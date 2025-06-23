The Expensive-Looking Zara Sandals That Every Fashion Person Owns Are Back With a 2025 Update

High street fashion can move incredibly quickly. As someone who has a weekly column about expensive-looking high street buys, I've watched as pieces that look more premium than their price tag fly off the shelves, rarely to be seen again without serious second-hand snooping. But there's a small selection of affordable buys that are just so good that the brands bring them back time and time again. Each summer, Zara's cross-strap flat sandals return to the new-in section, and this year, they come with a highly elevated update.

When these sandals were first released, immediate comparisons were drawn with designer styles and in turn, they became the best-selling shoe of the summer. A year later, with demand still high, it was clear that the timeless appeal of the minimalist sandal was so strong, it was time for a restock. And so, the sandal cross-strap flat sandal has become one of the brand's few returning pieces. Revived annually, this is a pair that is frequently spotted on the most stylish people around.

For 2025, it's suede that is the defining trend in footwear. We're seeing it across the board from Dries Van Noten's cult trainers to A. Emery's best-selling Jalen sandals. As part of Zara's summer 2025 collection, two new interpretations of the sandal were introduced, a smooth beige and a soft pink, that now sit alongside the leather iterations, which include brown, black, white and a vibrant red.

With an understated look, anti-trend appeal and of course, an affordable price tag, I suspect that these too won't stick around for long. Instead of waiting for next summer's re-release, keep scrolling to shop the Zara cross-strap flat sandals, and shop more best-selling.

Shop the Zara Cross Strap Flat Sandals:

Shop More Best-Selling Sandals