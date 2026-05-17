As soon as summer's balmy breezy kicks in, there's only one thing I want to wear: a linen co-ord. Lightweight, breathable and tremendously stylish, the best linen co-ords tick off three important traits. Firstly, they're clammy day approved (the unforgiving temperatures can be challenging for those who aren't perspiration-free). Secondly, they'll be low lift. Throughout the years, linen sets have been a staple in my summer capsule wardrobe for their sheer 'throw on-ability' alone. And lastly, (and most importantly if you’re a 'girl maths' expert like myself) they are economically efficient. Once you divide the upfront cost by the amount outfit combinations achieved through just one set, they almost pay for themselves.
So with the first glimpses of sunshine beginning to pour in (May promises 20-degree days), now is the time to revisit this seasonal hero. Linen two-piece sets are already appearing in the new-in sections of many of our favourite brands, so finding the right co-ord is paramount. Think tailored trousers paired with fitted waistcoats, or loose shirts with mini shorts—the styles may vary, but they're all perfect for the warm weather ahead.
It goes without saying that this easy outfit goes with sandals, trainers,heels and loafers, so in my opinion, the linen co-ord is the gift that keeps on giving. Scroll down to shop the best on the market right now, categorised by price. Oh, and don't worry, I've done the math and factored both sides together to ensure it fits your budget. Happy shopping!
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The Best Linen Sets to Shop for Summer 2026
Under £100
Style Notes: Known for its soft, relaxed fabrication, a linen two-piece set will work wonders when abroad. Easily thrown into a beach bag and layered over a bikini, it's a fail-safe ensemble when the time comes to transition from the beach to a quick bite.
Style Notes: When you play with colour and cut, linen co-ords can really come to life. Take Monikh’s look above—the aubergine hue, the halter-neck, the longline hem. These is how to cast a striking silhouette, and the whole look is so much more arresting in unexpected purple.