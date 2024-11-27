This Flat-Shoe Trend Looks So Posh, and Angelina Jolie Just Wore It on the Red Carpet

More often than not, you'll see Angelina Jolie wearing heels with her skirts and dresses, especially when she's hitting a red carpet. Her sophisticated, luxurious outfits work beautifully with the black or nude pumps she often wears with them, but from time to time, she swaps in a pair of flats, and that's exactly what she did in Italy.

While making an appearance at the Torino Film Festival last week, Jolie paired an elegant black midi pencil skirt with an oversize black cashmere sweater and a long tan coat. On her feet was the flat-shoe trend that's so posh she opted to not change into heels for her walk down the red carpet. The black shoes were almond-toe ballet flats, a trend that's been so popular throughout 2024. Even if you have a million and one pairs of ballet flats already, I highly suggest adding an almond-toe pair to your collection. They're as timeless and polished as flats get.

Keep scrolling to see how Jolie styled almond-toe flats and shop my favorite pairs on the market.

(Image credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

On Angelina Jolie: Falconeri V-Neck Sweater in Ultrasoft Cashmere Knit ($475)

