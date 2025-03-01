Gen Z Just Brought Back the Millennial Trouser Trend I Had Almost Entirely Forgotten About
If 2025 has taught me anything about fashion, it’s that no trend ever truly disappears—it just waits for its moment to return. And if you thought the more divisive styles of the 2000s were gone for good, think again. Reviving yesteryear trends with unshakable enthusiasm, Gen Z has made it their mission to resurrect the very silhouettes that millennials had been trying to forget. From large studded belts to peplum jackets, they’ve already given a second life to some of the era’s most memorable styles. So really, it was only a matter of time before the skirt trousers trend got caught up in the chaos.
A hybrid of two wardrobe staples, this bold look mimics the effect of a skirt layered over trousers, creating a dynamic silhouette. The design softens the structure of classic tailoring, adding volume, texture, and movement to an otherwise simple outfit. While it may have first gained traction in the early 2000s—when daring, experimental layering was at its peak—the 2025 iteration feels fresh and surprisingly wearable.
Landing at exactly the right moment, the skirt trouser's revival comes as a welcome shake-up amid the dominance of straight-leg and wide-leg styles, which have reigned supreme for what feels like an eternity. Offering an alternative to the minimalist cuts we’ve grown accustomed to, this silhouette taps into the current appetite for bold, statement-making fashion—one that embraces individuality and challenges traditional proportions.
While Gen Z can definitely take some credit for bringing this Y2K trend back to life, the influence of the skirt trouser was felt on the spring/summer 2025 runways, too, with a myriad of brands—from Bottega to Boss—serving up sleek ierations of their own.
Of course, the beauty of this trend is its accessibility. You don’t need to rush out and buy a brand-new piece to partake—simply layer a sleek mini or flowing wrap skirt over your go-to tailored trousers, and you’ve nailed the look with zero investment. But for those who prefer a seamless, pre-styled option, designers and high-street brands alike have already started delivering their own takes on the trend.
Curious to give it a go? Scroll on to shop our edit of the best skirt trousers to buy now.
SHOP SKIRT TROUSERS:
Style with pointed-toe heels and a bomber jacket for spring-ready take on the trend.
These have a metallic sheen that make them so easy to dress up.
Style with a fitted, high-neck top for a super sleek silhouette.
Pair this with a cosy knit or style with a simple tee.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
