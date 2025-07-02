I Think White Skinny Trousers Are Dated—This Is the Elegant Trend I'm Opting for Instead

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)
When it comes to fashion trends, we can all admittedly be a bit fickle—myself included. One day, I may say something is "out," but then the next day, an influential celebrity wears it, and we all say it's back. I know, I know—it can be frustrating, but that's fashion in the internet age for you.

Someone who has long been quite influential in the fashion world and who I consider to be a very experienced shopper is Charlize Theron, who just stepped out in NYC while promoting her latest film. I trust that anything she wears is going to be trend-forward but never over-the-top, including the trousers she wore on this hot June day.

Charlize Theron wearing a tucked-in trench coat, loose white pants, and a Bottega Veneta Andiamo bag

(Image credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images)

I'm going to make a bold statement and say that something I've long associated with summer after growing up in the South is looking a bit dated in 2025. The style is white skinny trousers, and no, Theron wasn't wearing them. I think that skinny trousers are a trend again, but black and navy iterations are the ones I see the most, as well as classic printed ones (such as gingham). But when it comes to white trousers, it's loose, relaxed styles that are trending in 2025 as opposed to slim-fitting ones—exactly like the ones Theron wore with a Bottega Veneta trench-style shirt and high-heel sandals.

If you're in the market for a pair of loose-fitting white trousers similar to Theron's, keep scrolling to shop my recommendations.

Charlize Theron wearing a tucked-in trench coat, loose white pants, and a Bottega Veneta Andiamo bag

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images)

Shop Loose White Trousers for Summer 2025 and Beyond:

Pleated Trousers
ZARA
Pleated Trousers

I will never not appreciate a more tailored silhouette.

Buckle Back Trousers
Free People
Buckle Back Trousers

These are just calling out to be taken to an exotic holiday destination.

Cotton Barrel-Leg Trousers
COS
Cotton Barrel-Leg Trousers

I love the shape of these.

Lynn Linen Trousers
Hobbs
Lynn Linen Trousers

These are 100% linen so just embrace the creases.

Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Trousers in White
Reiss
Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Trousers in White

Perfect for in or out of the office.

Wide Linen-Blend Trousers
H&M
Wide Linen-Blend Trousers

All of our editors love H&M's linen.

Cotton Wide-Leg Pants
Brunello Cucinelli
Cotton Wide-Leg Pants

The perfect throw-on beach trousers.

Cotton-Jersey Wide Leg Pants
MARIE ADAM-LEENAERDT
Cotton-Jersey Wide Leg Pants

A pair you can wear for every occasion.

White Double Pleated Wide Leg Ava Trousers
Nobodys Child
White Double Pleated Wide Leg Ava Trousers

A comfy option you can wear from now and well into autumn.

