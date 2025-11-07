The Rich Coat Trend That's Taken Over My Feed This Fall

Wanna know the latest rich flex in the fashion and celebrity world? If you couldn't tell from the giant collage above, it's, of course, the animal-print coat. More specifically, it's leopard and leopard-adjacent prints often in pony hair, shearling, and faux fur that are really stealing the spotlight. Spanning A-list actresses (hi, Jennifer Lawrence), models such as Camille Rowe and Emily Ratajkowski, and our favorite influencers, it's everywhere, and it's so good. If you're lucky, there may already be one hiding in your grandmother's or mother's closet ready for you to borrow. After all, this iconic piece may be trending right now, but we can't really call it a trend. It's more like a classic that ebbs and flows in popularity.
If you ask me, it's one worth investing in, so naturally, I rounded up the best styles our favorite designers have to offer at the moment. Of course, if this specific print isn't your thing, other varieties of wild can still fit the bill. After you shop my picks for leopard coats, stick with me for the miscellaneous collection of other animal-printed pieces (like cow and zebra) that I love for the season too. Heard enough? Simply keep scrolling to get started.
La Ligne
Caro Coat
It's obvious why Lawrence has been spotted in this more than once.
NOUR HAMMOUR
Althea Belted Leopard-Print Cow Hair Coat
The pony hair really is the goal.
Stand Studio
Hilma Faux Fur Long Coat
I'm obsessed with the subtle patchwork situation of this one and how she styled it with a belt above!
Rixo
Milly Leopard-Print Faux Fur Coat
Rixo always knows how to update an old classic.
AFLALO
Affine Coat in Ponyhair
I've seen this in person, and it actually takes your breath away. It's also the one Rowe is wearing above!
Maximilian
Animal Print Shearling Coat
You just know this is going to be unbelievably warm and cozy.
Since starting as an intern back in 2013, Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour has held several roles here at Who What Wear, and she is currently Editor-at-Large. Upon joining, she was a senior about to graduate from business school at USC. Fast-forward to 2025, and she's moved to NYC from her hometown of Beverly Hills and spends her workdays a little differently from when she was just starting out. Currently, she focuses on a weekly mélange of shopping content and her Trust Me—Buy This newsletter. As far as her personal style goes, she's largely drawn to neutral, classic pieces but will always make an exception for something colorful or bejeweled as long as it's deemed worthy enough. After all, the only thing she loves more than a party is dressing up for one. On her downtime, she can usually be found at home eating something delicious and trying to force her husband to watch Summer House.