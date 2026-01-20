Loafers Are a Capsule-Wardrobe Staple—6 Compliment-Worthy Ways to Wear Them With Trousers in 2026

Wondering how to wear trousers and loafers in 2026? Consider this your guide.

By
published
in Features
Three different ways to wear trousers and loafers
(Image credit: @dawn.tan, @daniellejinadu, @nnennaechem)
Jump to category:

Loafers and trousers are a classic pairing, and while you can probably think of countless ways to wear them, making the combination feel fresh and new in 2026 is potentially a trickier task. But here's the truth. If you already have a go-to pair of loafers (and have plenty of great trousers to choose from), you can effortlessly build a rotation of chic, 2026-ready outfits you’ll never tire of.

Hannah in joggers, loafers and fur coat

(Image credit: @hannahlewisstylist)

Though many trouser styles work in tandem with loafers, there are a handful that stand out from the rest, such as wide-leg jeans and their ability to balance out the elegance of a loafer or the infinitely timeless cropped tailored trousers that play perfectly with a sleek loafer. In fact, depending on your personal style and the pieces you naturally gravitate towards, you may be surprised by just how many trousers work beautifully with loafers—including joggers, silk trousers and even Bermuda shorts. Yes, shorts!

So, if you're looking for some fresh inspo on how to wear these two capsule wardrobe staples, read on for a handful of impeccable loafer and trouser outfits that you can refer to throughout the year.

Fresh Trouser and Loafer Outfits to Copy in 2026:

1. Relaxed Trousers + Loafers

Dawn in suede jacket and loafers

(Image credit: @dawn.tan)

Style Notes: As someone who loves relaxed silhouettes, I'll be taking serious inspiration from Dawn's outfit. Loafers look superb with relaxed trousers, as the shoes add a little sophistication whilst the trousers maintain a laidback aesthetic. Add a jumper, suede jacket and structured handbag for the perfect finishing touches.

Shop the Look:

2. Cotton Trousers + Loafers

Nnenna in white trousers and black loafers

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: As we've already established before, white trousers and black loafers are an excellent pairing. When spring and summer arrive, lighter fabrics are a must—and cotton trousers certainly look excellent with your favourite leather loafers. Copy Nnenna's look and go for a monochrome cream outfit, complete with a linen trench and cotton trousers and punctuated by black loafers and sunglasses.

Shop the Look:

3. Silk Trousers + Loafers

Lizzy in lace trousers and loafers

(Image credit: @lizzyhadfield)

Style Notes: One of the best ways to make monochrome outfits (and loafer outfits) feel more interesting is to mix materials. Silk or satin trousers blend beautifully with leather loafers and any other material on top, whether it's a chic jumper for winter, like Lizzy's, or a light linen vest for summer.

Shop the Look:

4. Wide-Leg Jeans + Platform Loafers

Double denim and platform loafer outfit on Danielle

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu)

Style Notes: Our editors agree that one of the best ways to wear loafers is by styling them with double denim. Wide-leg jeans and a waisted denim jacket gives the look a sleeker spin, as proven by Danielle. Add a pair of platform loafers for a polished result. It's a uniform you'll always want to have bookmarked, especially for spring and autumn.

Shop the Look:

5. Cropped Trousers + Loafers

Abisola in cropped trousers, jacket and red loafers

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Style Notes: A cropped tailored trouser and a pair of loafers are a match made in heaven. You can't go wrong with this mix, as it's one classic combination that's stood the test of time. Opt for a structured, cropped jacket like Abisola for a modern look or try a blazer for a slightly different alternative. Choosing loafers in a bright colour gives your outfit a focal point, too.

Shop the Look: