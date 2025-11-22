I Just Got Back From a Weekend in Paris—These Were the 5 Winter Staples I Spotted French Women Wearing

It's suddenly very cold outside, and for a fresh dose of fashion styling inspo this winter, I'm turning to the women who walk the streets of my favourite European city: Paris (of course).
While my own approach to dressing at this time of year tends to lean heavily on practicality (and admittedly, a lot of black), Parisians have a way of keeping warm without losing that effortless, quietly elegant look they’re known for. Even in the chilliest months, their outfits strike the perfect balance between function and refinement — never overdone, always considered. And having just come back from a weekend in the French capital, I think I am well-versed in the winter staples Parisian women are creating their winter outfits around right now.
What stands out to me most about French winter fashion trends is the way they layer winter items to create effortlessly chic looks. And I don't think we need a complete wardrobe overhaul to recreate these looks ourselves—in fact, I've narrowed it down to five key items that have shown up time and again on the social feeds of my favourite Parisian creators.
Coupled with smart styling choices and a less-is-more mindset, these five pieces have the power to transform our winter outfits this year. They’re simple, timeless and remarkably easy to weave into your winter wardrobe, whether you live in Paris or not.
Below, I’m breaking down the five things I spotted Parisians relying on this winter—and how they're making cold-weather dressing feel that little bit more polished.
5 Things Parisian Women are Relying On This Winter:
1. Leather Trenches
Style Notes: The best trench coats come in leather, don't they? That's how it seems to be on the streets of Paris right now anyway. Sylvie shows us that a leather trench can be one of the most powerful outerwear pieces in your winter wardrobe — it's a statement coat that does all the talking.
Shop the Piece:
NOUR HAMMOUR
Kasha Belted Leather Trench Coat
One of the most popular leather trenches for higher budgets.
Whistles
Black Faye Clean Bonded Trench Coat
Love how this looks.
Reiss
Leather Double-Breasted Trench Coat in Chocolate
Yes, yes, yes to the chocolate brown.
SKIIM
Karla Belted Patent Leather Trench Coat
So shiny.
2. Little Black Dresses
Style Notes: Would it be a winter round-up if we didn't mention a little black dress? The best thing about LBDs is their year-round versatility. Wear with sheer black tights and you've got the perfect look for any dressier winter occasions in the diary.
Shop the Piece:
Reformation
Dale Dress
Sometimes, simple is best.
ZARA
Short Combined Sequin Dress
Bookmark this one for party season.
Rixo
Anaya - Bouquet Devoré Black
There are loads of ways to style this up or dress it down.
DOEN
Madelynne Dress -- Black
DOEN have so many beautiful dresses to choose from.
3. Berets
Style Notes: When we picture Parisian charm, it's hard not to think of a beret. This look shows exactly why berets are a cold-weather favourite for French women — it's a small accessory with a big impact, one that always brings a touch of romance to everyday dressing.
Shop the Piece:
COS
Wool-Blend Beret
Grey marl looks so good with black.
Dior
Paris Beret
Does it get much more Parisian than this?
Anthropologie
Wool Beret
Love the gorgeous wine hue.
H&M
Beret - Dark Brown
To keep you snug this winter.
4. Turtlenecks
Style Notes: A Parisian winter wardrobe simply isn't complete without a knitted turtleneck. Aside from the endless styling opportunities they offer, there's also so many colours and styles to choose from — pick whichever one suits you (and your wardrobe) best.
Shop the Piece:
Reiss
Wool-Cashmere Roll-Neck Jumper in Khaki Green
French girl-approved.
Jigsaw
Halo Cashmere Fairisle Jumper
I'm all about the fairisle knits this winter.
M&S
Cable Knit Longline Jumper With Wool
So, so cosy.
& Other Stories
Oversized Turtleneck Wool Jumper
& Other Stories will always be my go-to brand for knitwear.
5. Poplin Skirts
Style Notes: The poplin skirt trend has cemented itself as a key feature of French fashion, and Franny's look is proof that it can work in winter. Style with a boxy jacket on top and neat flats or heels to get the perfect silhouette.
Shop the Piece:
Nobodys Child
Black A-Line Midi Skirt
I love how this looks with a cosy knit.
ARKET
Cotton Poplin Skirt – Dark Brown
How nice does this look with the matching shirt?
Sezane
Siloé Skirt - Ecru - Organic Cotton
I love the ecru, but this does come in some fun patterned colourways as well.
