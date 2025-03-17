Spotted on the Streets of LA: The Chicest Shoe Trend to Wear With Black Trousers
New York City used to house the best model off-duty style. Now, if you ask me, Los Angeles does. These days, whether they live in LA or are just visiting, models have a tendency to mellow out in the California hub, leading to laid-back street style that's easier to copy and more indicative of their genuine tastes. In New York, it's all special runway looks or rare, archival pieces, which, don't get me wrong, I appreciate as much as the next fashion person. But it's not really what I think of as off-duty style.
Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner's latest looks in LA are all the proof I feel I need to prove this point. Both were recently spotted out and about in the city, both donning similar outfits featuring two things: Black trousers and ballet flats. No, what they were wearing wasn't shocking or necessarily awe-worthy, but it was real. They're the kind of outfits I'd want to wear to run similar errands, which is why I bookmarked both for future reference.
On Kaia Gerber: Repetto Cendrillon Ballerina Flats ($380)
Gerber should really be paid by Repetto given how often she wears her black ballet flats by the French footwear brand. She styled them effortlessly with a black sweater and trousers, adding glasses and a black tote bag to the mix. Everything about her look screams model off-duty to me, bringing forth memories from her mom, Cindy Crawford's modeling days, when simpler was better in terms of styling after shows and to fittings or castings.
On Kendall Jenner: The Row top, sweater, trousers, and Marlo Bag ($4300)
Jenner styled her black trousers and ballet flats similarly, trading in Gerber's heavier knit for a gray sweater vest and layered tee, both by The Row from the brand's Summer 2025 collection. Closing out the daytime combo, she added black sunglasses and The Row's sold-out Marlo Bag, a great Margaux alternative for anyone who wants something a touch lesser known.
Clearly, there's one cool, model-approved shoe choice to wear with black trousers, and no, it's not sneakers. Shop a variety of chic ballet flats and pants to go with below.
Shop black trousers and ballet flats:
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
