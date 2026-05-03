Summer is my season. My birthday falls in July, and something about the longer days, warmer temperatures and hive of activity makes me come alive. It's also, without question, my favourite season for getting dressed. There's fewer layers and less practicality to factor in, as well as a burst of colour and maximalist details that make pulling an outfit together feel more fun.
But there's a shift in how we style pieces together for summer that requires some adjusting. Without the layers, it can feel like there's less to work with. There's no shirts under cardigans under jackets under coats. It's usually a one layer situation, maybe two if the weather takes a turn or there's a chill of an evening, which can sometimes leave our outfits feeling a little flat or basic.
This is where a few smart styling hacks come in. When layers aren't doing the heavy lifting, it's about leaning into other tools at our disposal, such as contrasting fabrics, textural details and accessories. Below, I've compiled five outfit formulas that use all of these to create looks that can be relied on throughout the season. Read on to learn more.
5 CHIC OUTFIT FORMULAS FOR SUMMER 2026
1. Mini Dress + Leather Jacket + Loafers
Style Notes: Mini dresses don't have to be reserved for eveningwear. When styled correctly they can be the perfect casual wardrobe staple. The key is a good-quality natural fabric such as cotton or linen in a minimal design, allowing you to play slouchier silhouettes like an oversized leather jacket or cardigan.
Shop the Look:
H&M
Square-Neck Twill Dress
A timeless classic.
ZARA
100% Leather Biker Jacket
The rustic vintage detailing is essential.
Prada
Shuffle Printed Ayers Leather Loafers
A worthy investment.
Bottletop
Bellani Medium Enamel
Made from a mix of sustainable and zero waste materials.