Spotted on The Street—8 Trends East Londoners Are Wearing Every Time I Leave My Flat
I can't stop noticing these trends in my neighborhood.
I have lived in London for going on 10 years now, and I have always been loyal to the East End. Don't get me wrong, I don't have anything against West, North or South Londoners and their particualr zones, but East has just always been my territory of choice, and continues to serve me well in terms of access to green space, cute and quiet cafes, undiscovered night-time haunts and well-trodden, friendly pubs aplenty. It's also the same neck of the woods where most of my friends have gravitated towards as well, so naturally, it is where I call home, and I am positive I will call it that for years to come.
Having lived in the East End of London for a considerable amount of time means I can pick up on ultra-localised trends when they pop up pretty quickly, almost tallying them up in my head as I see them. I've always had an eagle eye, and love nothing more than clocking fashion trends out in the wild, once they have trickled down from the dizzy heights of international catwalks, from behind the safety of my black-out sunglasses, à la Anna. TFL has become my very own FROW, be that on the hot tin can that is the Central Line, upon my favourite bus route, or waiting for the train at my local Overground station. I see it all!
What's distinctive about the style in the East End is how it is both laid back and intentional. Nothing is too twee and done-up—Eastenders are too cool for that. You could say there is still a fascination with 90s influences, be that in denim jeans, tank tops, and sparing, pared-back colour palettes and easy silhouettes. Accessories are also typically kept to a minimum, with jewellery coming in the form of a gold or silver hoop or two, or perhaps an heirloom-style pendant or chunky bangle, with small but practical handbags proving to be the shoulder-candy of choice. The ladies of East are keeping it simple, laid back and cool, and most importantly real—with no fuss and minimal frills. If this kind of style sounds right up your strasse, read on for the eight key trends I am spotting locally on an almost daily basis, with curated shopping picks to help you re-create the look. Happy browsing!
1. Denim Bermuda Shorts
Style notes: Jorts have often had a bad rep, bringing to mind grungey skater-boy cliches from days gone by, but modern takes on the trend offer clean lines, crisp shades, and minimalist feels. Denim longline shorts, or Bermuda shorts can be dressed both up and down. Think ballet flats or sneakers for daytime, or a kitten heel for evening dinner and drinks
SHOP THE TREND:
2. Crochet Ballet Flats
Style notes: Sneakers are often an easy choice for day-to-day city wear, but I'm spotting a more refined choice of footwear in East London's style set. Worn with tees, awkward skirts (we've coined it!) or loose denim in monochromatic colour palettes, the ballet flat has received the summer '25 upgrade in pretty crochet, mesh and woven constructions. I love how they give even a simple and straight-forward look a pretty touch.
SHOP THE TREND:
3. Minimal Barn Jackets
Style notes: OK, I'm making a case for it, as is Emma Hoareau. Despite the scorching heatwaves we have been experiencing here in London, and across the country, we still are very much prone to rain, chilly evenings and cloudy days here in the UK—natch! I've been spotting East London ladies rocking clean-line barn jackets this summer, which have been a great carryover trend from the Spring season. Pair with jorts, simple white tanks and luxe flip flops for a very Olsen-coded look, whatever the weather.
SHOP THE TREND:
4. Gingham Sets
Style notes: An easy way to pull off a look is to match a few garments in the same fabric or pattern, giving real intention to your outfit. Take a leaf out of Liv Madeline's book, and don a few items of summer gingham for a one-and-done fit. Pair with mules, flip-flops or knee boots for Parisienne appeal, by way of Hackney Central.
SHOP THE TREND:
This is the excact set Liv Madeline wears. Shop the matching jacket here.
The whole WWW office is obsessed with Aussie label POSSE. I'm living for their stylish matching separates. Shop the matching bloomer shorts here.
GANNI does gingham so well. This skirt matches a sweet little shirred top, shoppable here.
Capri trousers are on the rise, pun fully intended. Shop the matching waistcoat here.
5. Pretty Cami Tops
Style notes: The outfit formula I've noticed often lately is a pretty cami top paired with tailored or smart trousers. Great for scorching summer lunches, or evening dinners and wine bar dates, it's a combination that just doesn't miss. Team with slim-profile flats and sandals for a very 90s look and feel.
SHOP THE TREND:
6. Easy Linen Trousers
Style notes: When the weather heats up, linen items are an easy reach for easy-breezy summer dressing. Linen trousers are a great solution for for those looking for a light and modest option, which can work brilliant for workdays, evenings and weekends. I'm pairing mine with crisp and cool cotton shirts for office days, and pop-colour tanks for the weekend, à la Monikh.
SHOP THE TREND:
7. Romantic Maxi Skirts
Style notes: I've spotted a rise and rise in maxi skirts on the streets of East London, primarily in romantic fabrications such as lace, crochet and broderie anglaise. White seems to be the shade of choice, which naturally keeps you cooler under the hot summer sun. Puffball shapes aren't to be left to minis either, with maxi and ankle-grazing lengths getting the Y2K treatment too. Toughen up your skirt with t-shirts and hard-leather loafers, just like the ladies of the East End.
SHOP THE TREND:
Butter yellow is still on the mind, and this Damson Madder skirt, with matching top proves it.
8. 90s Sunglasses
SHOP THE TREND:
Style notes: Nothing is cooler than a great pair of shades. The right pair can give your look a real sense of character, whilst keeping your face and eyes protected. Vintage-feel frames are the shape of choice in East, with slim-line, rectangular profiles kitting out many a face in my neighbourhood and beyond.
SHOP THE TREND:
Sophie Robyn Watson is a London-based style editor with over 10 years of experience in the fashion, luxury and retail industries. She has worked at esteemed companies such as WGSN, ASOS, LFW, Alexander McQueen and GANNI. After graduating with a first-class honours degree in Fashion Promotion & Imaging, she moved into the luxury editorial sector with a focus on menswear, firstly at Wallpaper* and later Mr Porter, where she worked her way up from Fashion Assistant to become Fashion Editor. At Mr Porter, she worked on global marketing shoots, celebrity profiles and luxury shopping edits. In her role as Who What Wear UK’s Acting Fashion Editor, Sophie is chiefly interested in celebrating new and emerging brands that the cool-girls ought to know now.
