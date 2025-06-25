I Gave Myself a Bella Hadid– and Hailey Bieber–Inspired Ice Bath Facial Every Day for 2 Weeks—the Results Say Everything
I'm texting these photos to my aesthetician.
There I was, mentally floating away at Jess Bowers's facial studio, a private, speakeasy-like slice of West Village heaven. After my coveted hour with the aesthetician—which was nothing short of dreamy, let me tell you—I gabbed with Bowers about the products and treatments she's loving at the moment. Her answer? A gentle exfoliating jelly (which I added to my cart immediately) and a simple, at-home technique—one that doesn't require any fancy tools.
Honestly, ice bath facials will completely transform your skin, she told me. Try it for two weeks and you won't even believe the results. It's as if she unlocked some sort of synchronicity, because I kept seeing these at-home ice bath facials everywhere. They were featured in Hailey Bieber's Met Gala prep, present in Bella Hadid's on-set beauty routine, and popping up all over my TikTok feed, so I decided to finally give Bowers's two-week experiment a whirl—and true to her word, I'm blown away by my skin's response. Scroll ahead to see the magic, along with every celeb-endorsed detail to know.
What Is an Ice Bath Facial?
An ice bath facial is exactly what it sounds like: dunking your face in ice water. Think of it like a cold plunge for just your face; rather than throwing on a swimsuit and finding a tub to submerge your whole body, you're simply dipping your face into a large bowl for a few seconds at a time. It's quick, relatively easy, and boasts similar skin benefits to a full-on plunge. (More on that later!)
@haileybieber
how I prepped my skin at home ahead of the Met Gala ♬ original sound - ava
To be clear, in no way am I saying that Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber invented the ice water facial. Aestheticians and makeup artists have been championing the technique for years, praising its abilities to reduce puffiness and inflammation and tighten the skin. Psychologists have even cited it as a quick DBT (dialectical behavior therapy) technique, as it naturally slows down your heart rate and has a calming effect on the body. Not to mention that cold water immersion itself is an ancient practice with roots in many cultures.
No, dunking your face in ice water is certainly not a "new" or "trendy" habit; but that being said, it has made an appearance on my TikTok feed more than ever as a form of skin prep, made even buzzier with each celebrity endorsement. Essentially: I've known about ice bath facials for ages—but Hadid and Bieber (plus Bowers) inspired me to finally try it for myself.
Benefits for Skin
First and foremost, ice water reduces inflammation, redness, and puffiness. It does so by a process called vasoconstriction, aka constricting your blood vessels to result in less blood flow—and, thus, swelling. It's the same logic of placing ice on an injury: Limiting blood flow to the area generally reduces inflammation and pain. Even if your face isn't experiencing acute inflammation, the icy temperature dials down any sort of puffiness lingering underneath the surface. "This can vary depending on your diet," notes Bowers. "Say you eat a lot of salty foods or consume alcohol—you may see a faster result of de-puffing the skin."
According to Bowers, the ice bath also helps tighten pores and actually brighten the skin as your blood circulation starts warming back up. Not to mention, "It wakes you up," she says. There's nothing like an ice-cold dunk to shake away any trace of grogginess!
How It Works
Yes, ice bath facials are meant to be super simple (just dunk and go, right?), but a few important details can enhance your results. First up: the layout. You'll need a large mixing bowl ("A size that can fit [your] whole face in comfortably," advises Bowers), a good amount of ice (two trays should do it, Bowers says), and a soft washcloth or towel to dry your face off post-dunk. You may also want a headband of some sort to hold your hair back if you have longer strands.
Place your ice in the bowl and fill it up with water until it reaches two to three inches from the top. Slowly submerge your face into the water and hold it there for 10 to 15 seconds. "I do a slow count to 10 in my head," says Bowers. Lift your face out of the bowl, towel off, then repeat the dunk two to three more times. "However, [I] spread it out between three to five minutes to give the blood flow a chance to re-circulate," Bowers notes. On days I felt short of time, I opted for three quick, consecutive dunks, which took around 60 seconds total; but if you can wait a few minutes in between plunges for your skin to naturally warm back up, that's ideal.
In terms of timing, you can give yourself an ice bath facial whenever you please—but Bowers personally prefers to submerge in the morning. "It’s great for that morning de-puff from the food or alcohol consumed the night prior," she explains. "It’s also a nice morning ritual that doesn’t take a lot of time and sets you up for the day." After just seven mornings (well, assuming you're dunking consistently), she says you'll start to see transformative skin results. "You will notice tighter and glowier skin [and] definitely will start hearing the compliments roll in around week one," she shares.
