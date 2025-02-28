Here It Is: The First "Ugly" Shoe Trend of 2025
It’s official: The first ugly shoe trend of 2025 has arrived, and it’s none other than New Balance’s viral 1906 Loafer Sneaker. First spotted on the Paris Fashion Week runway, the unexpected hybrid of a classic loafer and the brand’s cult-favorite 1906 sneaker was a curveball no one saw coming—yet, somehow, it works.
With its sleek leather upper fused to a chunky athletic sole, the silhouette embodies the kind of effortless irony that fashion insiders can’t resist. After making its retail debut late last year, the divisive style has quickly gained traction, proving once again that the best “ugly” shoes are often the most covetable.
Here’s a viral moment that has gained over 1.9 million views and counting, showcasing the controversial shoe style.
@silvanamojicaz ♬ original sound - Silvs
Now, New Balance is doubling down on the viral moment, rolling out new colorways to keep up with demand. The initial iterations sold out at lightning speed, and the latest drop introduces even more unexpected shades, from deep navy to icy gray. While traditionalists might still be on the fence, early adopters in the fashion crowd have already embraced the shoe as the go-to styling wildcard. Whether worn with slouchy trousers and a crisp button-down or paired against a feminine midi dress, New Balance’s Loafer Sneaker is proving to be surprisingly versatile.
If history has taught us anything, it’s that ugly shoe trends have a way of becoming the new norm—just look at the rise of dad sneakers, fashion-y trail shoes, and, well, Crocs. Love it or hate it, New Balance’s latest creation is already cementing itself as a cult favorite, and with more colorways on the way, the momentum is only growing.
See campaign images of the hybrid shoe below and shop the styles that are currently available at the end.
We love the silver metallic option as it lends a cool and comfortable vibe.
The styling here is so on point with the high socks and midi skirt.
Proof you can't go wrong with an all dark ensemble.
Vibey campaign imagery always hits.
Proof colorful socks paired with sneakers and jeans is still a trending look this season.
Shop loafer sneakers from New Balance:
Shop more loafer sneaker styles below:
-
-
You're Looking to Get a Head Start on Spring Dressing, and I Know Exactly What to Order—30 Chic Picks That Fit the Bill
A little something for every personal style.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Espresso Martini: The Rich-Looking Color That's Already Everywhere
"That's that me espresso."
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
You're Looking to Get a Head Start on Spring Dressing, and I Know Exactly What to Order—30 Chic Picks That Fit the Bill
A little something for every personal style.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm Sorry, But I Feel So Basic Wearing My Black Sambas—6 Styles I'm Buying to Feel Cool Again
Hear me out.
By Michelle Scanga
-
It's Official: French Women Love This Boot Style for Spring
Here's how they are styling it.
By Michelle Scanga
-
5 Simple Yet Striking Basics That You'll Wear for Many Years—And They're All at Nordstrom
These will instantly elevate your wardrobe.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
These New $25 H&M Shoes Are as Chic as the $700 Designer Pair I Want
I bet they'll sell out before March 1.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Olivia Rodrigo and French Women Are All Over This Romantic Spring Shoe Trend in 2025
It's low-key controversial.
By Ana Escalante
-
I Just Scrolled Through Shopbop's Entire Shoe Section—These 31 Pairs Are Standouts
Accessories make the outfit, after all.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
I'm Not Saying White Sneakers Are Out, But This Other Anti-Trend Pair Is Officially In for 2025
You heard it here first.
By Nikki Chwatt