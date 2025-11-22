I Just Got Back From a Weekend in Paris—These Were the 5 Winter Staples I Spotted French Women Wearing

Want to know how the French are staying chic this winter? It's all down to these five gorgeous items.

It's suddenly very cold outside, and for a fresh dose of fashion styling inspo this winter, I'm turning to the women who walk the streets of my favourite European city: Paris (of course).

While my own approach to dressing at this time of year tends to lean heavily on practicality (and admittedly, a lot of black), Parisians have a way of keeping warm without losing that effortless, quietly elegant look they’re known for. Even in the chilliest months, their outfits strike the perfect balance between function and refinement — never overdone, always considered. And having just come back from a weekend in the French capital, I think I am well-versed in the winter staples Parisian women are creating their winter outfits around right now.

What stands out to me most about French winter fashion trends is the way they layer winter items to create effortlessly chic looks. And I don't think we need a complete wardrobe overhaul to recreate these looks ourselves—in fact, I've narrowed it down to five key items that have shown up time and again on the social feeds of my favourite Parisian creators.

Winter fashion in Paris

(Image credit: @aidabadji_)

Coupled with smart styling choices and a less-is-more mindset, these five pieces have the power to transform our winter outfits this year. They’re simple, timeless and remarkably easy to weave into your winter wardrobe, whether you live in Paris or not.

Below, I’m breaking down the five things I spotted Parisians relying on this winter—and how they're making cold-weather dressing feel that little bit more polished.

5 Things Parisian Women are Relying On This Winter:

1. Leather Trenches

Winter fashion in Paris

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: The best trench coats come in leather, don't they? That's how it seems to be on the streets of Paris right now anyway. Sylvie shows us that a leather trench can be one of the most powerful outerwear pieces in your winter wardrobe — it's a statement coat that does all the talking.

2. Little Black Dresses

Winter fashion in Paris

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: Would it be a winter round-up if we didn't mention a little black dress? The best thing about LBDs is their year-round versatility. Wear with sheer black tights and you've got the perfect look for any dressier winter occasions in the diary.

3. Berets

Winter fashion in Paris

(Image credit: @aidabadji_)

Style Notes: When we picture Parisian charm, it's hard not to think of a beret. This look shows exactly why berets are a cold-weather favourite for French women — it's a small accessory with a big impact, one that always brings a touch of romance to everyday dressing.

4. Turtlenecks

Winter fashion in Paris

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Style Notes: A Parisian winter wardrobe simply isn't complete without a knitted turtleneck. Aside from the endless styling opportunities they offer, there's also so many colours and styles to choose from — pick whichever one suits you (and your wardrobe) best.

5. Poplin Skirts

Winter fashion in Paris

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

Style Notes: The poplin skirt trend has cemented itself as a key feature of French fashion, and Franny's look is proof that it can work in winter. Style with a boxy jacket on top and neat flats or heels to get the perfect silhouette.

