Every Must-See Outfit From the Streets of London Fashion Week

Discover the chicest looks to inspire your fall wardrobe, from fitted jackets styled with jeans to sweaters paired with midi skirts.

Nikki Chwatt&#039;s avatar
By
Published In Features
Three women wearing stylish outfits during London Fashion Week.
(Image credit: Claire Guillon)
Jump to category:

At Who What Wear, we're always keeping a close eye on the streets of London, where the city's chicest dressers offer a master class in effortless, distinctly British style. With London Fashion Week for the spring/summer 2027 season kicking off yesterday and the top fashion insiders in town, the streets are as compelling as the runways.

This season, the city's fashion crowd is gravitating toward a refined approach to dressing that balances polish and practicality. After all, that's what a packed schedule of shows and unpredictable British weather demand. Rather than chasing fleeting trends, they're investing in considered wardrobe staples and elevating them with subtle, personal touches, whether through unique accessories or intricate details on the garments. Think tailored outerwear, like trench coats and fitted blazers; directional layering, such as tying a button-down shirt or sweater around jeans instead of adding a belt; and London-esque flats, including square-toe ballet flats and low-profile sneakers.

To show what I mean, I've scoured many street style photos from London Fashion Week so far and curated an edit of the 10 chicest outfits. These are the looks worth bookmarking and referencing as you get dressed in the autumnal months ahead. Keep scrolling to discover the elegant outfit formulas.

Best Street Style Outfits From London Fashion Week

An attendee at London Fashion Week spring/summer 2027.

(Image credit: Claire Guillon)

Get the look: V-neck sweater + Woven belt + Relaxed trousers + Square-toe flats

An attendee at London Fashion Week spring/summer 2027.

(Image credit: Claire Guillon)

Get the look: Long-sleeve Henley shirt + Graphic midi skirt + Closed-toe wedges + Tote bag

An attendee at London Fashion Week spring/summer 2027.

(Image credit: Claire Guillon)

Get the look: Fitted jacket + Barrel-leg pants + Oversize sunglasses + Slouchy clutch

An attendee at London Fashion Week spring/summer 2027.

(Image credit: Claire Guillon)

Get the look: Trench coat + Cropped jeans + Loafers + Colored socks

An attendee at London Fashion Week spring/summer 2027.

(Image credit: Claire Guillon)

Get the look: Scoop-neck top + Midi skirt + Heeled sandals + East-west bag

An attendee at London Fashion Week spring/summer 2027.

(Image credit: Claire Guillon)

Get the look: Striped button-down shirt + Midi dress + Top-handle bag + Heeled Mary Janes

An attendee at London Fashion Week spring/summer 2027.

(Image credit: Claire Guillon)

Get the look: Oversize leather jacket + Animal-print midi skirt + Heeled slingbacks + Slouchy clutch

An attendee at London Fashion Week spring/summer 2027.

(Image credit: Claire Guillon)

Get the look: Cinch-waist jacket + Straight-leg jeans + Animal-print shoes + Bowler bag

A woman in London wears a polo sweater with a maxi skirt and pumps.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Get the look: Polo sweater + Button-down shirt + Maxi skirt + Pumps

A woman in London wears a quarter-zip sweater with a sweater tied around her waist and jeans.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Get the look: Half-zip sweatshirt + Sweater + Jeans + Ballet flats

Nikki Chwatt
Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.