Rarely does anyone claim winter as their favourite season to dress for. It's a complicated task finding stylish winter outfits that won't leave your teeth chattering, but don't give hope up just yet. Parisian winter outfits provide a gold mine of inspiration, regardless of what your weather app says.
Similar to London, Paris is cool and wet from October through to February, and it's no stranger to the occasional snow day. When you're faced with dipping temperatures and ever-changing forecasts, it's confounding trying to find a combination of layers that works but also doesn't ultimately erase your personal style. Leave it to French fashion insiders to set the tone and help you gather the makings of an excellent winter capsule wardrobe.
The French style set have mastered the art of transitional wardrobe staples and their autumn shopping lists are always immaculately curated, but they're just as fashionably prepared for winter. If the usual garments that come to mind when thinking of hibernation season attire make you yawn, then it's a good thing you're here.
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Shapeless puffers. Bedraggled leggings. Scuffed boots—we all have them somewhere. Yet, this doesn't have to define how you dress for this time of year. And it's certainly not representative of Parisian winter fashion.
Instead, winter coats are tailored and refined. Cosy wool jumpers and ornate tapestry jackets take centre stage. Faux fur-lined outerwear brings a glamorous edge to grey-skied days. Even skirts find their way into winter rotations through longer lengths and warm cashmere materials. Scarves, belts, slouchy totes and kitten-heel boots are also welcomed in to make cold-weather dressing feel elevated and joyful, not something you dread.
Scroll on for a collection of Parisian winter outfits that prove it's not about the month or season but about the pieces you choose and how you style them.
7 Chic Parisian Winter Outfits to Replicate in 2026
1. Cape Blouse + Maxi Skirt + Kitten Heel Boots
Style Notes: Yes, puffer coats and wool jackets are must-haves in any winter wardrobe. But nothing infuses a whisper of luxury into your outfit like a cape jacket or scarf blouse. French tastemakers have some of the best outerwear collections I've ever seen, and these swooping, drapeable pieces are often incorporated into their cold-weather rotations. You can pull inspiration from Pierre Cardin's candy-coloured capes that paraded down runways or go subtle with a soft cream or grey version. Regardless of what you choose, capes have a fluidity and elegance that elevate your entire look, whether you opt for full monochrome cream attire featuring a matching maxi skirt and ankle boots, or wear a cape with jeans.
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Massimo Dutti
Short Coat With Scarf Detail
This jacket gives a cape aesthetic but is a bit easier to move in and more customisable with the scarf.
LISA YANG
Dolly Cashmere Midi Skirt
Skirts often feel too cold for winter, but a cashmere option completely expands your outfit possibilities.
Toteme
Soft Nappa Ankle Boots
Black and brown boots are obvious staples, but an ecru pair are a particularly pretty option for winter.
2. Tapestry Jacket + French Jeans Jeans + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: Moving between autumn and winter doesn't always require an immediate overhaul. There are plenty of crisp, sunny days in the lead-up to freezing-cold ones, and in those cases, an outfit with a tapestry jacket and jeans is key. These intricate, gem-coloured pieces quickly mesmerised us on the autumn/winter 2026 runways at Dries Van Noten, Christian Dior and Franck Sorbier. With patterns that look as if they've been plucked from Renaissance paintings, tapestry jackets provide richness to your winter capsule, especially when paired with recent handbag trends like carpet florals. Add a pair of French jeans and ballet flats ,or use it to break up an all-black outfit. It's a signifier that maximalism is indeed coming back, and a quick way of incorporating it into your rotation, even if it's not your usual fare.
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Reformation
Matilda Jacket
The detachable faux fur collar makes this jacket feel even more opulent.
Jigsaw
Winchester Straight Leg Jean
This slim-fit, stovepipe cut is a favourite jean silhouette for many French tastemakers.
MANGO
Contrast Leather Ballet Flats
Shoes always provide the best pop of colour, especially when the rest of your outfit is neutral.
3. Tailored Coat + Balloon Trousers + Flats
Style Notes: When it comes to winter fashion, one of the most classic items Parisians rely on is a chic tailored coat, whether it's made of wool, leather or cashmere. But if you'd like to work in a trendier element or two, consider wearing your go-to winter coat with balloon trousers and high-vamp flats. It's refined and sleek, but a little more visually interesting due to the volume of the trousers and the unique silhouette of the shoes.
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Jigsaw
Wool Super Maxi City Coat
Extra-long coats are always essential for freezing cold temperatures.
COS
Pleated Crepe Balloon Trousers
These balance volume with chic tailoring for a pair of trousers you can wear from the office to dinner dates with friends after.
LE MONDE BERYL
Olympia Cotton-Velvet Flats
Velvet exudes a winter energy, and the high-cut vamp fits neatly into this year's shoe trends.
