Here It Is: The First "Ugly" Shoe Trend of 2025

It’s official: The first ugly shoe trend of 2025 has arrived, and it’s none other than New Balance’s viral 1906 Loafer Sneaker. First spotted on the Paris Fashion Week runway, the unexpected hybrid of a classic loafer and the brand’s cult-favorite 1906 sneaker was a curveball no one saw coming—yet, somehow, it works.

With its sleek leather upper fused to a chunky athletic sole, the silhouette embodies the kind of effortless irony that fashion insiders can’t resist. After making its retail debut late last year, the divisive style has quickly gained traction, proving once again that the best “ugly” shoes are often the most covetable.

Here’s a viral moment that has gained over 1.9 million views and counting, showcasing the controversial shoe style.

Now, New Balance is doubling down on the viral moment, rolling out new colorways to keep up with demand. The initial iterations sold out at lightning speed, and the latest drop introduces even more unexpected shades, from deep navy to icy gray. While traditionalists might still be on the fence, early adopters in the fashion crowd have already embraced the shoe as the go-to styling wildcard. Whether worn with slouchy trousers and a crisp button-down or paired against a feminine midi dress, New Balance’s Loafer Sneaker is proving to be surprisingly versatile.

If history has taught us anything, it’s that ugly shoe trends have a way of becoming the new norm—just look at the rise of dad sneakers, fashion-y trail shoes, and, well, Crocs. Love it or hate it, New Balance’s latest creation is already cementing itself as a cult favorite, and with more colorways on the way, the momentum is only growing.

See campaign images of the hybrid shoe below and shop the styles that are currently available at the end.

We love the silver metallic option as it lends a cool and comfortable vibe.

The styling here is so on point with the high socks and midi skirt.

Proof you can't go wrong with an all dark ensemble.

Vibey campaign imagery always hits.

Proof colorful socks paired with sneakers and jeans is still a trending look this season.

Shop loafer sneakers from New Balance:

New Balance 1906l Dark Juniper Loafers $305 SHOP NOW The navy and dark green work so well together here.

New Balance 1906l Sneakers in Magnet Phantom Inkwell $195 SHOP NOW The suede material is so luxe.

New Balance 1906l Sneakers in Silver Metallic Black $339 SHOP NOW Very futuristic vibes.

New Balance 1906l Sneakers in Rich Oak $453 SHOP NOW These look rich.

New Balance 1906l Blacktop Phantom Sneakers $339 SHOP NOW Another all-suede option to pick from.

Shop more loafer sneaker styles below:

Puma Sophyr Loafers $110 SHOP NOW A bit of a clunkier feel on this pair.

Dior Combat Loafers $1050 SHOP NOW If you're looking for a designer option.

Ash Ash Rolls Sneakers $228 SHOP NOW Pair these with sheer knee-high socks.

Steve Madden Scooter Silver Sneakers $70 SHOP NOW Such a great price to test out the trend.

Rombaut Black Healer Loafers $430 SHOP NOW Very bold sole on this all-black pair.

Vionic 23 Walk Loafers $130 SHOP NOW These look so comfortable.

Find Me Now the Label Classic German Army Shoes $198 SHOP NOW The silver adds a flashy pop here.

Diba True Koi Pond Sneakers $145 SHOP NOW A great option for warmer weather ahead.