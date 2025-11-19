I've Lived in Milan for 20 Years—3 Styling Tricks I've Learned From Italy's Chicest Women

"Italian women always show up impeccably," Tamu McPherson tells Who What Wear. "I am so happy that I have been able to pinch bits of their flavor into my personal style." Of course, she cites the grande signora of Italian fashion, Miuccia Prada, among her style inspirations, but McPherson also takes cues from everyday women in her adopted city of Milan, where she's lived since 2005. For her first story as one of Who What Wear's editors in residence, McPherson shares the top styling tricks she's picked up during the past two decades in Italy. Along the way, she extolls the virtues of designer outlets, rule-breaking fashion, and unexpected color combos.
1. Invest in Outerwear That Matches Every Mood
I remember when I moved to Milan, I arrived with a surplus army parka, one wool coat, and a cropped brown leather bomber. Within my first week in town, I learned that what had been my hero trio of outerwear in New York was sartorially inadequate in the Italian fashion capital.
It was January, and my otherwise decent knee-length wool coat felt off-key layered over my plum-colored, midi-length Philip Lim dress during a night at La Scala with my mother-in-law and her chic friends. The discord was in the detail of how the hemlines misaligned. What would have blended in New York was, in Milan, a minor eyesore. Italian women stock their closets with the perfect outerwear for every occasion—whether it be silhouette, fabric, or color palette. They also update their coats and jackets as trends evolve to capture the mood of the moment.
No worries, though—my mother-in-law came to the rescue, and we headed to the Marni outlet outside of Milan and, as soon as Easter rolled around, the Prada Factory Outlet outside of Florence. At that time, the selection was incredible, and my purchases set me up with the perfect outerwear staples for my new life in Milan. After that, I slowly built my personal tried and true selection of coats and jackets for every season and environment—from city to mountain to seaside and everywhere in between.
2. Embrace Winter Whites
When I moved to Milan, global style codes were eliminating the “no white after Labor Day” rule. When I arrived in the city, I was immediately impressed by the women I saw wearing white jeans or trousers at the height of January. I was an immediate convert and have never turned back. Winter white has become a steadfast style moment for me. In fact, I routinely update my closet with new white pieces—Toteme trousers, a full look by Dark Park, or, most recently, a black and white coat by Korean designer Kimhekim.
3. Mix Navy and Black
Miuccia Prada has been the architect of one of the most influential modern color palettes. Her Prada collections turned me on to the navy-and-black combination. After her black and blue pairings came onto my radar, I observed the combo showing up in some of the most sought-after collections and brands. When I ease into these tones, I feel impossibly posh—so much so, I can barely handle myself. For example, I’m currently heading to the Leeum Museum in Gangnam, Seoul, wearing a black Eenk fringe shawl jacket, navy Cos turtleneck, black high-waist flare jeans, and a navy Khaite Simona handbag.
