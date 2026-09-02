In case you missed it, just because sandal season is drawing to a close doesn't mean we're segueing straight into trainer season. Instead, I'm looking to the far chicer closed-toe shoes I keep spotting the best-dressed over-50s.
Leading the charge, I spotted Tracee Ellis Ross styling not one, but two pairs of elegant high-vamp flats. A more covered-up take on the classic ballet flat silhouette, high-vamp shoes feature a leather upper that extends further up the foot, offering a little more coverage than their lower-cut counterparts. As the weather cools and open-toe shoes become less practical, this higher-coverage silhouette offers protection for early autumn, without sacrificing the sleek, comfortable feel that makes flats such a good everyday choice.
Tracee opted for both black and white pairs, styling them with relaxed straight-leg jeans, cuffed just-so at the ankle. Paired with a simple white T-shirt and tote bag, the flats lent her casual look a more polished energy—one that, dare I say, a pair of trainers simply couldn't have matched.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
In another chic styling move, Tracee paired her black flats with a pair of cropped trousers. Picking up on another silhouette that's set to be everywhere this season, the cropped trousers brought lightness to the outfit whilst complementing the polished feel of the flats.
Mark my words: the chicest dressers will be shelving their trainers in favour of these cooler flats this season. If you're on board, read on to discover my edit of the best pairs to shop now below.
Shop High-Vamp Flat Shoes:
H&M
Leather Ballet Flats
Whilst I love these in the black leather, they also come in a brown suede style.
Marks & Spencer
Suede Flat Ballet Pumps
I can see these taking off this autumn.
Massimo Dutti
Soft Leather Ballerinas
Style these with jeans or pair them with a trending pair of cropped trousers.
COS
Minimal Leather Ballet Flats
The burgundy colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
John Lewis
Henley Leather Babouche Ballerina Pumps
The high-vamp design makes these perfect for early autumn styling.
Nobodys Child
Brown Leather High Vamp Ballet Flats
Every great wardrobe starts with the perfect pair of ballet flats.
Hush
Asymmetric Leather Ballet Flats
The square-toe design gives these such a polished feel.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.