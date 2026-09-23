I'm a Fashion Editor—Here's My Fall 2026 Capsule Wardrobe

Every fall I tell myself I'm going to shop less and wear more, and every fall I end up buying 12 versions of the same striped tee anyway. This year I did the math on what I reach for in the cooler-weather season, and it’s anything but basics. I have the classic pieces down so I decided to build a capsule out of the 10 trends that do all the work.
None of this requires clearing out your closet or starting from zero. A sculpted blazer over a striped tee, a trench thrown over the jeans you already own. That's how you use this guide best. Below, the 10 pieces I'm buying this season, with a few price points in each category so you can build the capsule at whatever budget makes sense.
Sculpted Blazers
Is there a faster way to look pulled together than a hourglass shape? A sculpted blazer swaps out the once-popular slouchy and oversize fit for something with real structure. I saw it everywhere during fashion week, and I want in.
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Manière De Voir
Harper Tailored Cinch Blazer With Detachable Collar
Aritzia
Standout Blazer
kookai
Alto Cinched Blazer
Lace-Trim Skirts
Lace trim has been a fun way to keep a plain skirt from reading too basic. I like mine under a nice sweater or a leather jacket so it doesn't look overly dainty.
J.Crew
Lace Fairfax Skirt
DoEN
Elowette Lace-Trimmed Silk-Satin Midi Skirt
Trench Coats
A trench coat is the one piece on this list I'd tell you to buy even if you owned nothing else. Mine goes over everything. I like to go a size up to make room for my favorite sweaters.
Favorite Daughter
The Cropped Charles Trench Coat
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Double Breasted Belted Trench Coat
Helsa
Classic Oversized Trench
Elevated Flannels
Flannels currently have the fashion industry in a choke hold. I wear mine buttoned all the way up under a blazer for work, then loose over a tank on weekends. Same shirt, two completely different outfits.
HAIKURE
Arno Double Check Button Down Shirt
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Checked Cotton-Flannel Shirt
Sold Out NYC
The Everything Shirt
Military Jackets
The moment this jacket trend walked the runway at Khaite changed us forever. Now that everyone is putting their little spin on it, I’m buying in. It gives an outfit some edge without requiring you to commit to an entire tough-girl look.
Amanda Uprichard
Fiona Jacket
ZARA
Button Jacket
CO
Camo Cotton-Blend Military Jacket
Striped Tee
A striped tee is the one basic I never stop buying, and it's also the piece doing the most work in this whole capsule. It layers under blazers, sweaters, and jackets. For me, it isn’t fall without a new striped tee.
ZARA
Wide Stripe T-Shirt
Gap
Organic Cotton Vintagesoft T-Shirt
Banana Republic
Vintage Cotton Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Fur Scarves
A fur scarf sounds like a big statement, but mine mostly just replaces a boring winter accessory. Wrapped over a plain coat or blazer, it adds texture without adding effort. As soon as it’s cold enough to wear them, I’m down.
Lovers and Friends
Faux Mink Scarf
Anthropologie
Faux Fur Scarf
mytheresa
Shearling Scarf
Windbreakers
Windbreakers used to live strictly in the gym bag, and now mine is doing double duty over dresses, capris, and tailored pants. It's the piece I reach for on days I want to look put together but refuse to feel restricted. It has an instant cool-girl effect.
LIONESS
Shoreline Windbreaker
Nike
Oversized Repel Windbreaker
FP Movement
Singin' in the Rain Packable Waterproof Pullover
Skinny Flare Jeans
Skinny flare is the jeans silhouette that makes sense of the whole skinny-versus-wide-leg debate by refusing to pick a side. It's fitted through the hip and thigh, then kicks out just enough at the ankle to work with a heel or a flat boot. I tried them out last week and decided they’re the must-have jeans for fall 2026.
Veronica Beard
Beverly High Waist Skinny Flare Jeans
LE JEAN
Baby Bootcut Jeans
Pistola Denim
Evie High Rise Slim Boot
Leather Maxi Skirt
A leather maxi skirt reads more polished than intimidating once you see it styled with something soft like a knit or an oversize shirt. It's earned a permanent spot in the rotation, making it a real investment, not just a trend.
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.