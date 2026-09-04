Elegant, Modern, and Chic Fall Staples—Everything I Love From the Brand Stylish People Wear

Jackets! Knits! Trousers!

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Beautiful fall jacket
(Image credit: Rue Sophie)

I remember the first time I discovered the label Rue Sophie. I saw a fashionable person in an equally fashionable jacket while scrolling through Instagram, tapped for the credit, and voila. My adoration for this label began. While each drop offers fresh and directional staples, the words (in my opinion) that consistently encompass the overall vibe would be elegant, modern, and chic. Basically, the aesthetic I'm after when selecting clothes. The fall 2026 collection is filled with the types of items stylish people will wear.

Below is an edit of everything I love that I think you will too. For starters, you'll notice an absolutely stunning longline satin jacket that can be buttoned up to showcase a relevant funnel neck. There are other outerwear selects, along with sharp tailoring silhouettes, beautiful knitwear, and more. Keep scrolling to build your fall wardrobe.

Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Executive Shopping Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.