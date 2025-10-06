Despite all of the fluctuation among fashion trends, something that doesn’t change in modern times is the popularity of leggings. They're a wardrobe staple in every sense of the word. What does change is how we wear them, and that's where the subject of looking non-dated comes in. Perhaps because they've been so popular for so long, they can easily look dated if worn with certain items. Remember your legging outfits of 2015? Chances are that you're styling them differently now—I know that I am.
As the weather cools down and people are starting to trade their athletic shorts for leggings once again, I've been on the lookout for legging outfit trends stylish dressers are wearing on repeat in 2025, and there are eight, in particular, that are popular (for a reason) and simple to recreate. Keep scrolling to see the looks in action and shop the pieces needed to recreate the low-key yet chic looks.
With an Oversized Sweatshirt + Loafers
Wearing this elevated legging outfit for mundane activities such as running errands or grabbing a coffee this fall will ensure you're both comfortable and chic.
Shop the Look
Everlane
Luxe Fleece Sweatshirt
Beyond Yoga
Softmark High Waisted Midi Leggings
Reformation
Kat Soft Loafers
With a Funnel-Neck Windbreaker + Black Sneakers
For a sporty, sleek vibe, pair black leggings (bonus points if they're flared) with a windbreaker and black sneakers.
Shop the Look
Nike
Windrunner Water Repellent Jacket
Splits59
Raquel High Waist Supplex Flared Legging, 30”
On
Cloudtilt Sneakers
With a Rugby Top + Ballet Flats
One of the biggest shirt trends of the year is the rugby shirt, and pairing it with capri leggings and ballet flats will make you look the *most* 2025.
Shop the Look
Le Bop
Hayley Variegated Polo
Nike
Zenvy High Rise Capri Leggings
MANGO
Leather Ballet Flats With Bow
With a Blazer + Turtleneck + Knee Boots
For a polished, French girl-approved legging look, pair them with a blazer and knee boots. It's as classic of a combination as it gets.
Shop the Look
J.Crew
Double-Breasted Blazer in Glen Plaid Wool
Zella
Live in High Waist Leggings
Reformation
Gilly Knee Boots
With a Trench Coat + Suede Sneakers
You can't go wrong with copying anythingElsa Hosk wears—including her legging outfits. This brown-legging-and-camel-trench look is the ultimate fall outfit.
Shop the Look
Reformation
Jaden Cropped Trench
Varley
Freesoft High Waist Leggings
Shopbop
Coach Flat Sneakers
With a Half-Zip Sweatshirt + Mary Janes
The key to making a loungewear-adjacent outfit look street-worthy is all in the shoes. A pair of trendy flats have transformative powers when it comes to a legging outfit.
Shop the Look
Halfdays
Pieper Water Repellent Recycled Polyester Fleece Quarter Zip Top
Alo
High-Waist Alosoft Lounge Leggings
Alaïa
Vienne Embellished Suede Ballet Flats
With a Sporty Jacket + Slingback Pumps
The contrast of sporty clothing with elegant heels is a look the fashion crowd loves in 2025. For even more of an eye-catching look, opt for colorful capri leggings.
ZARA
ZW Collection Fluid Bomber Jacket
Skims
Cotton Jersey Foldover Capri
Reformation
Natasha Pumps
Shop the Look
With a Baseball Cap + Half-Zip Sweatshirt + Chunky Sneakers
If it's the perfect pilates-to-brunch outfit you'r after, just add a baseball cap, pullover sweatshirt, and chunky sneakers.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.