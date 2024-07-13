If You’re Not Into Shorts, This Cute and Classy Skirt Trend Is the Perfect Substitute
This season, I'm aiming to simplify my wardrobe by means of a few key additions. I haven't properly updated my summer capsule for the past few years, so now I find myself in a situation where I need to build out my rotation from the ground up, starting with the most classic of buys; pieces I know won't date in a hurry. Handily, in my role as a fashion editor, I've developed an understanding of the trends that can last in my wardrobe for years to come, and this season I've spotted a particularly chic trend that's set to go the distance.
Up until now, my wardrobe has largely consisted of sweeping maxi skirts and voluminous midis, but lately I've seen pretty white mini skirts all of my FYP page and I can't stop thinking about how good they look.
Clean, simple and extremely versatile, a white mini skirt is a buy that can see you through the entire summer. As someone who doesn't love wearing shorts all the time, I am pleased to see that there's finally a trend that feels just as classy but also as effortless.
As with all white clothing items, the styling potential of a white mini skirt is truly endless. Pair with a sleek black top for an elegant monochrome look, or wear with a pop of colour to give it a new lease of life. However, with limitless outfits at your disposal, sometimes knowing where to start can be overwhelming. That's why I've collated some of the chicest white mini skirt outfits I've seen so far for inspiration.
Scroll on to discover how fashion people are styling the white mini skirt trend this season, then shop my edit of the best white mini skirts on the market.
HOW INFLUENCERS ARE STYLING WHITE MINI SKIRTS THIS SUMMER
Style Notes: Wear your white mini with a matching blouse for a simple ensemble drenched in elegance.
Style Notes: The puffball skirt trend is taking off this summer, and I think it looks its very best in a fresh white shade.
Style Notes: Style with a cosy knit on cooler summer days.
Style Notes: A classic black tee and fresh white mini is the chic summer combo I'll come back time after time.
Style Notes: Wear with a tonal top and pair with all-white accessories throughout the height of summer.
SHOP THE BEST WHITE MINI SKIRTS
The bow detail trend continues to thrive this season.
The cotton and linen composition makes this breathable and ideal for hot summer days.
This silk-crepe skirt also comes in black.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
