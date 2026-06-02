I'll Know You're a Fashion Person If I See You Wearing One of These Outfits in June

For those of us who live in the UK, the start of June means one thing: summer 2026 has officially arrived, and at long last, it's time to bid adieu to the cosy knits and jeans that became a staple. But whilst we hope for nothing blue skies and breezy 30-degree days, we need to be realistic when dressing for the month ahead. The scorching temperatures we've had lately are fickle, and the lightweight linens, sumptuously soft dresses and one-and-done sandals aren’t the only things you’ll need in your arsenal, making deciding what to wear a little tricky.
This June I'm all about ease, think loose layering pieces and fabrics that can adapt to changing temperatures. During summertime, these will become the hardest-working items in your rotation, as they champion comfort but without compromising on style. So whether your plans consist day dates with girlfriends, weekend escapes to the countryside or even a trip abroad their are a few ways to make your capsule wardrobe work hard this season. In need of some fresh inspiration? Turning to the style set is always a safe bet.
Whether they’re dipping into the season's biggest accessories trends to add a little flair, styling loose blazers broderie anglaise dresses for warmth or adding personality through a waisted tassel scarf, they’re proving how a well-edited wardrobe will serve you well this summer. Scroll to discover seven fail-safe outfit formulas to make a note of ahead of the new month.
7 Easy But Elegant Outfits to Have Pinned for June 2026:
1. Maxi Dress + Flannel Shirt + Flip-Flops
Style Notes: On days where there’s nothing but sunshine, a dress will always be your best bet. The ultimate throw-on-and-go styling piece, if you want an up to date option, lean into the lace trims and satin fabrics popular right now. You can then add visual interest to simple styles by tying a flannel around the waist and adding a minimal flip flops, as Claire Most has (above).
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Shop the Look:
Isabel Marant
Freda broderie anglaise maxi dress
This looks almost identical to Claire's.
COS
Checked Flannel Shirt
Size up for a looser fit.
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandal
A best seller.
Prada
Chain Flap Shoulder Bag
Shop Amaka's exact bag.
Jimmy Fairly
The Marilu
70's sunnies have become of of this years biggest fashion trends.
2. T-Shirt + Kick-flare Trouser + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: A pair of trousers will serve you well year-round, but if you’re after a more fashion-forward style, why not try a kick flare? Balancing smart tailoring with the leg-lengthening magic of flares, these trousers bridge the gap between comfort and sophistication. Style with a colourful cropped t-shirt and sleek pair of ballet flats for a casual look this summer.
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H&M
Pointelle-knit T-shirt
This t-shirt also comes in white black and grey.
MeandEm
Kick Flare Trouser
Such a chic look.
Reformation
Blaine Flat
I'll always advise you size up in Reformation footwear if you have wide feet.
The Row
Rene Crossbody Bag
The Rene is the newest in a long line of exquisite The Row bags.
Quay
Talk Nice Sunglasses
A timeless pair.
3. Denim Jacket + Jeans + Heeled Sandals
Style Notes: Summer whites will forever remain a perennial favourite but ver, for those seeking a slightly cooler, more contemporary finish, a Canadian Tuxedo offers a stylish alternative. When comprised of lightweight denim, it will provide you with endless comfort and (most importantly) will keep you cool. Look to Danielle Jinadu’s look and use contrasting tones through a woven bag to add some edge in 2026.
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JDY
Boxy Denim Jacket
The utility finish makes this so much more than a white denim jacket.