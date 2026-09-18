Every Must-See Outfit From the Streets of London Fashion Week

At Who What Wear, we're always keeping a close eye on the streets of London, where the city's chicest dressers offer a master class in effortless, distinctly British style. With London Fashion Week for the spring/summer 2027 season kicking off yesterday and the top fashion insiders in town, the streets are as compelling as the runways.
This season, the city's fashion crowd is gravitating toward a refined approach to dressing that balances polish and practicality. After all, that's what a packed schedule of shows and unpredictable British weather demand. Rather than chasing fleeting trends, they're investing in considered wardrobe staples and elevating them with subtle, personal touches, whether through unique accessories or intricate details on the garments. Think tailored outerwear, like trench coats and fitted blazers; directional layering, such as tying a button-down shirt or sweater around jeans instead of adding a belt; and London-esque flats, including square-toe ballet flats and low-profile sneakers.
To show what I mean, I've scoured many street style photos from London Fashion Week so far and curated an edit of the 10 chicest outfits. These are the looks worth bookmarking and referencing as you get dressed in the autumnal months ahead. Keep scrolling to discover the elegant outfit formulas.
Best Street Style Outfits From London Fashion Week
Get the look: V-neck sweater + Woven belt + Relaxed trousers + Square-toe flats
J.Crew
Perfect Cashmere V-Neck
Open Edit
Icon Twill High Waist Wide Leg Trousers
Massimo Dutti
Braided Nappa Leather Belt
Quince
Italian Leather Square Toe Ballet Flat in Black
Get the look: Long-sleeve Henley shirt + Graphic midi skirt + Closed-toe wedges + Tote bag
Reformation
Marcus Oversized Henley Tee
ZARA
Printed Ramie Sarong Skirt
Larroudé
Loulou Mule Wine Velvet
Get the look: Fitted jacket + Barrel-leg pants + Oversize sunglasses + Slouchy clutch
Reformation
Kylie Blazer
MANGO
Mid-Rise Balloon Jeans
Mansur Gavriel
Montagna Clutch
Side Eye
1225 Madison Ave
Get the look: Trench coat + Cropped jeans + Loafers + Colored socks
COS
Check-Detail Belted Cotton Trench Coat
Madewell
The Longline Straight Crop Jeans
sézane
Marceau Loafers
Le Bon Shoppe
Her Socks
Get the look: Scoop-neck top + Midi skirt + Heeled sandals + East-west bag
Banana Republic
Minimalist Cotton Long-Sleeve Scoop-Neck T-Shirt
MANGO
Combined Midi-Skirt
ZARA
Asymmetric Leather Heeled Sandals
DEMELLIER
The Stockholm Full Grain Leather Shoulder Bag
Get the look: Striped button-down shirt + Midi dress + Top-handle bag + Heeled Mary Janes
Reformation
Joni Knit Dress
Gap
Organic Cotton Poplin Big Shirt
Stuart Weitzman
Babette 85 Mary Jane Pumps
STAUD
Maude Shoulder Bag in Espresso
Get the look: Oversize leather jacket + Animal-print midi skirt + Heeled slingbacks + Slouchy clutch
NOUR HAMMOUR
Leather Jacket
Reformation
Helen Low Waist Silk Midi Skirt
Open Edit
Corina Slingback Pump
Reformation
Molly Maude Clutch
Get the look: Cinch-waist jacket + Straight-leg jeans + Animal-print shoes + Bowler bag
ALIGNE
Mavis Suede Jacket
Levi's
501 Straight Jeans
STAUD
Wally Snake-Embossed Leather Ankle Boots
COS
Frieze Bowling Bag in Leather
Get the look: Polo sweater + Button-down shirt + Maxi skirt + Pumps
COS
Merino Wool Polo Shirt
J.Crew
Étienne Oversized Button-Up Shirt
ZARA
Midi Cape Skirt
Le Monde Béryl
Babouche Kitten Heel Pointed Toe Pumps
Get the look: Half-zip sweatshirt + Sweater + Jeans + Ballet flats
Aritzia
Cozy Sweatfleece Perfect 1/2 Zip
Quince
100% Organic Cotton Boyfriend Crew Sweater in Charcoal
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.