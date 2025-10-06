8 Non-Dated Ways People Are Wearing Leggings Right Now

Shop the trending outfit combinations.

Influencers wearing dressed-up legging outfits
(Image credit: @anoukyve; @annelauremais; @aidabadji_)
Despite all of the fluctuation among fashion trends, something that doesn’t change in modern times is the popularity of leggings. They're a wardrobe staple in every sense of the word. What does change is how we wear them, and that's where the subject of looking non-dated comes in. Perhaps because they've been so popular for so long, they can easily look dated if worn with certain items. Remember your legging outfits of 2015? Chances are that you're styling them differently now—I know that I am.

As the weather cools down and people are starting to trade their athletic shorts for leggings once again, I've been on the lookout for legging outfit trends stylish dressers are wearing on repeat in 2025, and there are eight, in particular, that are popular (for a reason) and simple to recreate. Keep scrolling to see the looks in action and shop the pieces needed to recreate the low-key yet chic looks.

With an Oversized Sweatshirt + Loafers

Wearing this elevated legging outfit for mundane activities such as running errands or grabbing a coffee this fall will ensure you're both comfortable and chic.

Influencer wearing leggings with a white sweatshirt and loafers

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

With a Funnel-Neck Windbreaker + Black Sneakers

For a sporty, sleek vibe, pair black leggings (bonus points if they're flared) with a windbreaker and black sneakers.

Influencer wearing leggings with a windbreaker and black sneakers

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

With a Rugby Top + Ballet Flats

One of the biggest shirt trends of the year is the rugby shirt, and pairing it with capri leggings and ballet flats will make you look the *most* 2025.

Influencer wearing capri leggings with a striped top and ballet flats

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

With a Blazer + Turtleneck + Knee Boots

For a polished, French girl-approved legging look, pair them with a blazer and knee boots. It's as classic of a combination as it gets.

Influencer wearing leggings with a blazer, turtleneck, and knee boots

(Image credit: @aidabadji_)

With a Trench Coat + Suede Sneakers

You can't go wrong with copying anything Elsa Hosk wears—including her legging outfits. This brown-legging-and-camel-trench look is the ultimate fall outfit.

Elsa Hosk wearing leggings with a trench and suede sneakers

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

With a Half-Zip Sweatshirt + Mary Janes

The key to making a loungewear-adjacent outfit look street-worthy is all in the shoes. A pair of trendy flats have transformative powers when it comes to a legging outfit.

Influencer wearing leggings with

(Image credit: _@jeanettemadsen_)

With a Sporty Jacket + Slingback Pumps

The contrast of sporty clothing with elegant heels is a look the fashion crowd loves in 2025. For even more of an eye-catching look, opt for colorful capri leggings.

Influencer wearing pink capri leggings with a windbreakers and heels

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

With a Baseball Cap + Half-Zip Sweatshirt + Chunky Sneakers

If it's the perfect pilates-to-brunch outfit you'r after, just add a baseball cap, pullover sweatshirt, and chunky sneakers.

Influencer wearing leggings with

(Image credit: @fredrika_ekerot)

