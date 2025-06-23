The Expensive-Looking Zara Sandals That Every Fashion Person Owns Are Back With a 2025 Update
Zara brings back the cross-strap sandals every summer. Now, for 2025, they're returned with a fresh new update.
High street fashion can move incredibly quickly. As someone who has a weekly column about expensive-looking high street buys, I've watched as pieces that look more premium than their price tag fly off the shelves, rarely to be seen again without serious second-hand snooping. But there's a small selection of affordable buys that are just so good that the brands bring them back time and time again. Each summer, Zara's cross-strap flat sandals return to the new-in section, and this year, they come with a highly elevated update.
When these sandals were first released, immediate comparisons were drawn with designer styles and in turn, they became the best-selling shoe of the summer. A year later, with demand still high, it was clear that the timeless appeal of the minimalist sandal was so strong, it was time for a restock. And so, the sandal cross-strap flat sandal has become one of the brand's few returning pieces. Revived annually, this is a pair that is frequently spotted on the most stylish people around.
For 2025, it's suede that is the defining trend in footwear. We're seeing it across the board from Dries Van Noten's cult trainers to A. Emery's best-selling Jalen sandals. As part of Zara's summer 2025 collection, two new interpretations of the sandal were introduced, a smooth beige and a soft pink, that now sit alongside the leather iterations, which include brown, black, white and a vibrant red.
With an understated look, anti-trend appeal and of course, an affordable price tag, I suspect that these too won't stick around for long. Instead of waiting for next summer's re-release, keep scrolling to shop the Zara cross-strap flat sandals, and shop more best-selling.
Shop the Zara Cross Strap Flat Sandals:
Shop More Best-Selling Sandals
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.
