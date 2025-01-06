Chloé Sevigny's Already On Board With 2025's Coolest Jacket Trend

Arguably, no one can convince me to buy into a trend more than Chloé Sevigny, the Monsters actress who's been doling out outfit inspiration since the mid-1990s when she made her film debut at 19 in Kids. In 1995, when the movie came out, she walked in Miuccia Prada's S/S 96 runway show for Miu Miu. (She's actually walked in a couple of Miu Miu shows and shows for other brands.) She also wore a custom Glenn Martens wedding dress, adding a Loewe minidress and Mugler catsuit to the weekend's outfit lineup. Suffice it to say, she knows what she's doing in the dressing department, and recently, she gave the go-ahead on a new trend, a sure-fire sign that it'll become a big success.

Chloe Sevigny arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on September 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

On Chloé Sevigny: Phoebe Philo Padded Jacket with Gathered Waist ($9200) and Square-Toe Pump 90 ($1900)

For the Los Angeles premiere of Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story back in September, Sevigny and her longtime stylist Haley Wollens went with a burgundy Phoebe Philo look that was mostly made up of just a cinch-waist leather jacket worn as a dress and square-toe pumps. The coat portion of the outfit was part of Philo's debut collection for her namesake brand, which at the time, garnered more buzz for its scarf-like leather outerwear. In 2025, though, it's all about this fresher-feeling, 1980s-inspired nipped-in alternative.

Paloma Elsesser wearing '80s earrings, a leather belted jacket, and white leggings.

(Image credit: @palomija)

Though Philo's jacket is the one I most associate with the trend, more designers have introduced similarly waist-defining silhouettes in recent seasons, including Anthony Vacarello for Saint Laurent, Chemena Kamali for Chloé, and Catherine Holstein for Khaite. I've also spotted styles by COS (this one's selling out shockingly quickly for obvious reasons), EAVES, The Frankie Shop, and Nour Hammour. This increase in options has led to many chic sightings, including one on supermodel Paloma Elsesser's Instagram, where she wore a belted leather jacket with white stirrup leggings, pumps, and '80s earrings.

Get ahead of 2025's coolest jacket trend by snagging one for your own new-year wardrobe below.

Shop Sevigny's exact jacket in black:

phoebe philo, Padded Jacket with Gathered Waist
phoebe philo
Padded Jacket with Gathered Waist

Shop more cinch-waist jackets:

Mendoza Leather Jacket
EAVES
Mendoza Leather Jacket

EAVES is one of the most elite (and under-the-radar) brands for leather outerwear right now. It always crafts the latest trends and the prices are far from outlandish.

Waisted Leather Trucker Jacket
COS
Waisted Leather Trucker Jacket

This leather jacket with a cinched panel in the back to create a waisted look is selling out very quickly.

Women's Short Jacket in Lambskin in Black
YSL
Short Jacket

When it comes to leather outerwear, you can't go wrong with Saint Laurent. The French fashion house is doing the most in this category and it's paying off big time.

Merano Cargo Jacket - Khaki
The Frankie Shop
Merano Cargo Jacket

Go the non-leather route with this forest-green cargo option from the Frankie Shop.

The Carry All Parka
MOTHER
The Carry All Parka

MOTHER isn't just great at making denim. Don't sleep on the brand's outerwear.

Belted Leather Jacket
CHLOÉ
Belted Leather Jacket

Chloé is on top of every trend right now, including this rising cinch-waist jacket fad.

Nolan Hooded Faux Leather Coat
A.L.C.
Nolan Hooded Faux Leather Coat

This A.L.C. version would look so sleek with a maxi satin slip dress in ivory or even just black.

Zakary Jacket
NOUR HAMMOUR
Zakary Jacket

Nour Hammour is making some of the chicest coats and jackets on the market right now.

Women's Saharienne Jacket in Shiny Lambskin in Black
YSL
Saharienne Jacket

If you can, say yes to this Saint Laurent belted jacket. It's a work of art.

Monica Faux Leather Jacket
rag & bone
Monica Faux Leather Jacket

The shine on this is very appealing.

Pierrick Belted Cotton-Poplin Jacket
THE ROW
Pierrick Belted Cotton-Poplin Jacket

You can easily dress this khaki-colored jacket up or down.

Wardrobe.nyc Parka
Wardrobe.NYC
Parka

For a sportier option, go with this Wardrobe.NYC parka.

phoebe philo, Utility Dropped Waist Jacket
phoebe philo
Utility Dropped Waist Jacket

Phoebe Philo never fails to amaze me.

Tech Gabardine Zip Jacket
Helsa
Tech Gabardine Zip Jacket

A great affordable pick.

Dolores Belted Leather Jacket
KHAITE
Dolores Belted Leather Jacket

Wow. Talk about elegant.

Shop more It jackets for 2025:

Tate Suede Trench Coat
NOUR HAMMOUR
Tate Suede Trench Coat

I swear, everywhere I look, I find someone stylish wearing a suede trench coat.

Rowani Lamb Leather Jacket
By Malene Birger
Rowani Lamb Leather Jacket

The maxi version of this calf-hair coat already sold out, but this cropped alt is still very much available.

Viper Oversized Leather Jacket
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Viper Oversized Leather Jacket

You know you want a leather bomber jacket. We all do.

Leather-Trimmed Faux Fur Coat, Dark Mahogany
Source Unknown
Leather-Trimmed Faux Fur Coat

This faux-fur coat looks oh so real.

Nappa Leather Textured Jacket
Massimo Dutti
Nappa Leather Textured Jacket

Massimo Dutti is killing it this year when it comes to leather outerwear.

Embroidered Suede Jacket
POLO RALPH LAUREN
Embroidered Suede Jacket

A suede bomber? Say less.

Organic Cotton and Silk-Blend Trench Coat
TOTEME
Organic Cotton and Silk-Blend Trench Coat

This sale find won't stay in stock for a long.

Dalimas Wool Coat
By Malene Birger
Dalimas Wool Coat

I actually own this cape coat in a luxurious camel color and get so many compliments on it.

Charlotte Double-Breasted Calf Hair Trench Coat
VERONICA DE PIANTE
Charlotte Double-Breasted Calf Hair Trench Coat

This color is so unexpected and gorgeous.

Veda Ashland Leather Trench
Veda
Ashland Leather Trench

Burgundy and suede? It doesn't get much better than that.

Barbour Barbour Acorn Wax Jacket
Barbour
Acorn Wax Jacket

A Barbour waxed-cotton barn jacket is a must if you want a well-rounded closet.

Avio Cotton-Poplin Trench Coat
THE ROW
Avio Cotton-Poplin Trench Coat

I've been eyeing this gray trench from The Row for so long.

Wardrobe.nyc Hb Coat
Wardrobe.NYC
HB Coat

Hailey Bieber's Wardrobe.NYC coat is a forever wishlist item.

