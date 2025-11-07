The Rich Coat Trend That's Taken Over My Feed This Fall

Collage of women wearing leopard coat outfits.
(Image credit: Backgrid; @hannahmw; Getty Images; @anoukyve; @iliridakrasniqi﻿)
Wanna know the latest rich flex in the fashion and celebrity world? If you couldn't tell from the giant collage above, it's, of course, the animal-print coat. More specifically, it's leopard and leopard-adjacent prints often in pony hair, shearling, and faux fur that are really stealing the spotlight. Spanning A-list actresses (hi, Jennifer Lawrence), models such as Camille Rowe and Emily Ratajkowski, and our favorite influencers, it's everywhere, and it's so good. If you're lucky, there may already be one hiding in your grandmother's or mother's closet ready for you to borrow. After all, this iconic piece may be trending right now, but we can't really call it a trend. It's more like a classic that ebbs and flows in popularity.

If you ask me, it's one worth investing in, so naturally, I rounded up the best styles our favorite designers have to offer at the moment. Of course, if this specific print isn't your thing, other varieties of wild can still fit the bill. After you shop my picks for leopard coats, stick with me for the miscellaneous collection of other animal-printed pieces (like cow and zebra) that I love for the season too. Heard enough? Simply keep scrolling to get started.

Woman wearing the animal-print coat trend of fall/winter 2025.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Woman wearing the animal-print coat trend of fall/winter 2025.

(Image credit: @hannamw)

Woman wearing the animal-print coat trend of fall/winter 2025.

(Image credit:  Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Woman wearing the animal-print coat trend of fall/winter 2025.

(Image credit: @iliridakrasniqi)

Woman wearing the animal-print coat trend of fall/winter 2025.

(Image credit: Andrea Cremascoli/Getty Images)

Woman wearing the animal-print coat trend of fall/winter 2025.

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Shop more animal-print coats:

Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour
Editor-at-Large

Since starting as an intern back in 2013, Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour has held several roles here at Who What Wear, and she is currently Editor-at-Large. Upon joining, she was a senior about to graduate from business school at USC. Fast-forward to 2025, and she's moved to NYC from her hometown of Beverly Hills and spends her workdays a little differently from when she was just starting out. Currently, she focuses on a weekly mélange of shopping content and her Trust Me—Buy This newsletter. As far as her personal style goes, she's largely drawn to neutral, classic pieces but will always make an exception for something colorful or bejeweled as long as it's deemed worthy enough. After all, the only thing she loves more than a party is dressing up for one. On her downtime, she can usually be found at home eating something delicious and trying to force her husband to watch Summer House.

