It's Here: 2025's Most (Unexpectedly) Elegant Flat-Shoe Trend

At Who What Wear, we constantly dissect street style snaps for the latest trends. Still, there's another secret weapon in our forecasting arsenal: the new arrivals sections of our favorite retailers. Recently, we spotted a rising star in the shoe department—grommet-embellished flats—making waves across sites like Net-a-Porter, Zara, Mango, and Nordstrom.

What makes this trend so surprising but intriguing? Grommets were once a humble tool for securing laces, but they have now evolved into a bold design statement. They've also long been associated with utilitarian and industrial aesthetics—think grunge and punk—and are being reinvented as high-fashion accents. Alaïa is one label widely recognized for pioneering this shift. In its F/W 25 collection, it showcased grommet-adorned boots, and today, under current creative director Pieter Mulier, it has injected the detail into the brand’s coveted ballet flats.

It’s clear that Alaïa sparked a movement. Now, designers like Toteme, Coach, Tory Burch, and Le Monde Beryl are adding their spin to this unexpected but undeniably chic trend, adorning everything from slingbacks to Mary Janes. If you're ready to add this hot trend to your rotation, keep scrolling for our pick of the best grommet-embellished flats.

Shop the best grommet-embellished shoes:

Massimo Dutti Ballet Flats With Metallic Details $100 SHOP NOW Chic, sleek, and attainable.

Steve Madden Ansley Ballet Flats $110 $60 SHOP NOW If you don't want to invest in the trend, grab this under-$70 pair.

Tory Burch Eyelet Mary Jane Ballet Flats $378 SHOP NOW Please don't ask me whether I prefer the red or the black. I still can't make a decision.

MANGO Die-Cut Ballerinas $40 SHOP NOW These also come in white.

Free People Summer Holiday Mary Janes $168 SHOP NOW The mixture of gold and silver grommets makes these look very expensive.

Golden Goose Amy Flats $630 SHOP NOW Add these to an all-white look for a stylish and bold pop of color.

COACH Emilia Mary Jane With Grommets $195 $117 SHOP NOW Style with a minidress or use these to dress up your favorite jeans.

Ganni Eyelets Lace Up Ballerina $495 SHOP NOW Lace-up detailing on shoes has been trending for some time, and I don't see this style fading anytime soon.

Rag & Bone Spire Mary Jane Shoes $378 $284 SHOP NOW Major sale alert!

DOLCE VITA Penney Stud Flats Midnight Crinkle Patent $130 $60 SHOP NOW Style with white ankle socks, a miniskirt, and a white tee.

MICIFA Ballet Flats $40 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with this $40 pair.

Tory Burch Eyelet Ballet Loafers $378 SHOP NOW These will shake up your wardrobe in the best way.

ALAÏA Vienne Perforated Eyelet-Embellished Leather Ballet Flats $1290 SHOP NOW Since last year, Alaïa has been leading the grommet-embellished shoe trend.

Le Monde Beryl Regency Eyelet-Studded Leather Ballet Flats $595 SHOP NOW It girls can't stop wearing V-cut flats.

ZARA Textured Studded Mary Janes $50 SHOP NOW With a classic ballerina shape, the studded detailing and grommet embellishments add a point of interest and subtly grungy edge to any outfit.

LE MONDE BÉRYL Classic Eyelet Studded Leather Mary Jane $610 SHOP NOW Not only is Le Monde Béryl woman-founded, but its products are also sustainably produced and handmade in Italy.

FRĒDA SALVADOR Marie Grommet Leather Slingback Flats $450 SHOP NOW For the minimalist dresser.

Aeyde Black Uma Eyelet Ballerina Flats $345 SHOP NOW Another pair that doesn't make a big statement.

ASOS DESIGN Larson Grommet Mary Jane Ballet Flats $38 SHOP NOW Skirts and dresses will look even more fashionable when paired with these denim flats.

Shop more new chic flats

Reformation Prudence Ballet Flats $228 SHOP NOW Who wouldn't want to wear these suede flats with their supple, soft finish and classic, wearable design?

Coconuts by Matisse Footwear Marlow Jelly Flats $40 SHOP NOW Jelly sandals are back and better than ever.

STAUD Alba Sport Suede-Trimmed Shell Ballet Flats $350 SHOP NOW I'm calling it now: These flats will be everywhere this summer.