Each autumn, when we all lug out our outerwear from storage, we're usually met with the ever-faithful black coats, and maybe the occasional navy or chocolate brown alternative. This season, however, brings with it coat colour trends that will make even the most staunch minimalists reconsider. 'Tis true—there is always room for the classics. Yet, a bright red coat or a sultry marine green leather trench makes an intriguing case for why they're worth adding to our autumn capsule wardrobes.
This is by no means blasphemy against the tried-and-true coats that return year after year, but in fashion there often comes a period of time when you itch for something slightly different, and it seems outerwear could use a tinge more colour. It's not just me: maximalism is back for 2026.
The vertiginous prints and bold layering of boho appeared earlier this year, pushing quiet luxury out of the narrative, and the same happened over the summer. Maximalist trends made their mark, so it was only a matter of time for autumn and winter's version to appear. This year, much of it is through outerwear. Just look at the carpet coats and cobalt blue jackets that took the beginning of autumn by storm.
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Black, grey, brown and beige were undoubtedly features on runways for autumn/ winter 2026, but there was a marked increase in outerwear constructed in various new colours—even shades that haven't been seen in years (ahem, purple). Bright apple red and cobalt are both present. A new shade of green has drifted in, too, alongside mulberry and soft white.
Even designers renowned for their quieter palettes could be swayed to include louder colours and those featured in this roundup. Celine sent a purple leather trench down its runway, and Jil Sander, a purple blazer. Even Toteme had a single, soft white coat shining as a warm beacon amongst its line that heavily leaned toward black and grey.
So, let's lock in and explore the coat colour trends that are joining us for the colder weather and making this time of year leagues more vibrant.
The 6 Major Coat Colour Trends of 2026
1. Soft White
Style Notes: This colour trend answers the question of just how much we can dilute butter yellow before it disappears. Soft white is proof that people are still reaching for warmth in their wardrobes, but maybe not necessarily in the brighter, more saturated butter yellows of spring and summer. It brings more comfort than stark, pure white tones and cancels any notion that white can't be worn past early September, as this hue was meant for white winter outfits. Ultra-plush fur coats at Chloé were perfect visual examples of the warmth this colour exudes, but you don't need tufts of fur to get the point across. Joseph, Tom Ford, Fendi and Proenza Schouler had sharp, tailored coats on their runways in the hue, yet soft white still came across as one of the cosiest colours going.
Shop the Trend:
NOUR HAMMOUR
Paneled Calf Hair Coat
If you're the kind of person that likes interesting features that make your outerwear stand out from the rest, this calf hair coat is exactly what you're looking for.
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Gaia Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat
Double-breasted, well tailored and a soft warm white makes this coat an exceptional investment for this winter and many after.
Massimo Dutti
100% Wool Long Coat With Scarf
Nothing is more comfortable or cosy than a thick wool coat with a built-in scarf.
Reformation
Stella Satin Coat
This coat combines the warmth from vanilla-toned hues with the sleek edge of silk for a truly beautiful piece.
2. Apple Red
Style Notes:Poppy red was set to be a strong colour this year and featured heavily in this summer's colour trends. But the orange-tinged shade is getting a more autumnal update for the new season. Apple red has cooler, bluer undertones, which undoubtedly feel right for the changing landscape and temperature. Runways have reflected it, too, moving into this slight change of tone. Though it's often reserved for a pop of colour, bright red as a coat magnifies the unexpected red theory and adds a maximalist aesthetic to your outfits. It's bold and certainly garners attention, but it's surprisingly easy to style. You can go all out with a fur coat à la Michael Kors, but you can also adopt a trench or tailored coat, like Balenciaga did, and pair it with neutrals or bold contrasting hues for a more everyday approach that's still vibrant.
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Reformation
Beck Trench
There's no better way to make a statement on grey, cloudy days than with a bright red trench.
Massimo Dutti
Long Coat With Asymmetrical Collar Detail
The bubble hem is a fun and unexpected detail.
Max Mara
Double Wool Broadcloth Coat
According to the brand, this coat is meant to be a dialogue between alpine life and urban living. It sounds like it's ideal for any plans your autumn and winter bring.
COS
Sculptural Cotton Swing Coat
Car coats exploded in popularity last year, and this sculptural take makes it feel modernised for 2026.
3. Mulberry
Style Notes: This season typically brings with it some variation of a rich burgundy, and this year mulberry is the chosen shade. It has a mix of brighter red and purple undertones and sways further from the chocolate brown hues that sit beneath an oxblood. It also feels distinctly autumnal. Michael Kors leaned heavily into the red-tinged version, whereas brands such as Hermès developed sleek leather coats in a slightly darker colour. Regardless of what specific shade you choose, it matches well with a few other of 2026's colour trends and neutrals such as brown and navy.
Shop the Trend:
COS
Tailored Cotton Long Coat
This coat is fully cotton, which is great layered over top of thick wool jumpers and cashmere knits.