My Personal Experience and Results
Allow me to set the scene: I wake up extremely puffy. I sleep on my stomach with my face smashed against the pillow (not a good position for long-term skin health, I know, but I can't help it!), and it takes me a good hour or two before the swelling finally subsides. Add a salt-heavy dinner or few glasses of wine into the mix, and I can barely find my cheekbones. I do try (emphasis on try) to commit to a daily face massage to drain all that fluid retention, but I also am always on a time crunch in the mornings; as much as I hate to admit it, hitting the snooze button just once more trumps a contoured jawline every time.
But Bowers swore the ice water facial wouldn't take up too much time in my routine; even a few seconds each morning, she declared, would leave me with "unbelievable results." So I was game—just a two-week commitment, right?
Fast forward those 14 days, and I am in fact floored that I haven't implemented this simple technique sooner. My skin tone is brighter, my face feels way less puffy, my makeup applies smoother, and my pores look practically nonexistent—and all it took was a few minutes each morning. Honestly, the most time-consuming part was filling up the bowl with ice, but I left it on my counter (along with a face towel) to save precious seconds.
I won't lie: Ice water facials take practice. The first few times I dunked, I could only leave my face in the water for about five seconds max. If you've ever braved a cold plunge, then you know how it quite literally takes your breath away; I had that same sensation as I repeatedly dipping my face in the frigid water, only I couldn't actually take an inhale (my face being submerged, and all). I found that it helps if you slowly breathe out of your nose as you lower your face into the bowl. Hold your breath for 10 to 15 seconds, then rise when you feel the need to take another inhale. It gets easier with time if you do it consistently.
As you can see from the photo above, my skin is noticeably tighter, especially around my eyes, chin, and jawline (where I accrue the most puffiness). Both images were taken as soon as I woke up with zero makeup on, save for a swipe of clear lip oil. Somehow, my sallow, dullness-prone complexion became glowy and energized—and it's not the lighting at play. Even Bowers herself saw a major improvement in my skin since the experiment; when I saw her again for a monthly facial, she said she could immediately tell I had been icing. "Keep it up," she encouraged.
Admittedly, there have been mornings I just couldn't get up the gumption to fill my trusty bowl of ice, but I will continue to commit to the routine when I can, especially if I have an important event coming up. Of course, ice water facials will not snatch my jawline long-term—in-office treatments are your best bet for that—but they're superb in a pinch if I need some instant de-puffing. (FYI: I'm getting married in November, so you better believe I'll be face dunking in the weeks leading up to the big day!) Not bad for a three-minute technique that doesn't cost you a dime.
More Cooling, De-Puffing Products I Love
Meet the de-puffing tool I take on every single flight. The sleek, portable design is practically made for carry-ons, and it has a warm setting to increase circulation, enhancing your skin's glow. "My hack? Use it over a nice brightening eye cream for the benefits of the cream and the de-puffing benefits of the tool, all at the same time," board-certified dermatologist Caroline Robinson, MD, founder of Tone, told us about the award-winning tool.
If you're on the hunt for a new LED mask, I can't recommend Shark's new model enough. I've already waxed poetic on the innovative, MedSpa-inspired design, but what makes it really special is the built-in chill pads, which deflate any trace of puffiness underneath the eyes.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting vintage boutiques and reading thrillers, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.
-
Say Hello to "Toasty Glam," the Hottest (Had to) Makeup Trend of Summer 2025
It's flooding my FYP.
-
I Just Got Engaged—This Is the Foolproof "Marry Me" Skin Routine I Did for 6 Months
I've never looked better.
-
This SPF Is a Constant Sellout Risk in London and Paris—I Swear Its New U.S. Version Is Even Glowier
It transformed my skin in 20 days.
-
We Rigorously Tested 13 of the Best BB Creams—These 8 Passed
We test, you trust.
-
Meet Madecassoside—the Trending Ingredient That Soothes, Hydrates, and Protects Sensitive Skin
It's beauty's next big thing.
-
Is the Lyma Laser Pro *That* Much Better Than the Original Celeb Fave? I Tried It for 49 Days
See how it measures up.
-
"I Feel Like I'm Living My Best Life": Pamela Anderson on Her Bob Haircut, Spring Rituals, and Updated Beauty Staples
The icon is all for embracing change.
-
Jasmine Tookes Swears By This $20 French Pharmacy Staple and Soothing Korean Sunscreen
Plus, everything to know about her new bodycare line.