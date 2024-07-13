If You’re Not Into Shorts, This Cute and Classy Skirt Trend Is the Perfect Substitute

This season, I'm aiming to simplify my wardrobe by means of a few key additions. I haven't properly updated my summer capsule for the past few years, so now I find myself in a situation where I need to build out my rotation from the ground up, starting with the most classic of buys; pieces I know won't date in a hurry. Handily, in my role as a fashion editor, I've developed an understanding of the trends that can last in my wardrobe for years to come, and this season I've spotted a particularly chic trend that's set to go the distance.

Up until now, my wardrobe has largely consisted of sweeping maxi skirts and voluminous midis, but lately I've seen pretty white mini skirts all of my FYP page and I can't stop thinking about how good they look.

Clean, simple and extremely versatile, a white mini skirt is a buy that can see you through the entire summer. As someone who doesn't love wearing shorts all the time, I am pleased to see that there's finally a trend that feels just as classy but also as effortless.

As with all white clothing items, the styling potential of a white mini skirt is truly endless. Pair with a sleek black top for an elegant monochrome look, or wear with a pop of colour to give it a new lease of life. However, with limitless outfits at your disposal, sometimes knowing where to start can be overwhelming. That's why I've collated some of the chicest white mini skirt outfits I've seen so far for inspiration.

Scroll on to discover how fashion people are styling the white mini skirt trend this season, then shop my edit of the best white mini skirts on the market.

HOW INFLUENCERS ARE STYLING WHITE MINI SKIRTS THIS SUMMER

Style Notes: Wear your white mini with a matching blouse for a simple ensemble drenched in elegance.

Style Notes: The puffball skirt trend is taking off this summer, and I think it looks its very best in a fresh white shade.

Style Notes: Style with a cosy knit on cooler summer days.

Style Notes: A classic black tee and fresh white mini is the chic summer combo I'll come back time after time.

Style Notes: Wear with a tonal top and pair with all-white accessories throughout the height of summer.

SHOP THE BEST WHITE MINI SKIRTS

Reformation Veranda Linen Skirt £98 SHOP NOW This also comes in black, red and yellow.

Zara Basic Plain Knit Skirt £8 SHOP NOW Style with a black top or add a layer of colour.

Weekday Balloon Mini Skirt £39 SHOP NOW This also comes in black and brown.

The Frankie Shop Blake Pleated Denim Mini Skirt £140 SHOP NOW The pleated skirt trend is taking off this summer.

Alaia Bow-Detailed Gathered Cotton-Poplin Mini Skirt £1360 SHOP NOW The bow detail trend continues to thrive this season.

Cou Cou Intimates The Mini Skirt White £62 SHOP NOW The pointelle detailing adds a pretty edge.

Mango Mini Skirt Decorative Buttons £30 SHOP NOW The cotton and linen composition makes this breathable and ideal for hot summer days.

Loewe Ribbed Jersey-Trimmed Ruffled Silk-Crepe Mini Skirt £1400 SHOP NOW This silk-crepe skirt also comes in black.