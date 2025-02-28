Here It Is: The First "Ugly" Shoe Trend of 2025

New Balance 1906 Loafer Sneakers in sliver

(Image credit: New Balance)

It’s official: The first ugly shoe trend of 2025 has arrived, and it’s none other than New Balance’s viral 1906 Loafer Sneaker. First spotted on the Paris Fashion Week runway, the unexpected hybrid of a classic loafer and the brand’s cult-favorite 1906 sneaker was a curveball no one saw coming—yet, somehow, it works.

With its sleek leather upper fused to a chunky athletic sole, the silhouette embodies the kind of effortless irony that fashion insiders can’t resist. After making its retail debut late last year, the divisive style has quickly gained traction, proving once again that the best “ugly” shoes are often the most covetable.

Here’s a viral moment that has gained over 1.9 million views and counting, showcasing the controversial shoe style.

Now, New Balance is doubling down on the viral moment, rolling out new colorways to keep up with demand. The initial iterations sold out at lightning speed, and the latest drop introduces even more unexpected shades, from deep navy to icy gray. While traditionalists might still be on the fence, early adopters in the fashion crowd have already embraced the shoe as the go-to styling wildcard. Whether worn with slouchy trousers and a crisp button-down or paired against a feminine midi dress, New Balance’s Loafer Sneaker is proving to be surprisingly versatile.

If history has taught us anything, it’s that ugly shoe trends have a way of becoming the new norm—just look at the rise of dad sneakers, fashion-y trail shoes, and, well, Crocs. Love it or hate it, New Balance’s latest creation is already cementing itself as a cult favorite, and with more colorways on the way, the momentum is only growing.

See campaign images of the hybrid shoe below and shop the styles that are currently available at the end.

1906 Loafer Sneaker in silver

(Image credit: New Balance)

We love the silver metallic option as it lends a cool and comfortable vibe.

1906 Loafer Sneaker

(Image credit: New Balance)

The styling here is so on point with the high socks and midi skirt.

1906 Loafer Sneaker in black

(Image credit: New Balance)

Proof you can't go wrong with an all dark ensemble.

1906 Loafer Sneaker in silver

(Image credit: New Balance)

Vibey campaign imagery always hits.

1906 Loafer Sneaker in black

(Image credit: New Balance)

Proof colorful socks paired with sneakers and jeans is still a trending look this season.

Shop loafer sneakers from New Balance:

1906l

New Balance
1906l Dark Juniper Loafers

The navy and dark green work so well together here.

1906l

New Balance
1906l Sneakers in Magnet Phantom Inkwell

The suede material is so luxe.

1906l

New Balance
1906l Sneakers in Silver Metallic Black

Very futuristic vibes.

1906l

New Balance
1906l Sneakers in Rich Oak

These look rich.

1906l Blacktop Phantom Sneakers
New Balance
1906l Blacktop Phantom Sneakers

Another all-suede option to pick from.

Shop more loafer sneaker styles below:

Sophyr Loafer Women
Puma
Sophyr Loafers

A bit of a clunkier feel on this pair.

Dior, Dior Combat Loafer
Dior
Combat Loafers

If you're looking for a designer option.

Ash Rolls Sneakers
Ash
Ash Rolls Sneakers

Pair these with sheer knee-high socks.

Scooter Silver
Steve Madden
Scooter Silver Sneakers

Such a great price to test out the trend.

Rombaut, Black Healer Loafers
Rombaut
Black Healer Loafers

Very bold sole on this all-black pair.

23walk Loafer
Vionic
23 Walk Loafers

These look so comfortable.

Classic German Army Shoes
Find Me Now the Label
Classic German Army Shoes

The silver adds a flashy pop here.

Koi Pond Sneaker
Diba True
Koi Pond Sneakers

A great option for warmer weather ahead.

Sophyr Loafer Women
Puma
Sophyr Loafers

Style these with a simple slip dress this summer.

Michelle Scanga
Contributing Fashion Editor
