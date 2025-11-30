I'm a Former Nordstrom Buyer, and This Is What I'm Buying From the Incredible Cyber Monday Sale

The Nordstrom Cyber Month sale is epic this year. And Susie Wright totally agrees. As a former Nordstrom buyer, Wright worked many Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. She's very impressed with the discounts and what's on offer for 2025. In fact, the mastermind behind So Susie, shared the departments she's shopping during the Cyber Monday sale because of the strong variety of merchandise.
Keep scrolling to check out the best items to shop for Cyber Monday, according to Wright. As a preview, you'll uncover everything from the dreamiest sweater to buy for yourself (or give as a gift) to a cool boot silhouette that will elevate any look. Happy shopping.
Coats
"Since outerwear is key this time of year, finding a great coat is the perfect way to pull your winter outfits together. You’ll find everything from wool coats to quilted styles and so much more."
MANGO
Picarol Double Breasted Wool Blend Coat
Treasure & Bond
Herringbone Tweed Coat
Lands' End
Down Maxi Winter Coat
Belle & Bloom
Front Runner Belted Wool Blend Coat
MANGO
Oversize Wool Blend Coat
Bimba y Lola
Double-Face A-Line Coat
Denim
"Denim is another category where you can find great basics from top brands. Look for medium-blue washes or anything black—these are the staples that work with everything."
Mavi Jeans
Nica High Waist Barrel Leg Jeans
DAZE
Sundaze Raw Hem High Waist Crop Straight Leg Jeans
AG
Sandra Low Rise Straight Leg Jeans
MANGO
High Waist Balloon Jeans
Treasure & Bond
Mid Rise Straight Leg Jeans
Boots
"I always spot some great deals on boots, but you have to act quickly because they tend to sell out fast."
Steve Madden
Dusty Booties
Nordstrom
Darian Water Resistant Chelsea Boots
Vince
Harlan Knee High Boots
Nordstrom
Ainsley Chelsea Boots
MANGO
Piero Chelsea Boots
Cashmere
"This is such a great find, and you’ll find scarves, gloves, and sweaters including classic crew styles, cardigans and more."
Nordstrom
Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Nordstrom
Oversize Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
Lands' End
Ez Touch Screen Cashmere Lined Leather Gloves
Caslon
Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Jewelry
"Whether you’re shopping for a gift, or adding to your own collection, you can find some really good deals on jewelry—everything from splurge-worthy pieces to more affordable options. These are the little details that pull an outfit together."
Monica Vinader
X Kate Young Onyx Ring
Ana Luisa
Scarlett Double Hoop Earrings
MANGO
Pendant Slider Necklace
Ettika
Smooth Cuff Bracelet
Erin McDermott Jewelry
Lia Link Necklace
Loungewear and Sleepwear
Since it’s cozy season, you can find comfy sets and even cute pajamas on sale.
Nordstrom
Moonlight Eco Knit Pajamas
Adore Me
Matilda Long Sleeve Top & Pants Pajama Set
Free People
Palm Springs Mock Neck Cotton Fleece Sweatshirt
BP.
Fleece Detail Oversize Raglan Hoodie