Burberry
Long Cashmere Kensington Trench Coat
This rich-looking Burberry trench pushes more into the purple side of the mulberry spectrum and stands out from the usual beige and black trenches.
Victoria Beckham
Tailored Coat
This specific shade being named açaí also fits for this colour trend. The two buttons and sharp shoulders make this just as chic as a black tailored coat.
Claudie Pierlot
Wool-Blend Long Coat
Add a scarf for even more colour and texture when you're wearing a coat.
4. Marine Green
Style Notes: In a sea of olive and khaki, another certain shade of green grabbed my attention this season, and that's marine green. Evoking images of sea glass and darker points of ocean waves, it's a water-inspired colour that feels appropriate for autumn dressing, especially after aquamarine took charge in summer. Marine green sets itself apart from other shades because of its cooler undertones that give it an appearance closer to teal. It looks great as a leather jacket or coat, as we saw swishing down the runway at Giorgio Armani. It also serves well as a more structured blazer coat, which appeared at Etro and Lacoste. For other pairings, this shade holds its own but also stands out with charcoal grey and navy.
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Max Mara
Cocoon-Fit Wool Coat
Funnel necks and cocoon shapes are going to be big once more for this autumn and winter.
Prada
Leather Coat
The time of leather trenches is now and this deep, saturated blue-green gives a slightly '70s aesthetic but with a modern edge.
River Island
Belted Longline Robe Coat
A simple but chic option from the high street.
MARRAKSHI LIFE
The Blanket Brushed Woven Coat
Soft and mossy, this is perfect for staying warm over winter. The blueish-green hue is a nice alternative to navy or olive green.
5. Purple
Style Notes: Just a year or two ago, I was discussing with a fellow editor the long absence of purple. Every year, new shades were crowned trendy, and purple never seemed to be part of the initiation. This year is different. In spring we saw inklings of the purple colour trend, and toward the end of summer celebrities backed purple, too. It's not necessarily one shade of purple that's trending either, but essentially the whole spectrum. Whether you like lighter shades, such as lavender or lilac, or prefer a darker tone like aubergine or royal purple, they're exceptional options for creating a more colourful autumn capsule wardrobe. All forms of coats received a vibrant purple transformation on the runways, including at Pierre Cardin, Celine, Burberry and even a handful of draped trenches in a range of purple shades at Issey Miyake's show.
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CALVIN KLEIN
Double Faced Wool Blend Shawl Collar Coat
Pastels are not only reserved for spring. Dusty lavender lightens up all black and darker neutral outfits in autumn and winter.
Max Mara
Wool-Blend Double Fabric Maxi Cape
Cape jackets and coats are also having somewhat of a renaissance this autumn.
ASOS DESIGN
Longline Double Breasted Coat
If you like mulberry and aubergine shades but appreciate the classic appeal of brown, this chocolate plum colour is a great choice.
Free People
Bella Velvet Duster
If you've been enjoying bohemian dressing this autumn, this velvety duster in a deep purple shade will slot seamlessly into your rotation.
6. Cobalt Blue
Style Notes: Like poppy red, cobalt blue was an enormous colour trend this summer, but it now looks a touch softer and richer for autumn. Whilst many summer cobalt garments had near-electric pigments, those for the cooler months are more akin to navy without truly treading into that territory. Cobalt shines as a trench or leather coat (just look at Sergio Hudson's liquid trench), as a satin puffer and as fur outerwear. It brightens up outfits with no effort at all. Although it's controversial, I think cobalt (and other shades of blue) pairs wonderfully with black and the runways back this, too.
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Essentiel Antwerp
Double-Breasted Oversized Coat
This is the perfect shade for wearing with other bright hues like apple red and bright pink for fun contrast.
JAEGER
Pure Wool Collared Short Coat
An over-exaggerated collar gives this coat a unique touch.
ZARA
Zw Collection Midi Trench Coat
A sleek trench is a must for any autumn capsule, and if your beige and black trenches are covered, consider a cobalt blue one.
The Fold
Celier Satin Coat Ink Blue
The cloudlike puffiness of this satin hits the light just perfectly, showing off the prettiest shade of blue.
Melissa Epifano Varley is a writer and editor who covers fashion, home, and beauty. She has over seven years of experience and has written for Forbes, InStyle, People, The Zoe Report, and Byrdie. She has also served as the editor-in-chief of Real Homes and lifestyle editor at The Spruce and ran her own wide-fit footwear line for over three years. She graduated a year early from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. Melissa has won the PPA Next Gen Award and currently covers fashion, trend, and shopping content for Who What Wear. She’s passionate about helping readers discover their own sense of style in their wardrobes and homes—whether that’s through products, trends, or concepts that they deeply resonate with and makes them feel their best. She’s originally from the U.S. but is now based in Bath where she spends her free time reading books, creatively writing, and taking part in more esoteric endeavours like reiki and tarot.