Between crisp morning walks with a matcha in hand and finally whipping out my candle collection again, I’m looking forward to so many things as we count down to the new season. And as a lover of all things autumn, I’m not ashamed to say that I’m already on the hunt for easy but elegant cold-weather staples to add to my capsule wardrobe. And if you’re a regular reader of Who What Wear, it shouldn't surprise you that I’ve spent the last month or so looking at what the most elegant French girls are purchasing for inspiration for my own autumnal capsule.
Now we all probably know that Gallic girls are pretty much the blueprint for autumn dressing. And no, I’m not just talking about the cliché basics that might initially come to mind (sorry Breton knits and berets!). I mean the real staples that they invest in to look polished and put-together for each and every occasion without fail and, more importantly, solve the daily "what do I wear?" morning panic sessions. Focusing on a number of chic but easy-to-style elements that feel as elevated as they are effortless, in true Parisian fashion, they always manage to curate as capsule that perfectly strikes the balance between looking fresh for autumn 2026 and feeling timeless enough to last in your wardrobe for many years to come.
And luckily for you, I’ve rounded them up below so that you, too, can channel your inner Parisienne this autumn. From elevated outerwear to classic knitwear, here are the seven anti-trend basics you'll find in every French girl's autumn 2026 capsule wardrobe
6 Elegant Staples You'll Find On a French Girl's Autumn Shopping List
1. Wool Coat
Style notes: The French girls love their wool coats as much as we do, and I, for one, cannot wait to get mine back out for the season ahead. I already own a classic black double-breasted style, so for autumn 2026, I'm on the hunt for a rich chocolate brown hue like the one above.
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Shop the Staple:
H&M
Handmade Wool-Blend Coat
A brown wool coat is at the top of my shopping list this autumn.
Weekend Max Mara
Virgin Wool Belted Coat
Simple. chic and oh, so easy to style.
COS
Tailored Double-Faced Wool Long Coat
COS' wool coats are unmatched.
& Other Stories
Oversized Wool Jacke
I want the entire outfit, please!
2. Cashmere Knit
Style notes: Is there anything more classic than a crewneck cashmere jumper? I don't think so. And the French girls don't either. It's a simple but elegant basic that looks expensive at every price point and in every colour.
Shop the Staple:
Autograph
Pure Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper
Imagine this with an all-cream outfit.
COS
Rounded Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
I've been dreaming about this forest green hue since it launched.
Boden
Elsie Cashmere Crew Jumper-Black
This will go with everything.
Khaite
Leta Cashmere Sweater in Brown - Khaite
I'd style this with brown corduroy trousers and suede loafers.
3. Tailored Trousers
Style notes: Anti-trend, elegant and extremely versatile, a pair of tailored trousers is one of the hardest-working basics in a French woman’s autumn capsule. Whether you prefer black, brown, or even khaki, you’ll reach for this smart pant style for any and every occasion.
Shop the Staple:
Reformation
Mason Pant Es
Every wardrobe needs a pair of black trousers.
Uniqlo
Volume Trousers
I'm very into the khaki pair.
TOMMY HILFIGER
Pleated Twill Wide Leg Trousers
Wear with jumpers, cardigans and button-down shirts alike.
Toteme
High-Waist Flannel Trousers
You'll reach for these season after season.
4. Leather Tote
Style notes: I didn’t think that anyone could love their leather totes more than us day out with friends or the office, polished French women will be relying on this roomy bag style from now until next spring.
Shop the Staple:
DeMellier
The New York | Black Croc Effect | Demellier
The New York tote comes editor-approved.
The Row
Jean Shoulder Bag
An investment bag you'll keep forever.
Miu Miu
Beau Leather Bag
This is high up on my luxury wishlist.
Coach
Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39
You'll fit so much in this roomy tote.
5. Knee-High Boots
Style notes: Boot season is here! And for autumn 2026 specifically, I'll be taking a cue from chic French women and opting for a pair of knee-high heeled boots that lengthen the legs and keep them warm as temperatures start to drop.
Shop the Staple:
STAUD
Wally Leather Knee Boots
The perfect heel height in my opinion.
ZARA
Leather Kitten-Heel Boots =
Chocolate suede? Yes, please!
YSL
Jill Boots in Smooth Leather
So sleek!
Next
N. Premium Knee High Chisel Toe Kitten Heel Boots
This burgundy hue looks so expensive.
6. Dark-Wash Jeans
Style notes: After months spent in linen, it's finally time to start unpacking our jeans for the new season. And I'll be taking a cure from elegant Parisiennes and opting for dark-wash denim that feels perfectly suited to the cold-weather season.
Shop the Staple:
AGOLDE
90's Pinch Waist Long High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.