Summer is fast approaching. But to be honest, it didn’thit me until this week, when the heatwavearrived here in the UK. And with temperatures rising above the 30 C mark, it’s clear that my usual jeans and lightweight cardigan combos just won’t cut it this summer.
I have to admit, I’ve always found warm-weather dressing much more difficult than I do throughout the autumn and winter, when I can use my longer outerwear as the focal points of my outfits. So I’ve decided to go on the hunt for some summer outfits that look elegant, effortless and most importantly are easy to copy on the hot days that are to come.
Now, as a self-proclaimed minimalist, I’m not looking for anything that looks or feels too out there for my pared-back sense of style. However, this doesn’t mean that the outfits I’ll be copying this season are in any way boring. And after a quick scroll on Instagram, my saved folder soon was filled with a myriad of easy but chic summer outfits to copy this season, and they all feel equally as timeless as they do fresh for 2026.
And luckily for you, I’ve rounded up the best of the best below. From breezy linen trousers to elegant midi dresses, here are seven easy-to-copy outfits to bookmark for this summer.
7 Easy But Elegant Outfits I'm Copying in Summer 2026
1. Satin Top + Linen Balloon Pants + Heeled Sandals
Style Notes: We can't have a summer outfit round-up without including a pair of linen trousers of some sort, and for 2026, I'm giving this breezy fabric a fresh update in the form of balloon trousers. Both minimalists and maximalists alike have adopted this playful silhouette into their wardrobes as an easy way to dress up their tops and blouses this season. Me personally? I'll be taking a cue from the outfit above and pairing it with an elegant lace-trim satin top and heeled flip-flops.
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ASOS DESIGN
Crushed Lace Insert V Neck Satin Cami
Perfect for my upcoming summer holidays.
Free People
Volare Linen Balloon Pants
A fail-proof compliment earner.
whistles
Toe Post Heeled Mule
Chocolate suede will always get a yes from me.
DeMellier
The Florence Tote
You'll reach for this for both the office and.a day out.
Style Notes: I’m usually a midi skirt enthusiast, but the 90s-inspired knee-length iterations are just as chic and arguably more elevated for summer 2026. Let a pretty lace-trim iteration do the talking and keep every other element of your outfit minimal, for an elegant but easy outfit formula that works for both the office and a summer dinner date alike.
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Hobbs
Avia Cotton Slub T-Shirt
Simple, chic and easy to style.
POSSE
Darya Lace-Trimmed Linen and Cotton-Blend Midi Skirt
No notes from me.
Charles & Keith
Bow Ballet Pumps
French-girl approved.
Miu Miu
Beau Leather Bag
Miu Miu get it right every time with their bags.
3. Tank Top + Bermuda Shorts + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: After years of spotting fashion people in Bermuda shorts, I finally decided to invest in a pair myself this summer. When you want to dress them up a bit, a classic tank and leather ballet flats will add some polish to this relaxed short style. Then, finish off the look with some trending accessories to give it that it-girl edge that feels fresh for 2026.
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COS
Ribbed Cotton Tank Top
You'll reach for this warm-weather staple from now until early autumn.