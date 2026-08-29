French Girls Know How to Wear Jeans the Best—5 Shoe Styles They Always Pair With Denim
Not quite a stovepipe, not quite a skinny, French jeans have that indefinable quality that makes them so chic. But according to the most stylish French women, these are the best shoes to wear them with.
From Jane Birkin to Charlotte Gainsbourg, every French woman knows that an impeccable pair of jeans is a must in any well-edited wardrobe. But when it comes to pinpointing the exact style of French jeans worn by the chicest dressers from Biarritz to Marseille, they're imbued with this sort of je ne sais quoi that makes them so covetable.
Not quite a stovepipe jean, not quite a skinny jean, French jeans are this hybrid style that falls straight down the thigh, tapers at the ankle, but looks as straight and as a Vogue Slim cigarette. Still, if there is one thing that we're all in agreement on, it's the chic shoes to wear with French jeans.
You could say that it's possible to wear any shoe with a pair of French jeans. Whilst that's technically true, I find not every footwear style is a perfect match. Though it's sometimes difficult to put into words why a certain pair of shoes doesn't work well with a certain pair of denim, you can intuitively feel that something is off.
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As an American hailing from the land of Levi's 501s, I know my way around a good pair of jeans and how to wear them. That said, I'm obsessed with the French girl jeans outfits, which never fail to elevate denim in a way that's so sophisticated it makes me wonder how jeans were ever considered a casual staple in the first place.
As torchbearers of creating excellent European outfits with jeans and a very specific and ultra-popular denim style, French women are helpful teachers in finding the right shoe pairing for them. As previously mentioned, these jeans are form-fitting throughout the leg and usually have less volume than a standard straight-leg jean. They're chic and, as these tastemakers have proven, they're timeless when you have concrete shoe pairings in the back of your mind.
As for the shoes? There's nothing here that'll shock you, but what's revelatory is just how inimitable and reliable a classic pairing is. From loafers to leather boots to ballet flats, the key is often a sleek profile that doesn't interfere with the crisp cut of the jeans. So let's immerse ourselves in the best jeans and shoe outfit pairings that French women have defined and worn best throughout 2026 (and will certainly do so into next year).
5 Best Shoes to Wear with French Jeans in 2026
1. Ballet Flats
Style Notes: As ballet flats have made their way back into the sartorial narrative, French women were quick to show us how to wear them in a way that felt less dated and more timeless. (No 2010s cosplay here!) Though we might attribute their return to Miu Miu's autumn/winter 2022 show, ballet flats have been worn by French women for decades, from Chanel's first pair in 1984 to the Repetto pumps that Parisians are constantly wearing on repeat in 2026. This combination is classic, with the softness of the dance-inspired shoe adding a gentle touch to the otherwise utilitarian and workwear staple that is denim
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Buffy Ruched Ballet Flat
These are selling out quickly and will no doubt be big this autumn.
H&M
Leather Ballet Flats
You can never go wrong with a black pair of flats. They go with simply everything.
LE MONDE BERYL
Mary Jane Snake-Effect Leather Ballet Flats
A snakeskin print always infuses a little more colour and texture into your shoe rack without relying on bold shades.
Massimo Dutti
Split Leather Ballet Flats
Yes, suede ballet flats are taking over this autumn. This pair with a deeper vamp work so well with stovepipe or cigarette jeans.
2. Loafers
Style Notes: No transitional capsule wardrobe is complete without jeans or loafers, and French denim looks specifically superb when pairing them together. Loafers are always sophisticated, whether you love gathered loafers or a classic black pair. With such a stylish yet minimal combination, you can introduce a statement element for a little more personality. Animal print jackets, flowy peasant blouses, striped tops and skinny scarves are all excellent options.
Shop the Look:
MANGO
Gathered Leather Loafers
When you see a pair of leather gathered loafers in your size, snag them. So many are selling out already! This pair will serve you for so many seasons.
& Other Stories
Split Suede Penny Loafers
Cocoa brown is another undeniably autumn favourite.
ASOS DESIGN
Wide Fit Minnie Ruched Detail Loafer
A pair for my fellow wide-fit shoe women. I love their simplicity.
Saint Laurent
Le Loafer
Saint Laurent's Le Loafer has reached cult status.
3. Trainers
Style Notes:Trainers and jeans are always a lovely match, but with straight and skinny styles of jeans, not every sneaker is best. Opt for a low-profile trainer, endlessly adored by French women, which won't fight for attention or look too bulky alongside straight-leg jeans. With a slouchy jumper and woven bag, you have all your essentials for the chicest transitional uniform.
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ISABEL MARANT
Senny Perforated Suede Sneakers
These are easy to style and have great contrast with the brown upper and white laces.
COS
Suede Trainers
I adore how sleek the barely-there soles of these trainers are.
CHLOÉ
Kick Textured-Leather Low-Top Sneakers
As clean cut and inconspicuous as it gets.
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
+ Wales Bonner Karintha Leather Sneakers
Wales Bonner and Adidas always create the best trainers in their collaborations, including this wavy rubber-soled style.
4. Boots
Style Notes: Another one of the best shoes to wear with French jeans is boots. Cold weather days always demand a pair of boots; I'd be remiss not to mention this exceptional pairing. When you have a sleek pair of jeans and boots, I always appreciate adding a bit more volume with my top and outerwear, which Paris-based creative director Anne-Laure Mais has done here. With a cool leather jacket, you get a simple outfit for your rotation that feels anything but.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Remy Stretch Ankle Boot
These are so sleek and the stretch ankle easily works under stovepipe jeans.
H&M
Heeled Sock Boots
A stylish pair with a rounded toe that'll work with so many styles of jeans.
Massimo Dutti
Flat Leather Chelsea Boots
If you prefer a lower heel, a good Chelsea boot is the one.
M&S
Leather Block Heel Chisel Toe Sock Boots
Another interesting pair of boots in a colour that toes the line between brown and burgundy.
5. Kitten Heels
Style Notes: For a more sophisticated take on denim, chic kitten heels are an excellent pairing. The low heel and open top (and any thin straps) don't get in the way of the hem and frame your foot in the most elevated way—which contrasts superbly against the laid-back look of jeans. Kitten heels have been a long-running shoe rack staple for fashionable French women for decades, and it's clear to see why.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Calista Slingback Heel
These may have a higher vamp but they get away with it when paired with French jeans thanks to the silhouette and micro heel.
H&M
Kitten-Heeled Leather Slingbacks
These may be from the high street but they certainly look designer.
ZARA
Pointed Kitten Heels
These have retro energy and the cutest little heel.
MANGO
Kitten Heel Pointed Toe Shoe
Wear with jeans, wool trousers, skirts or dresses.
Melissa Epifano Varley is a writer and editor who covers fashion, home, and beauty. She has over seven years of experience and has written for Forbes, InStyle, People, The Zoe Report, and Byrdie. She has also served as the editor-in-chief of Real Homes and lifestyle editor at The Spruce and ran her own wide-fit footwear line for over three years. She graduated a year early from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. Melissa has won the PPA Next Gen Award and currently covers fashion, trend, and shopping content for Who What Wear. She’s passionate about helping readers discover their own sense of style in their wardrobes and homes—whether that’s through products, trends, or concepts that they deeply resonate with and makes them feel their best. She’s originally from the U.S. but is now based in Bath where she spends her free time reading books, creatively writing, and taking part in more esoteric endeavours like reiki and tarot.