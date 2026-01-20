Loafers and trousers are a classic pairing, and while you can probably think of countless ways to wear them, making the combination feel fresh and new in 2026 is potentially a trickier task. But here's the truth. If you already have a go-to pair of loafers (and have plenty of great trousers to choose from), you can effortlessly build a rotation of chic, 2026-ready outfits you’ll never tire of.
Though many trouser styles work in tandem with loafers, there are a handful that stand out from the rest, such as wide-leg jeans and their ability to balance out the elegance of a loafer or the infinitely timeless cropped tailored trousers that play perfectly with a sleek loafer. In fact, depending on your personal style and the pieces you naturally gravitate towards, you may be surprised by just how many trousers work beautifully with loafers—including joggers, silk trousers and even Bermuda shorts. Yes, shorts!
So, if you're looking for some fresh inspo on how to wear these two capsule wardrobe staples, read on for a handful of impeccable loafer and trouser outfits that you can refer to throughout the year.
Fresh Trouser and Loafer Outfits to Copy in 2026:
1. Relaxed Trousers + Loafers
Style Notes: As someone who loves relaxed silhouettes, I'll be taking serious inspiration from Dawn's outfit. Loafers look superb with relaxed trousers, as the shoes add a little sophistication whilst the trousers maintain a laidback aesthetic. Add a jumper, suede jacket and structured handbag for the perfect finishing touches.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Veda Kendall Suede Jacket
A jacket you'll easily be able to wear in spring, autumn and early winter. In a chocolate brown shade, it'll remain timeless too.
COS
RELAXED TWILL WIDE-LEG TROUSERS
Navy twill in a relaxed fit? These trousers will slot into so many of your capsule outfits.
ZARA
Split Suede Loafers
Brown suede loafers feel a little extra luxe.
2. Cotton Trousers + Loafers
Style Notes: As we've already established before, white trousers and black loafers are an excellent pairing. When spring and summer arrive, lighter fabrics are a must—and cotton trousers certainly look excellent with your favourite leather loafers. Copy Nnenna's look and go for a monochrome cream outfit, complete with a linen trench and cotton trousers and punctuated by black loafers and sunglasses.
Shop the Look:
Sezane
Pierce Coat
A forever buy.
With Nothing Underneath
The Palazzo: Hemp, Parchment
A great alternative for thicker jeans and wool trousers when the weather gets nicer.
hm
Classic Leather Loafers - Black
The low profile and minimal construction of these loafers are attention-grabbing in and of themselves.
3. Silk Trousers + Loafers
Style Notes: One of the best ways to make monochrome outfits (and loafer outfits) feel more interesting is to mix materials. Silk or satin trousers blend beautifully with leather loafers and any other material on top, whether it's a chic jumper for winter, like Lizzy's, or a light linen vest for summer.
Shop the Look:
Toteme
Mohair Blend Rib Knit
The ribbed texture and voluminous sleeves have put this jumper at the top of my wish list.
Reformation
Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant Es
Satin trousers that will go with anything and everything.
YSL
Le Loafer Supple in Matte Leather
Penny loafers provide a classic silhouette that you can rely on across all seasons, no matter what the trend cycle does, which is why investing in them is never a bad idea.
4. Wide-Leg Jeans + Platform Loafers
Style Notes: Our editors agree that one of the best ways to wear loafers is by styling them with double denim. Wide-leg jeans and a waisted denim jacket gives the look a sleeker spin, as proven by Danielle. Add a pair of platform loafers for a polished result. It's a uniform you'll always want to have bookmarked, especially for spring and autumn.
Shop the Look:
ALIGNE
Daphne Waisted Denim Blazer
Aligne does such great denim, from blazers to waistcoats to skirts.
MANGO
Matilda Medium-Rise Straight-Fit Jeans
These come in black, too.
Vagabond Shoemakers
Cosmo 2.0 Loafers
A platform loafer always makes a statement.
5. Cropped Trousers + Loafers
Style Notes: A cropped tailored trouser and a pair of loafers are a match made in heaven. You can't go wrong with this mix, as it's one classic combination that's stood the test of time. Opt for a structured, cropped jacket like Abisola for a modern look or try a blazer for a slightly different alternative. Choosing loafers in a bright colour gives your outfit a focal point, too.
Shop the Look:
N.Peal London
Woven Cashmere Blend Short Jacket Off White
Cashmere is always so crisp. This jacket is a beautiful investment piece.