour palettes, the ballet flat has received the summer '25 upgrade in pretty crochet, mesh and woven constructions. I love how they give even a simple and straight-forward look a pretty touch.

SHOP THE TREND:

Neutral Forever Comfort® Square Toe Crochet Ballerinas
Next
Neutral Forever Comfort® Square Toe Crochet Ballerinas

The cream tone is right on the money for summer dressing.

Topshop Amara Crochet Mesh Ballet in Black
Topshop
Topshop Amara Crochet Mesh Ballet in Black

The square toe is a nice touch!

Crochet Flats
Toteme
Crochet Flats

These TOTEME beauties have a bohemian feel to them.

Knitted Ballerina – Rust – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Knitted Ballerina

I love the rich, rust tone to these knitted ballerinas. A splash of colour when you need it!

3. Minimal Barn Jackets

Emma Hoareau wearing a barn jacket outfit.

(Image credit: @emmahoareau)

Style notes: OK, I'm making a case for it, as is Emma Hoareau. Despite the scorching heatwaves we have been experiencing here in London, and across the country, we still are very much prone to rain, chilly evenings and cloudy days here in the UK—natch! I've been spotting East London ladies rocking clean-line barn jackets this summer, which have been a great carryover trend from the Spring season. Pair with jorts, simple white tanks and luxe flip flops for a very Olsen-coded look, whatever the weather.

SHOP THE TREND:

Corduroy-Trimmed Coated-Canvas Jacket
TOTEME
Corduroy-Trimmed Coated-Canvas Jacket

The most sought after jacket this year, I would hazard a guess.

Stone Contrast Collar Barn Jacket
New Look
Stone Contrast Collar Barn Jacket

I have this jacket and get many a compliment on it. It looks expensive!

Short Twill Barn Jacket
Abercrombie & Fitch
Short Twill Barn Jacket

Abercrombie & Fitch do great jackets. This barn style is a hard-working wardrobe winner.

Pascual Corduroy-Trimmed Cotton Jacket
DÔEN
Pascual Corduroy-Trimmed Cotton Jacket

DÔEN makes sweet summer separates, dresses and jackets too. This one is a stand out.

4. Gingham Sets

@_livmadeline wears a gingham dress and jacket set, and knee boots.

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Style notes: An easy way to pull off a look is to match a few garments in the same fabric or pattern, giving real intention to your outfit. Take a leaf out of Liv Madeline's book, and don a few items of summer gingham for a one-and-done fit. Pair with mules, flip-flops or knee boots for Parisienne appeal, by way of Hackney Central.

SHOP THE TREND:

Aubree Linen Dress
Reformation
Aubree Linen Dress

This is the excact set Liv Madeline wears. Shop the matching jacket here.

Rio Gingham Cotton Top
Posse
Rio Gingham Cotton Top

The whole WWW office is obsessed with Aussie label POSSE. I'm living for their stylish matching separates. Shop the matching bloomer shorts here.

Blue Seersucker Check Long Skirt
GANNI
Blue Seersucker Check Long Skirt

GANNI does gingham so well. This skirt matches a sweet little shirred top, shoppable here.

Black Gingham Capri Trousers
Nobody's Child
Black Gingham Capri Trousers

Capri trousers are on the rise, pun fully intended. Shop the matching waistcoat here.

5. Pretty Cami Tops

@lizzyhadfield wears a pretty cami top outfit.

(Image credit: @lizzyhadfield)

Style notes: The outfit formula I've noticed often lately is a pretty cami top paired with tailored or smart trousers. Great for scorching summer lunches, or evening dinners and wine bar dates, it's a combination that just doesn't miss. Team with slim-profile flats and sandals for a very 90s look and feel.

SHOP THE TREND:

Swan Top
Reformation
Swan Top

I love the napkin style to this cami. A little bit sheer, but oh so sweet.

Strappy Top With Ruffle Detail
Massimo Dutti
Strappy Top With Ruffle Detail

Massimo Dutti does going out tops so well. Pair with white jeans for an elevated summer look.

Embroidered Beaded Strappy Top
ZARA
Embroidered Beaded Strappy Top

This top looks almost vintage. Pair with chocolate tones and luxe sandals.

Lace Camisole | Cream
Róhe
Lace Camisole

I always go back to Róhe for their elevated luxury investment pieces. This cami is a treasure.

6. Easy Linen Trousers

@Monikh wears linen trousers and a tank top look.

(Image credit: @Monikh)

Style notes: When the weather heats up, linen items are an easy reach for easy-breezy summer dressing. Linen trousers are a great solution for for those looking for a light and modest option, which can work brilliant for workdays, evenings and weekends. I'm pairing mine with crisp and cool cotton shirts for office days, and pop-colour tanks for the weekend, à la Monikh.

SHOP THE TREND:

Linen Drawstring Trousers
H&M
Linen Drawstring Trousers

H&M's linen drawstring trousers are elite, trust me.

Flowing Linen Blend Trousers
stradivarius
Flowing Linen Blend Trousers

A chic beige tone, if bright white is not your thing.

Aurora Cotton and Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Pants
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Aurora Cotton and Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Pants

This have a bit of a thicker fabric, which will carry you through to chilly late summer evenings and beyond.

Relaxed Drawstring Trousers
& Other Stories
Relaxed Drawstring Trousers

These give me JLAW vibes. Pair with a pretty cami and leather slides, plus a pendant necklace.

7. Romantic Maxi Skirts

@chloekathbutler wearing a romantic skirt outfit.

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

Style notes: I've spotted a rise and rise in maxi skirts on the streets of East London, primarily in romantic fabrications such as lace, crochet and broderie anglaise. White seems to be the shade of choice, which naturally keeps you cooler under the hot summer sun. Puffball shapes aren't to be left to minis either, with maxi and ankle-grazing lengths getting the Y2K treatment too. Toughen up your skirt with t-shirts and hard-leather loafers, just like the ladies of the East End.

SHOP THE TREND:

White Linen-Blend Tie Waist Tiered Skirt
Nobody's Child
White Linen-Blend Tie Waist Tiered Skirt

This linen skirt is a summer wardrobe hero.

Bubble-Hem Maxi Skirt
COS
Bubble-Hem Maxi Skirt

I love the bubble hem to this skirt. Style with simple tank tops and wrap-around leather sandals for a modern Grecian goddess look.

Lace Maxi Skirt
Albaray
Lace Maxi Skirt

Albaray has been catching my attention lately. This skirt is so fresh!

Charlotte Midi Skirt - Butter Yellow
Damson Madder
Charlotte Midi Skirt - Butter Yellow

Butter yellow is still on the mind, and this Damson Madder skirt, with matching top proves it.

8. 90s Sunglasses

SHOP THE TREND:

@lindseyholland_ wearing 90s-style sunglasses.

(Image credit: @lindseyholland_)

Style notes: Nothing is cooler than a great pair of shades. The right pair can give your look a real sense of character, whilst keeping your face and eyes protected. Vintage-feel frames are the shape of choice in East, with slim-line, rectangular profiles kitting out many a face in my neighbourhood and beyond.

SHOP THE TREND:

The Emmy
Jimmy Fairly
The Emmy

Jimmy Fairly is the coolest name in the eyewear game. I love The Emmy style for its clean lines and tortoiseshell shade.

Billy Rectangle Black Sunglasses
DMY Studios
Billy Rectangle Black Sunglasses

I am obsessed with DMY Studios, as is Bella, Kendall and Hailey.

Le Specs Dont Cha Slim Hexagonal Sunglasses in Toffee Tort With Green Lens
Le Specs
Dont Cha Slim Hexagonal Sunglasses

Le Specs sunglasses are always ahead of the sunglasses trends, but as a purse-friendly price.

Interlocking G Oval Sunglasses
Gucci
Interlocking G Oval Sunglasses

Gucci sunglasses will always be famous. This oval pair give me CBK energy.

