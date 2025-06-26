I have lived in London for going on 10 years now, and I have always been loyal to the East End. Don't get me wrong, I don't have anything against West, North or South Londoners and their particualr zones, but East has just always been my territory of choice, and continues to serve me well in terms of access to green space, cute and quiet cafes, undiscovered night-time haunts and well-trodden, friendly pubs aplenty. It's also the same neck of the woods where most of my friends have gravitated towards as well, so naturally, it is where I call home, and I am positive I will call it that for years to come.

Having lived in the East End of London for a considerable amount of time means I can pick up on ultra-localised trends when they pop up pretty quickly, almost tallying them up in my head as I see them. I've always had an eagle eye, and love nothing more than clocking fashion trends out in the wild, once they have trickled down from the dizzy heights of international catwalks, from behind the safety of my black-out sunglasses, à la Anna. TFL has become my very own FROW, be that on the hot tin can that is the Central Line, upon my favourite bus route, or waiting for the train at my local Overground station. I see it all!

What's distinctive about the style in the East End is how it is both laid back and intentional. Nothing is too twee and done-up—Eastenders are too cool for that. You could say there is still a fascination with 90s influences, be that in denim jeans, tank tops, and sparing, pared-back colour palettes and easy silhouettes. Accessories are also typically kept to a minimum, with jewellery coming in the form of a gold or silver hoop or two, or perhaps an heirloom-style pendant or chunky bangle, with small but practical handbags proving to be the shoulder-candy of choice. The ladies of East are keeping it simple, laid back and cool, and most importantly real—with no fuss and minimal frills. If this kind of style sounds right up your strasse, read on for the eight key trends I am spotting locally on an almost daily basis, with curated shopping picks to help you re-create the look. Happy browsing!

1. Denim Bermuda Shorts

Style notes: Jorts have often had a bad rep, bringing to mind grungey skater-boy cliches from days gone by, but modern takes on the trend offer clean lines, crisp shades, and minimalist feels. Denim longline shorts, or Bermuda shorts can be dressed both up and down. Think ballet flats or sneakers for daytime, or a kitten heel for evening dinner and drinks

SHOP THE TREND:

Free People We the Free Montana Shorts £78 SHOP NOW I love the wide cut to these Free People numbers. SLVRLAKE Square Denim Shorts £260 SHOP NOW SLVRLAKE is the cool-girl LA denim brand that every Londoner should know. H&M Denim Bermuda Shorts £23 SHOP NOW Pair with pretty cami tops and 90s sunglasses for the full effect. ARKET Long Denim Shorts £67 SHOP NOW I always return to ARKET for wardrobe staples. This are chic and pared-back.

2. Crochet Ballet Flats

Style notes: Sneakers are often an easy choice for day-to-day city wear, but I'm spotting a more refined choice of footwear in East London's style set. Worn with tees, awkward skirts (we've coined it!) or loose denim in monochromatic colour palettes, the ballet flat has received the summer '25 upgrade in pretty crochet, mesh and woven constructions. I love how they give even a simple and straight-forward look a pretty touch.

SHOP THE TREND:

Next Neutral Forever Comfort® Square Toe Crochet Ballerinas £39 SHOP NOW The cream tone is right on the money for summer dressing. Topshop Topshop Amara Crochet Mesh Ballet in Black £38 SHOP NOW The square toe is a nice touch! Toteme Crochet Flats £415 SHOP NOW These TOTEME beauties have a bohemian feel to them. ARKET Knitted Ballerina £87 SHOP NOW I love the rich, rust tone to these knitted ballerinas. A splash of colour when you need it!

3. Minimal Barn Jackets

Style notes: OK, I'm making a case for it, as is Emma Hoareau. Despite the scorching heatwaves we have been experiencing here in London, and across the country, we still are very much prone to rain, chilly evenings and cloudy days here in the UK—natch! I've been spotting East London ladies rocking clean-line barn jackets this summer, which have been a great carryover trend from the Spring season. Pair with jorts, simple white tanks and luxe flip flops for a very Olsen-coded look, whatever the weather.

SHOP THE TREND:

TOTEME Corduroy-Trimmed Coated-Canvas Jacket £600 SHOP NOW The most sought after jacket this year, I would hazard a guess. New Look Stone Contrast Collar Barn Jacket £30 SHOP NOW I have this jacket and get many a compliment on it. It looks expensive! Abercrombie & Fitch Short Twill Barn Jacket £85 SHOP NOW Abercrombie & Fitch do great jackets. This barn style is a hard-working wardrobe winner. DÔEN Pascual Corduroy-Trimmed Cotton Jacket £460 SHOP NOW DÔEN makes sweet summer separates, dresses and jackets too. This one is a stand out.

