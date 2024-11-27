This Flat-Shoe Trend Looks So Posh, and Angelina Jolie Just Wore It on the Red Carpet
More often than not, you'll see Angelina Jolie wearing heels with her skirts and dresses, especially when she's hitting a red carpet. Her sophisticated, luxurious outfits work beautifully with the black or nude pumps she often wears with them, but from time to time, she swaps in a pair of flats, and that's exactly what she did in Italy.
While making an appearance at the Torino Film Festival last week, Jolie paired an elegant black midi pencil skirt with an oversize black cashmere sweater and a long tan coat. On her feet was the flat-shoe trend that's so posh she opted to not change into heels for her walk down the red carpet. The black shoes were almond-toe ballet flats, a trend that's been so popular throughout 2024. Even if you have a million and one pairs of ballet flats already, I highly suggest adding an almond-toe pair to your collection. They're as timeless and polished as flats get.
Keep scrolling to see how Jolie styled almond-toe flats and shop my favorite pairs on the market.
On Angelina Jolie: Falconeri V-Neck Sweater in Ultrasoft Cashmere Knit ($475)
Shop Almond-Toe Flats
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
