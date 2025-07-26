Since the '90s, the Chicest Women Have Worn This Shoe Trend With Cropped Black Trousers

Few outfit formulas have the staying power of cropped black trousers and minimal loafers—and thanks to new images from the set of American Love Story, I've been reminded of exactly why this is. In recently released shots taken during filming, Sarah Pidgeon, who portrays Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, one of the '90s most intriguing style icons, in the upcoming series, is seen in a quintessential look: black cropped trousers, a black roll-neck top and sleek black loafers, modelled off an outfit Bessette-Kennedy whilst out and about in New York in 1995. It’s ‘90s minimalism at its most elegant and yet, it couldn’t feel more relevant today.
Sarah Pidgeon films scenes for the upcoming series American Love Story, in which she plays Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, an American fashion publicist and style icon also known for her marriage to John F. Kennedy Jr.
While the outfit might be rooted in CBK’s signature style, it’s one I still see fashion people wearing on a regular basis, and there’s a reason it endures. Personally, I think it comes down to balance. Ballet flats, though beloved and classy, can sometimes feel a little too delicate against a sharply tailored cropped trouser, especially one in a black tone. A loafer, on the other hand, brings the right amount of structure and weight. It grounds the outfit.
Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy (right) wears a navy jumper, black cropped trousers and black loafers in New York in 1995.
There’s also a certain polish that loafers inherently carry, especially when they’re pared-back in aesthetic. No chunky soles, no flashy details—just clean lines, soft leather and that subtle nod to classic style. Paired with black cropped trousers, the result is a look that's effortlessly smart and timeless; one that has transcended 30 years.
Whether you’re deliberately channelling Bessette-Kennedy or just looking for a fail-safe outfit that works for both city days and after-hours plans, this combination is hard to find fault with. Scroll on to see and shop my edit of the sleekest black cropped trousers and loafers on the market.
Shop Black Cropped Trousers and Sleek Loafers
ZARA
Cropped Darted Trousers
The wide-leg silhouette gives these trousers beautiful movement.
Whistles
Black Manny Slim Loafer
The sleekest loafers I've come across.
Marks & Spencer
Jersey Slim Fit Ankle Grazer Trousers
If you prefer straighter leg cuts, this M&S pair is for you.
Reformation
Kat Soft Loafer
Suede will add another stylish element into this outfit equation.
& Other Stories
Slim Press-Crease Trousers
Off-the-scale chic.
M&S Collection
Leather Loafers
It's hard to find leather loafers in this price range, but M&S has delivered.
Whistles
Black Camilla Wide Leg Trouser
The high waistline will emulate Bessette-Kennedy's original streamline look.
CHURCH'S
Pembrey W Leather Loafers
A loafer brand that's hard to better.
Reiss
Pintuck Tapered Trousers in Black
These cigarette cropped trousers come in a petite length, too.
ARKET
Leather Loafers
No fuss but all the elegance.
MANGO
Straight-Cut Crop Trousers
This is a trouser style you can easily dress up or down depending on your choice of top.
Anthropologie
Intentionally Blank Pinky Loafers
Try giving your loafers a new lease of life by styling with a white sock.
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s Deputy Editor and has over fourteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and authoritative content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, talent interviews self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their search and keyword planning, works closely with the fashion and beauty team on strategy and continues to pen many of her own articles. Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine's contributed to publications including Grazia, InStyle Marie Claire, Elle and Look, amongst others.