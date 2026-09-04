Elegant, Modern, and Chic Fall Staples—Everything I Love From the Brand Stylish People Wear

I remember the first time I discovered the label Rue Sophie. I saw a fashionable person in an equally fashionable jacket while scrolling through Instagram, tapped for the credit, and voila. My adoration for this label began. While each drop offers fresh and directional staples, the words (in my opinion) that consistently encompass the overall vibe would be elegant, modern, and chic. Basically, the aesthetic I'm after when selecting clothes. The fall 2026 collection is filled with the types of items stylish people will wear.
Below is an edit of everything I love that I think you will too. For starters, you'll notice an absolutely stunning longline satin jacket that can be buttoned up to showcase a relevant funnel neck. There are other outerwear selects, along with sharp tailoring silhouettes, beautiful knitwear, and more. Keep scrolling to build your fall wardrobe.
Rue Sophie
Maelis Ribbed Turtleneck Top
Rue Sophie
Rivelle Cord Pants
Rue Sophie
Valleria Cinch Waist Jacket
Rue Sophie
Sancia Easy Pants
You'll want to live in these pants.
Rue Sophie
Corben Zip Front Parachute Jacket
Rue Sophie
Olyne Car Coat
Sohpie Rue
Vianne Pleated Top
Rue Sophie
Elouet Plaid Shirt
Can't go wrong with a plaid shirt for fall.
Rue Sophie
Cressida Bias-Cut Swing Skirt
Style this skirt with your favorite knits.
Rue Sophie
Delphia Colarless Jacket
Rue Sophie
Maella Pleat Front Pants
Rue Sophie
Aeloria Crewneck Sweater