Chloé Sevigny's Already On Board With 2025's Coolest Jacket Trend
Arguably, no one can convince me to buy into a trend more than Chloé Sevigny, the Monsters actress who's been doling out outfit inspiration since the mid-1990s when she made her film debut at 19 in Kids. In 1995, when the movie came out, she walked in Miuccia Prada's S/S 96 runway show for Miu Miu. (She's actually walked in a couple of Miu Miu shows and shows for other brands.) She also wore a custom Glenn Martens wedding dress, adding a Loewe minidress and Mugler catsuit to the weekend's outfit lineup. Suffice it to say, she knows what she's doing in the dressing department, and recently, she gave the go-ahead on a new trend, a sure-fire sign that it'll become a big success.
On Chloé Sevigny: Phoebe Philo Padded Jacket with Gathered Waist ($9200) and Square-Toe Pump 90 ($1900)
For the Los Angeles premiere of Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story back in September, Sevigny and her longtime stylist Haley Wollens went with a burgundy Phoebe Philo look that was mostly made up of just a cinch-waist leather jacket worn as a dress and square-toe pumps. The coat portion of the outfit was part of Philo's debut collection for her namesake brand, which at the time, garnered more buzz for its scarf-like leather outerwear. In 2025, though, it's all about this fresher-feeling, 1980s-inspired nipped-in alternative.
Though Philo's jacket is the one I most associate with the trend, more designers have introduced similarly waist-defining silhouettes in recent seasons, including Anthony Vacarello for Saint Laurent, Chemena Kamali for Chloé, and Catherine Holstein for Khaite. I've also spotted styles by COS (this one's selling out shockingly quickly for obvious reasons), EAVES, The Frankie Shop, and Nour Hammour. This increase in options has led to many chic sightings, including one on supermodel Paloma Elsesser's Instagram, where she wore a belted leather jacket with white stirrup leggings, pumps, and '80s earrings.
Get ahead of 2025's coolest jacket trend by snagging one for your own new-year wardrobe below.
Shop Sevigny's exact jacket in black:
Shop more cinch-waist jackets:
EAVES is one of the most elite (and under-the-radar) brands for leather outerwear right now. It always crafts the latest trends and the prices are far from outlandish.
This leather jacket with a cinched panel in the back to create a waisted look is selling out very quickly.
When it comes to leather outerwear, you can't go wrong with Saint Laurent. The French fashion house is doing the most in this category and it's paying off big time.
Go the non-leather route with this forest-green cargo option from the Frankie Shop.
MOTHER isn't just great at making denim. Don't sleep on the brand's outerwear.
Chloé is on top of every trend right now, including this rising cinch-waist jacket fad.
This A.L.C. version would look so sleek with a maxi satin slip dress in ivory or even just black.
Nour Hammour is making some of the chicest coats and jackets on the market right now.
You can easily dress this khaki-colored jacket up or down.
Shop more It jackets for 2025:
I swear, everywhere I look, I find someone stylish wearing a suede trench coat.
The maxi version of this calf-hair coat already sold out, but this cropped alt is still very much available.
You know you want a leather bomber jacket. We all do.
Massimo Dutti is killing it this year when it comes to leather outerwear.
I actually own this cape coat in a luxurious camel color and get so many compliments on it.
This color is so unexpected and gorgeous.
A Barbour waxed-cotton barn jacket is a must if you want a well-rounded closet.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
