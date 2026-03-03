Milano—season after season, you seduce us with your enduring glamour and inimitable cool. As the home of Prada, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Fendi, Marni and more, the city thrums with creativity, and never more than during Milan Fashion Week. A high-shine confidence runs through its storied fashion houses. Unafraid of a little excess, Milan embraces sparkle, sequins and sheer with open arms, making other fashion capitals feel almost restrained in comparison.
Long considered a bellwether for the season ahead, especially when it comes to party moments, Milan Fashion Week’s autumn/winter 2026 collections delivered exactly what we hoped for: drama and decadence. After closely watching the runways and revisiting the standout shows, a handful of clear themes emerged—trends the city’s most influential houses seem unanimously aligned on.
Read on to discover the defining Milan Fashion Week autumn/winter 2026 runway trends to know now.
5 Runway Trends from Milan Fashion Week to Know Now
1. Royal Purple
Style Notes: If the past few seasons were defined by sumptuous burgundies and decadent browns, consider this their bolder successor. For A/W ’26, designers leaned towards a richer, punchier palette, with royal purple emerging as the standout shade. Long considered a tricky, even divisive hue, it has suddenly found favour among the industry’s most directional houses, including Gucci, Ferragamo and Sportmax. Whether worn in saturated, head-to-toe sweeps or tempered with inky black and dark chocolate brown—royal purple reigned.
Shop Royal Purple:
H&M
Draped Blouse
Style with denim or pair with a tailored skirt.
Mango
Straight Mid-Rise Trousers
Wear this with the matching blouse or style with a simple tank.
Acne Studios
Micro Distressed Suede Shoulder Bag
The bow embellishment trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
2. Colourful Cuffs
Style Notes: This season, designers punctuated looks with a flash of colour at the wrist. At Prada, Bottega Veneta and Ferragamo, sleeves were finished with vivid trims that peeked out beneath coats and knits. It’s a subtle styling trick, but one that feels primed for rapid adoption among the street style set.
Shop Colourful Shirts:
COS
Relaxed Cotton Shirt
Add a pop of colour to your spring rotation.
With Nothing Underneath
The Classic Shirt
This also comes in nine other shades.
With Nothing Underneath
The Classic Shirt
With Nothing Underneath's shirts are a fashion person's favourite.
3. Frothy Collars
Style Notes: A romantic mood swept the runways, as ruffled, voluminous and deliciously frothy collars crowned dresses, blouses and outerwear. As Victorian influences continue to permeate pop culture—fanned by the recent adaptation of Wuthering Heights and the enduring pull of Bridgerton—fashion’s embrace of the trend feels right on time.
Shop Frothy Collars:
Patou
Tie-Detailed Ruffled Cotton-Poplin Blouse
Victorian-inspired silhouettes are taking off right now.
COS
Ruffle-Collar Modal Blouse
Style this under a knit to dress up your daily rotation.
Chloé
Ruffled Tie-Detailed Floral Silk-Jacquard Blouse
The pale pink colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.