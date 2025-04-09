It's Here: 2025's Most (Unexpectedly) Elegant Flat-Shoe Trend

Annabel wears a black coat, white top, white jeans, and black belt.

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

At Who What Wear, we constantly dissect street style snaps for the latest trends. Still, there's another secret weapon in our forecasting arsenal: the new arrivals sections of our favorite retailers. Recently, we spotted a rising star in the shoe department—grommet-embellished flats—making waves across sites like Net-a-Porter, Zara, Mango, and Nordstrom.

What makes this trend so surprising but intriguing? Grommets were once a humble tool for securing laces, but they have now evolved into a bold design statement. They've also long been associated with utilitarian and industrial aesthetics—think grunge and punk—and are being reinvented as high-fashion accents. Alaïa is one label widely recognized for pioneering this shift. In its F/W 25 collection, it showcased grommet-adorned boots, and today, under current creative director Pieter Mulier, it has injected the detail into the brand’s coveted ballet flats.

It’s clear that Alaïa sparked a movement. Now, designers like Toteme, Coach, Tory Burch, and Le Monde Beryl are adding their spin to this unexpected but undeniably chic trend, adorning everything from slingbacks to Mary Janes. If you're ready to add this hot trend to your rotation, keep scrolling for our pick of the best grommet-embellished flats.

Shop the best grommet-embellished shoes:

Ballet Flats With Metallic Details
Massimo Dutti
Ballet Flats With Metallic Details

Chic, sleek, and attainable.

Ansley Ballet Flat
Steve Madden
Ansley Ballet Flats

If you don't want to invest in the trend, grab this under-$70 pair.

Lace-Up Eyelet-Embellished Suede Ballet Flats
TOTEME
Lace-Up Eyelet-Embellished Suede Ballet Flats

Influencer Anouk Yve told Who What Wear's fashion editor Sierra Mayhew that these look "so good under a pair of straight jeans, a big white shirt, and a trench coat."

Eyelet Mary Jane Ballet
Tory Burch
Eyelet Mary Jane Ballet Flats

Please don't ask me whether I prefer the red or the black. I still can't make a decision.

MANGO, Die-Cut Ballerinas
MANGO
Die-Cut Ballerinas

These also come in white.

Summer Holiday Mary Janes
Free People
Summer Holiday Mary Janes

The mixture of gold and silver grommets makes these look very expensive.

Amy Flat
Golden Goose
Amy Flats

Add these to an all-white look for a stylish and bold pop of color.

Emilia Mary Jane With Grommets
COACH
Emilia Mary Jane With Grommets

Style with a minidress or use these to dress up your favorite jeans.

Eyelets Lace Up Ballerina
Ganni
Eyelets Lace Up Ballerina

Lace-up detailing on shoes has been trending for some time, and I don't see this style fading anytime soon.

Spire Mary Jane Shoes
Rag & Bone
Spire Mary Jane Shoes

Major sale alert!

Penney Stud Flats Midnight Crinkle Patent
DOLCE VITA
Penney Stud Flats Midnight Crinkle Patent

Style with white ankle socks, a miniskirt, and a white tee.

Micifa Ballet Flats for Women With Buckle Strap Black Mesh Perforated Metal Studded Mary Jane Comfortable Ballerina Flat Shoes Metallic
MICIFA
Ballet Flats

You can't go wrong with this $40 pair.

Eyelet Ballet Loafer in Black, Size 10.5
Tory Burch
Eyelet Ballet Loafers

These will shake up your wardrobe in the best way.

Vienne Perforated Eyelet-Embellished Leather Ballet Flats
ALAÏA
Vienne Perforated Eyelet-Embellished Leather Ballet Flats

Since last year, Alaïa has been leading the grommet-embellished shoe trend.

Regency Eyelet-Studded Leather Ballet Flats
Le Monde Beryl
Regency Eyelet-Studded Leather Ballet Flats

It girls can't stop wearing V-cut flats.

Textured Studded Mary Janes
ZARA
Textured Studded Mary Janes

With a classic ballerina shape, the studded detailing and grommet embellishments add a point of interest and subtly grungy edge to any outfit.

Classic Eyelet Studded Leather Mary Jane
LE MONDE BÉRYL
Classic Eyelet Studded Leather Mary Jane

Not only is Le Monde Béryl woman-founded, but its products are also sustainably produced and handmade in Italy.

Marie Grommet Leather Slingback Flats
FRĒDA SALVADOR
Marie Grommet Leather Slingback Flats

For the minimalist dresser.

Black Uma Eyelet Ballerina Flats
Aeyde
Black Uma Eyelet Ballerina Flats

Another pair that doesn't make a big statement.

Asos Design Larson Grommet Mary Jane Ballet Flats in Dark Blue Denim
ASOS DESIGN
Larson Grommet Mary Jane Ballet Flats

Skirts and dresses will look even more fashionable when paired with these denim flats.

Shop more new chic flats

Prudence Ballet Flat
Reformation
Prudence Ballet Flats

Who wouldn't want to wear these suede flats with their supple, soft finish and classic, wearable design?

Coconuts by Matisse Footwear Marlow Jelly Flat
Coconuts by Matisse Footwear
Marlow Jelly Flats

Jelly sandals are back and better than ever.

Alba Sport Suede-Trimmed Shell Ballet Flats
STAUD
Alba Sport Suede-Trimmed Shell Ballet Flats

I'm calling it now: These flats will be everywhere this summer.

Braided Flats
H&M
Braided Flats

These look just like the $300 designer flats I've been eyeing.

Sag Boat Shoe
Steve Madden
Sag Boat Shoes

Boat shoes are back in the fashion zeitgeist, and despite controversy, they actually can look really chic.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

