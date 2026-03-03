5 Runway Trends From Milan Fashion Week You Need Know About Now

Colourful cuffs! Frothy collars! Royal purple! Here are all the biggest Milan Fashion Week A/W '26 trends to know about now.

Model walks the A/W 26 runway.
(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)
Milano—season after season, you seduce us with your enduring glamour and inimitable cool. As the home of Prada, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Fendi, Marni and more, the city thrums with creativity, and never more than during Milan Fashion Week. A high-shine confidence runs through its storied fashion houses. Unafraid of a little excess, Milan embraces sparkle, sequins and sheer with open arms, making other fashion capitals feel almost restrained in comparison.

Long considered a bellwether for the season ahead, especially when it comes to party moments, Milan Fashion Week’s autumn/winter 2026 collections delivered exactly what we hoped for: drama and decadence. After closely watching the runways and revisiting the standout shows, a handful of clear themes emerged—trends the city’s most influential houses seem unanimously aligned on.

Read on to discover the defining Milan Fashion Week autumn/winter 2026 runway trends to know now.

1. Royal Purple

Model wears dark purple on the AW26 runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Style Notes: If the past few seasons were defined by sumptuous burgundies and decadent browns, consider this their bolder successor. For A/W ’26, designers leaned towards a richer, punchier palette, with royal purple emerging as the standout shade. Long considered a tricky, even divisive hue, it has suddenly found favour among the industry’s most directional houses, including Gucci, Ferragamo and Sportmax. Whether worn in saturated, head-to-toe sweeps or tempered with inky black and dark chocolate brown—royal purple reigned.

Model wears dark purple on the AW26 runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Model wears dark purple on the AW26 runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

2. Colourful Cuffs

Model wears colourful cuffs on the A/W 26 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Style Notes: This season, designers punctuated looks with a flash of colour at the wrist. At Prada, Bottega Veneta and Ferragamo, sleeves were finished with vivid trims that peeked out beneath coats and knits. It’s a subtle styling trick, but one that feels primed for rapid adoption among the street style set.

Model wears colourful cuffs on the A/W 26 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Model wears colourful cuffs on the A/W 26 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

3. Frothy Collars

Model wears a frothy collar on the A/W &#039;26

(Image credit: Launcmetrics/Spotlight)

Style Notes: A romantic mood swept the runways, as ruffled, voluminous and deliciously frothy collars crowned dresses, blouses and outerwear. As Victorian influences continue to permeate pop culture—fanned by the recent adaptation of Wuthering Heights and the enduring pull of Bridgerton—fashion’s embrace of the trend feels right on time.

Model wears a frothy collar on the A/W &#039;26

(Image credit: Launcmetrics/Spotlight)

Model wears a frothy collar on the A/W &#039;26

(Image credit: Launcmetrics/Spotlight)

4. Skirt Suits