I'm a Former Nordstrom Buyer, and This Is What I'm Buying From the Incredible Cyber Monday Sale

My expert list.

Best Nordstrom Cyber Monday Deals 2025
The Nordstrom Cyber Month sale is epic this year. And Susie Wright totally agrees. As a former Nordstrom buyer, Wright worked many Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. She's very impressed with the discounts and what's on offer for 2025. In fact, the mastermind behind So Susie, shared the departments she's shopping during the Cyber Monday sale because of the strong variety of merchandise.

Keep scrolling to check out the best items to shop for Cyber Monday, according to Wright. As a preview, you'll uncover everything from the dreamiest sweater to buy for yourself (or give as a gift) to a cool boot silhouette that will elevate any look. Happy shopping.

Coats

"Since outerwear is key this time of year, finding a great coat is the perfect way to pull your winter outfits together. You’ll find everything from wool coats to quilted styles and so much more."

Denim

"Denim is another category where you can find great basics from top brands. Look for medium-blue washes or anything black—these are the staples that work with everything."

Boots

"I always spot some great deals on boots, but you have to act quickly because they tend to sell out fast."

Cashmere

"This is such a great find, and you’ll find scarves, gloves, and sweaters including classic crew styles, cardigans and more."

Jewelry

"Whether you’re shopping for a gift, or adding to your own collection, you can find some really good deals on jewelry—everything from splurge-worthy pieces to more affordable options. These are the little details that pull an outfit together."

Loungewear and Sleepwear

Since it’s cozy season, you can find comfy sets and even cute pajamas on sale.