4. Gingham Sets

Style notes: An easy way to pull off a look is to match a few garments in the same fabric or pattern, giving real intention to your outfit. Take a leaf out of Liv Madeline's book, and don a few items of summer gingham for a one-and-done fit. Pair with mules, flip-flops or knee boots for Parisienne appeal, by way of Hackney Central.

SHOP THE TREND:

Reformation Aubree Linen Dress £98 SHOP NOW This is the excact set Liv Madeline wears. Shop the matching jacket here. Posse Rio Gingham Cotton Top £155 SHOP NOW The whole WWW office is obsessed with Aussie label POSSE. I'm living for their stylish matching separates. Shop the matching bloomer shorts here. GANNI Blue Seersucker Check Long Skirt £285 SHOP NOW GANNI does gingham so well. This skirt matches a sweet little shirred top, shoppable here. Nobody's Child Black Gingham Capri Trousers £69 SHOP NOW Capri trousers are on the rise, pun fully intended. Shop the matching waistcoat here.

5. Pretty Cami Tops

Style notes: The outfit formula I've noticed often lately is a pretty cami top paired with tailored or smart trousers. Great for scorching summer lunches, or evening dinners and wine bar dates, it's a combination that just doesn't miss. Team with slim-profile flats and sandals for a very 90s look and feel.

SHOP THE TREND:

Reformation Swan Top £148 SHOP NOW I love the napkin style to this cami. A little bit sheer, but oh so sweet. Massimo Dutti Strappy Top With Ruffle Detail £50 SHOP NOW Massimo Dutti does going out tops so well. Pair with white jeans for an elevated summer look. ZARA Embroidered Beaded Strappy Top £50 SHOP NOW This top looks almost vintage. Pair with chocolate tones and luxe sandals. Róhe Lace Camisole €330 SHOP NOW I always go back to Róhe for their elevated luxury investment pieces. This cami is a treasure.

6. Easy Linen Trousers

Style notes: When the weather heats up, linen items are an easy reach for easy-breezy summer dressing. Linen trousers are a great solution for for those looking for a light and modest option, which can work brilliant for workdays, evenings and weekends. I'm pairing mine with crisp and cool cotton shirts for office days, and pop-colour tanks for the weekend, à la Monikh.

SHOP THE TREND:

H&M Linen Drawstring Trousers £35 SHOP NOW H&M's linen drawstring trousers are elite, trust me. stradivarius Flowing Linen Blend Trousers £23 SHOP NOW A chic beige tone, if bright white is not your thing. CITIZENS OF HUMANITY Aurora Cotton and Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Pants £311 SHOP NOW This have a bit of a thicker fabric, which will carry you through to chilly late summer evenings and beyond. & Other Stories Relaxed Drawstring Trousers £77 SHOP NOW These give me JLAW vibes. Pair with a pretty cami and leather slides, plus a pendant necklace.

7. Romantic Maxi Skirts

Style notes: I've spotted a rise and rise in maxi skirts on the streets of East London, primarily in romantic fabrications such as lace, crochet and broderie anglaise. White seems to be the shade of choice, which naturally keeps you cooler under the hot summer sun. Puffball shapes aren't to be left to minis either, with maxi and ankle-grazing lengths getting the Y2K treatment too. Toughen up your skirt with t-shirts and hard-leather loafers, just like the ladies of the East End.

SHOP THE TREND:

Nobody's Child White Linen-Blend Tie Waist Tiered Skirt £89 SHOP NOW This linen skirt is a summer wardrobe hero. COS Bubble-Hem Maxi Skirt £110 SHOP NOW I love the bubble hem to this skirt. Style with simple tank tops and wrap-around leather sandals for a modern Grecian goddess look. Albaray Lace Maxi Skirt £89 SHOP NOW Albaray has been catching my attention lately. This skirt is so fresh! Damson Madder Charlotte Midi Skirt - Butter Yellow £75 SHOP NOW Butter yellow is still on the mind, and this Damson Madder skirt, with matching top proves it.

8. 90s Sunglasses

SHOP THE TREND:

Style notes: Nothing is cooler than a great pair of shades. The right pair can give your look a real sense of character, whilst keeping your face and eyes protected. Vintage-feel frames are the shape of choice in East, with slim-line, rectangular profiles kitting out many a face in my neighbourhood and beyond.

SHOP THE TREND: