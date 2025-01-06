Chloé Sevigny's Already On Board With 2025's Coolest Jacket Trend

Arguably, no one can convince me to buy into a trend more than Chloé Sevigny, the Monsters actress who's been doling out outfit inspiration since the mid-1990s when she made her film debut at 19 in Kids. In 1995, when the movie came out, she walked in Miuccia Prada's S/S 96 runway show for Miu Miu. (She's actually walked in a couple of Miu Miu shows and shows for other brands.) She also wore a custom Glenn Martens wedding dress, adding a Loewe minidress and Mugler catsuit to the weekend's outfit lineup. Suffice it to say, she knows what she's doing in the dressing department, and recently, she gave the go-ahead on a new trend, a sure-fire sign that it'll become a big success.

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

On Chloé Sevigny: Phoebe Philo Padded Jacket with Gathered Waist ($9200) and Square-Toe Pump 90 ($1900)

For the Los Angeles premiere of Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story back in September, Sevigny and her longtime stylist Haley Wollens went with a burgundy Phoebe Philo look that was mostly made up of just a cinch-waist leather jacket worn as a dress and square-toe pumps. The coat portion of the outfit was part of Philo's debut collection for her namesake brand, which at the time, garnered more buzz for its scarf-like leather outerwear. In 2025, though, it's all about this fresher-feeling, 1980s-inspired nipped-in alternative.

Though Philo's jacket is the one I most associate with the trend, more designers have introduced similarly waist-defining silhouettes in recent seasons, including Anthony Vacarello for Saint Laurent, Chemena Kamali for Chloé, and Catherine Holstein for Khaite. I've also spotted styles by COS (this one's selling out shockingly quickly for obvious reasons), EAVES, The Frankie Shop, and Nour Hammour. This increase in options has led to many chic sightings, including one on supermodel Paloma Elsesser's Instagram, where she wore a belted leather jacket with white stirrup leggings, pumps, and '80s earrings.

Get ahead of 2025's coolest jacket trend by snagging one for your own new-year wardrobe below.

Shop Sevigny's exact jacket in black:

phoebe philo Padded Jacket with Gathered Waist $9200 SHOP NOW

Shop more cinch-waist jackets:

EAVES Mendoza Leather Jacket $498 SHOP NOW EAVES is one of the most elite (and under-the-radar) brands for leather outerwear right now. It always crafts the latest trends and the prices are far from outlandish.

COS Waisted Leather Trucker Jacket $590 SHOP NOW This leather jacket with a cinched panel in the back to create a waisted look is selling out very quickly.

YSL Short Jacket $7900 SHOP NOW When it comes to leather outerwear, you can't go wrong with Saint Laurent. The French fashion house is doing the most in this category and it's paying off big time.

The Frankie Shop Merano Cargo Jacket $195 SHOP NOW Go the non-leather route with this forest-green cargo option from the Frankie Shop.

MOTHER The Carry All Parka $575 SHOP NOW MOTHER isn't just great at making denim. Don't sleep on the brand's outerwear.

CHLOÉ Belted Leather Jacket $11590 SHOP NOW Chloé is on top of every trend right now, including this rising cinch-waist jacket fad.

A.L.C. Nolan Hooded Faux Leather Coat $2495 SHOP NOW This A.L.C. version would look so sleek with a maxi satin slip dress in ivory or even just black.

NOUR HAMMOUR Zakary Jacket $1480 SHOP NOW Nour Hammour is making some of the chicest coats and jackets on the market right now.

YSL Saharienne Jacket $6800 SHOP NOW If you can, say yes to this Saint Laurent belted jacket. It's a work of art.

rag & bone Monica Faux Leather Jacket $698 SHOP NOW The shine on this is very appealing.

THE ROW Pierrick Belted Cotton-Poplin Jacket $3750 SHOP NOW You can easily dress this khaki-colored jacket up or down.

Wardrobe.NYC Parka $1200 SHOP NOW For a sportier option, go with this Wardrobe.NYC parka.

phoebe philo Utility Dropped Waist Jacket $3000 SHOP NOW Phoebe Philo never fails to amaze me.

Helsa Tech Gabardine Zip Jacket $328 SHOP NOW A great affordable pick.

KHAITE Dolores Belted Leather Jacket $4500 SHOP NOW Wow. Talk about elegant.

Shop more It jackets for 2025:

NOUR HAMMOUR Tate Suede Trench Coat $1830 SHOP NOW I swear, everywhere I look, I find someone stylish wearing a suede trench coat.

By Malene Birger Rowani Lamb Leather Jacket $3300 SHOP NOW The maxi version of this calf-hair coat already sold out, but this cropped alt is still very much available.

THE FRANKIE SHOP Viper Oversized Leather Jacket $817 SHOP NOW You know you want a leather bomber jacket. We all do.

Source Unknown Leather-Trimmed Faux Fur Coat $735 SHOP NOW This faux-fur coat looks oh so real.

Massimo Dutti Nappa Leather Textured Jacket $590 SHOP NOW Massimo Dutti is killing it this year when it comes to leather outerwear.

POLO RALPH LAUREN Embroidered Suede Jacket $1300 SHOP NOW A suede bomber? Say less.

TOTEME Organic Cotton and Silk-Blend Trench Coat $1350 $945 SHOP NOW This sale find won't stay in stock for a long.

By Malene Birger Dalimas Wool Coat $1700 SHOP NOW I actually own this cape coat in a luxurious camel color and get so many compliments on it.

VERONICA DE PIANTE Charlotte Double-Breasted Calf Hair Trench Coat $6395 SHOP NOW This color is so unexpected and gorgeous.

Veda Ashland Leather Trench $798 SHOP NOW Burgundy and suede? It doesn't get much better than that.

Barbour Acorn Wax Jacket $398 SHOP NOW A Barbour waxed-cotton barn jacket is a must if you want a well-rounded closet.

THE ROW Avio Cotton-Poplin Trench Coat $3450 SHOP NOW I've been eyeing this gray trench from The Row for so long.