4. Fur Coat + Wide-Leg Trousers + Flats
Style Notes: Nothing makes a statement quite like faux fur elements, whether it's cuffs and collar, a fur-lined jacket or a full fur coat. They're glamorous, warm and a favourite of Parisians when the frostier months of the year come back around. It's no surprise that 2026 is yet again seeing an influx of these coats. A variety of striped variations appeared on Fendi's AW/26 runway, and both belted and buttoned styles walked the runway at Valentino and Miu Miu, respectively. Instantly maximal and fun, it's exactly the type of outerwear you want to wear over wide-leg trousers and pair with sharp-toed flats or boots that peek out from under. This formula can be shifted whether you're compiling boho outfits, prefer minimalist attire or don't mind trying a bit of everything.
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CHARLOTTE SIMONE
Penny III 70s Green Mongolian Trim Longline Coat
An earthy green colour is a nice alternative to brown, navy and black winter coats.
M&S
Pleated Wide Leg Trousers
Pleats add a polished edge to black trousers. These come in short, regular and long lengths, too.
Miu Miu
Croco-Print Leather Ballerinas
The buckle and croc embossing gives these flats personality. They're perfect for wearing underneath voluminous trousers and a fur coat.
Style Notes: When in doubt, never underestimate the power of the classic pieces that have been in capsule wardrobes for decades now. A soft, chunky turtleneck knit paired with a knee-length skirt and knee-high boots is one of winter's most enduring combinations. The French fashion set often relies on this look, particularly in shades like black, navy and brown, which helps maintain that timelessness. It's effortless to put together when you have these staples in your wardrobe, but it always looks sophisticated. You can play with the proportions of the jumper, skirt and boots for different options (such as a slouchy knit with a mini skirt and tall boots, or a long maxi with kitten-heel boots and a cropped knit).
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COS
Merino Wool Roll-Neck Jumper
You'll love having a black jumper in your wardrobe year after year. This one's roll neck is easy to adjust and tweak as you see fit.
Reformation
Layla Knee Length Skirt
This is one such skirt you can wear during multiple seasons. Just add tights for freezing cold days.
KHAITE
Ona Crinkled-Leather Knee Boots
These boots are some of the prettiest I've seen yet this year. The slight crinkle and tiny square toe transcend trends.
6. Cardigan + Leather Skirt + Tights
Style Notes: When it comes to making winter dressing more playful, mixing a variety of textures and finishes is a simple but impactful idea worth putting into practice. One sleek formula is a cardigan, skirt and tights combination, all in various textures and tones that, although different, look cohesive when they come together. Beaded and embellished cardigans have been a focal point of Simone Rocha's runways, not just this year, but many prior, featuring beaded collars, bejewelled clusters and cutouts. You can also take a page from Khaite's current collection that's honed in heavily on ostrich-effect leather. The raised bumps are intriguing but don't lean into more overwhelming patterns or colours. Lastly, tights add another element of texture and colour, especially when it's cold. Tory Burch has fronted this movement in its recent collection, and it makes sense as they're the perfect backdrop for a pierced shoe and other freaky footwear trends.
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SIMONE ROCHA
Bead-Embellished Wool-Blend Cardigan
Choosing beads in the same colour as the knit makes bold embellishments look subtler.
Stella McCartney
Ostrich Texture Midi Skirt
The highly textured surface of ostrich leather adds another layer of interest to your outfit that stands out from smooth leather surfaces.
Swedish Stockings
Olivia Premium Tights
Tights also infuse texture, but consider incorporating stockings in a colour other than black for serious dimension and maximalist flair.
7. Fur Jacket + Cargo Trousers + Ankle Boots
Style Notes: Losing your sense of style in the bundled layers of winter is all too relatable, but as you'll see with many Parisian outfits, it's totally possible to maintain your personality even when there's snow on the ground. Exploring various textures, cuts, silhouettes and lengths can give your outfits more shape and differentiation. A fluffy fur jacket paired with utilitarian cargo trousers and suede boots is a perfect example of how to stray from the usual. It's first and foremost undeniably stylish, but it's also warm and functional.
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ZADIG&VOLTAIRE
Freddie Single-Breasted Faux-Fur Coat
The long fur and grey colour make this jacket stand out from so many other winter coats.
Free People
We the Free Onset Pull-On Cargo Pants
Free People has the best selection of cargos, and as someone who owns quite a few pairs, these are some of the comfiest I've tried.
Gucci
Women's Ankle Boot With Horsebit
These feel like a mix of boots and a loafer, and feature Gucci's iconic horsebit hardware.
Melissa Epifano Varley is a writer and editor who covers fashion, home, and beauty. She has over seven years of experience and has written for Forbes, InStyle, People, The Zoe Report, and Byrdie. She has also served as the editor-in-chief of Real Homes and lifestyle editor at The Spruce and ran her own wide-fit footwear line for over three years. She graduated a year early from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. Melissa has won the PPA Next Gen Award and currently covers fashion, trend, and shopping content for Who What Wear. She’s passionate about helping readers discover their own sense of style in their wardrobes and homes—whether that’s through products, trends, or concepts that they deeply resonate with and makes them feel their best. She’s originally from the U.S. but is now based in Bath where she spends her free time reading books, creatively writing, and taking part in more esoteric endeavours like reiki and tarot.