The Expensive-Looking Zara Sandals That Every Fashion Person Owns Are Back With a 2025 Update

Zara brings back the cross-strap sandals every summer. Now, for 2025, they're returned with a fresh new update.

Three women wear Zara cross strap sandals
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
Florrie Alexander's avatar
By
published
in Features

High street fashion can move incredibly quickly. As someone who has a weekly column about expensive-looking high street buys, I've watched as pieces that look more premium than their price tag fly off the shelves, rarely to be seen again without serious second-hand snooping. But there's a small selection of affordable buys that are just so good that the brands bring them back time and time again. Each summer, Zara's cross-strap flat sandals return to the new-in section, and this year, they come with a highly elevated update.

When these sandals were first released, immediate comparisons were drawn with designer styles and in turn, they became the best-selling shoe of the summer. A year later, with demand still high, it was clear that the timeless appeal of the minimalist sandal was so strong, it was time for a restock. And so, the sandal cross-strap flat sandal has become one of the brand's few returning pieces. Revived annually, this is a pair that is frequently spotted on the most stylish people around.

For 2025, it's suede that is the defining trend in footwear. We're seeing it across the board from Dries Van Noten's cult trainers to A. Emery's best-selling Jalen sandals. As part of Zara's summer 2025 collection, two new interpretations of the sandal were introduced, a smooth beige and a soft pink, that now sit alongside the leather iterations, which include brown, black, white and a vibrant red.

With an understated look, anti-trend appeal and of course, an affordable price tag, I suspect that these too won't stick around for long. Instead of waiting for next summer's re-release, keep scrolling to shop the Zara cross-strap flat sandals, and shop more best-selling.

Shop the Zara Cross Strap Flat Sandals:

Crossover Split Suede Flat Sandals
ZARA
Crossover Split Suede Flat Sandals

This versatile shade will pair with everything in your wardrobe.

Flat Leather Cross-Strap Sandals
ZARA
Flat Leather Cross-Strap Sandals

Ready to compliment your white dresses and linens this summer.

Flat Criss-Cross Leather Slider Sandals
ZARA
Flat Criss-Cross Leather Slider Sandals

A high street classic.

Flat Embossed Leather Sandals
ZARA
Flat Embossed Leather Sandals

The embossed effect is so expensive looking.

Flat Criss-Cross Leather Slider Sandals
ZARA
Flat Criss-Cross Leather Slider Sandals

I'll take one in every colour.

Cross-Strap Flat Leather Sandals
ZARA
Cross-Strap Flat Leather Sandals

Update your most worn looks with a pop of red.

Flat Criss-Cross Leather Slider Sandals
ZARA
Flat Criss-Cross Leather Slider Sandals

I always reach for metallic sandals on sunny evenings.

Shop More Best-Selling Sandals

Leather Jalen Slim Sandals
A.EMERY
Leather Jalen Slim Sandals

So many of our editors adore these sandals.

Havaianas - Top Color, Comfortable, Durable and Lightweight Flip-Flops, With Non-Slip Sole, Unisex Adults, 5 Uk
Havaianas
Flip-Flops

I recently added a pair of simple flip-flops to my collection, and have barely taken them off.

Tilda Sandals - Smooth Woven Natural Leather - Bovine Leather - Sézane
Sézane
Tilda Sandals - Smooth Woven Natural Leather

Well done, Sézane.

Jessie Thong Sandal
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandal

The Jessie sandal keeps coming in and out of stock.

MANGO, Leather Sandals With Cross Strap - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Leather Sandals With Cross Strap

I love the refined look of this pair.

Birkenstock Brown Arizona Birko Flor Nubuck Sandals
Birkenstock
Birkenstock Brown Arizona Birko Flor Nubuck Sandals

Birkenstocks are timeless.

Leather Strap Sandals – Brown – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Leather Strap Sandals

Trust Arket to create a truly timeless sandal.

Laurie Embellished Leather Sandals
EMME PARSONS
Laurie Embellished Leather Sandals

The metallic toe ring is so striking.

Topshop Jackie Flat Weave Sandal in Tan
Topshop
Topshop Jackie Flat Weave Sandal in Tan

All you need is these slip on sandals, a throw-on dress and a basket bag.

Explore More:
Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