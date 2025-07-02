I Think White Skinny Trousers Are Dated—This Is the Elegant Trend I'm Opting for Instead
If you want to know which white trousers style to order for summer 2025, shop the trend Charlize Theron just wore below.
When it comes to fashion trends, we can all admittedly be a bit fickle—myself included. One day, I may say something is "out," but then the next day, an influential celebrity wears it, and we all say it's back. I know, I know—it can be frustrating, but that's fashion in the internet age for you.
Someone who has long been quite influential in the fashion world and who I consider to be a very experienced shopper is Charlize Theron, who just stepped out in NYC while promoting her latest film. I trust that anything she wears is going to be trend-forward but never over-the-top, including the trousers she wore on this hot June day.
I'm going to make a bold statement and say that something I've long associated with summer after growing up in the South is looking a bit dated in 2025. The style is white skinny trousers, and no, Theron wasn't wearing them. I think that skinny trousers are a trend again, but black and navy iterations are the ones I see the most, as well as classic printed ones (such as gingham). But when it comes to white trousers, it's loose, relaxed styles that are trending in 2025 as opposed to slim-fitting ones—exactly like the ones Theron wore with a Bottega Veneta trench-style shirt and high-heel sandals.
If you're in the market for a pair of loose-fitting white trousers similar to Theron's, keep scrolling to shop my recommendations.
Shop Loose White Trousers for Summer 2025 and Beyond:
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
