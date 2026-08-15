Is there anything better than handbag shopping? There's no queuing for changing rooms, no wondering if it'll fit, no praying that your size is still in stock, or going back and forth on whether to size up for a more relaxed fit. Handbags always get it right, but shopping for "the one" does have one major drawback.
Unlike the sequin skirt you bought for that New Year's Eve party, or the feathered shoe you wore to your friend's wedding, there's something about bags that can encourage us play it a little too safe. We put so much onus on them being "timeless!", "so versatile!" and "something I'll use every day!" that we all too often skip the punchier, more fun aesthetic in favour of a plain old classic.
For those of us who are just a little tired of the same-old, however, autumn's runways brought good news. If you thought summer was the season for fun, frivolous fashion, A/W'26 is here to prove that theory very wrong.
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We've done the legwork and sifted through the endless classic black totes (no shade, we love them too) and found some of the most fun handbag trends for autumn 2026. Here are the ones that made it onto our wish list...
5 Runway-Approved Fun Handbag Trends for Autumn
1. Pendant Purses
Style notes: Jewellery aficionados, assemble. This season's handbag game is venturing very much into your arena. Just as pendant necklaces have begun taking over from simpler chains in recent months, pendulum-like vessels swung from the hands of several models during the autumn/winter 2026 shows. With everyone from Chanel to Chloé, Gucci and Christian Dior tapping into the trend, there was no denying that style was very much in favour over substance when it came to these party bags. Intricate design, beautiful detailing and light-hearted, tongue-in-cheek concepts? Absolutely. Space to fit your phone? Who needs one of those?
Shop the Trend:
Saint Laurent
Evening Mini Orange Clutch in Resin
The perfect zhuzh for your favourite LBD.
Staud
Caviar Enamel Gold-Tone Clutch
Hate caviar. LOVE this.
Chanel
Apple Minaudiere
It's giving Snow White.
Judith Leiber Couture
Citron Crystal-Embellished Gold-Tone Clutch
Who really needs to carry a phone anyway?
Chloé
Tropicus Swan Minaudière in Hand-Painted Leather
Perfect for carrying all those swan-shaped essentials.
2. Carpet Florals
Style notes: Have you ever looked at your Grandma's intricately floral, woven carpet and thought 'if only I could have a handbag made in that exact fabric'? It seems A/W '26 heard your call, and has served up these nostalgic florals in abundance when it comes to the season's top bag offerings. The perfect antidote to the neutral tones and fuss-free simplicity of recent must-have bags, these are statement accessories that pack enough of a punch to carry even the most basic jeans-and-a-tee outfit.
Shop the Trend:
Dries Van Noten
Leather-Trimmed Metallic Floral-Jacquard Mini Bag
This handle is everything and we love the elongated shape of the bag.
Erdem
Bloom Medium Floral Leather Top-Handle Bag in White
Another exquisite handle.
Alémais
Floral Canvas Tote Bag in Brown
The perfect weekend tote.
Gucci
Gucci Giglio Flora Large Tote Bag
This bag will see you through all seasons.
Valentino Garavani
Antibes Medium Canvas Top-Handle Bag in Multicoloured
You'd struggle to find more beautiful embroidery.
3. The Great Unzipped
Style notes: If you've ever caught a glimpse of yourself on the Ring Doorbell looking frustrated and a little flustered after rummaging in your bag looking for your house keys, then screenshot it. Study it. Because that's the look. Bag hanging open, buckles unclasped, zips unzipped, contents threatening to make their escape. And if you think I'm joking you only need to look to the likes of Altuzarra, Balenciaga, Loewe, Chanel and Fendi for corroboration. With enough internal hardware and subtle fixtures to ensure that these intentionally relaxed silhouettes are in fact structurally sound, it seems that the more lived-in look loved by Jane Birkin (who famously carried her namesake Hermès bag with similar abandon) is going nowhere.
Shop the Trend:
Loewe
Small Amazona 180 bag
in suede
One of the key poster bags of this trend.
Tory Burch
Petite Lee Radziwill Croc-Embossed Double Bag in Beige, Size Os
Croc-emboss is another huge trend for autumn.
Balenciaga
Women's Rodeo Handbag Medium in Burgundy
Is there a more perfect transitional colourway?
Zara
Leather Shoulder Bag - White
An impeccable high street iteration.
Fendi
Peekaboo ISeeU Medium
'Peekaboo' by name...
4. Heavy Metal
Style notes: While we may not have made it to party season just yet, December's favourite arm candy is making an early entrance into the handbag rotation come autumn. Whether you're a millennial who can't let go of that yellow gold yearning or a Gen Z who's backing the resurgence of silver, as long as your bag game has a touch of metallic about it you're hitting the right notes. From Dior's crinkled, foil-like totes to Rabanne and Stella McCartney's more chainmail takes, heavy metal hit the season's top runways with unanimous enthusiasm, meaning that the high street's iterations won't be too far behind.
Shop the Trend:
Rabanne
Nano 1969 Paillette-Embellished Chainmail Shoulder Bag
The OG chainmail bag.
H&M
Asymmetric Metal Clutch
This one perfectly ticks off the fringing trend, too.
Staud
Kelly Leather-Trimmed Embellished Satin Shoulder Bag
A great option for any late summer travel plans.
Saint Laurent
Evening Micro Crystal-Embellished Chainmail Shoulder Bag
A dream bag for a black tie occasion.
Topshop
Topshop Anna Medium Angular Clutch Bag in Gold
One of the best high street takes on the trend.
5. Make a Fuzz
Style notes: For those whose love language is physical touch, we present to you the season's fluffiest offering. With faux fur and super soft shearling proving some of the more popular fabrics for your next handbag, the rest of it is very much up for discussion. Whether you're looking for something small and perfect for eveningwear à la Simone Rocha, something immediately attention-grabbing like Chanel's oversized flap bag, something fun and colourful via Fendi or something a little more fuss-free and monochrome like Bottega, the autumn runways' only stipulation is that there must be no scrimping on the fluff.
Shop the Trend:
Michael Kors
Nolita Large Faux Shearling Shoulder Bag
It doesn't get much fuzzier.
Carvela
Faux Fur Colour Block Shoulder Bag
This one's just asking for a cuddle.
Dries Van Noten
Faux Fur Clutch in Neutrals - Dries Van Noten
Pillow clutch bags are one of our favourite trends right now.