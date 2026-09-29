I’ve always found autumn/winter fashion to be a little bit ironic. While the world outside is putting on a full spectacle (from the leaves changing from green to burnt umber, or the sky shifting from sun-soaked blues to a chromatic spectrum), more often than not, our wardrobes retreat to the same rotation of black, white and grey. Don't get me wrong, I adore a classic black jumper as much as the next editor, and a tan trench coat over blue jeans will forever be chic. But when the world around is so rich with colour, it does make you wonder why we aren't joining in?
So now we know this to be true, the next question is not just about which shades are “in”, but how to actually wear them. The truth is, in theory, any colour will work. If it sits well within your wardrobe and (most importantly), makes you feel confident, that's more than good enough for us. That said, some hues inevitably rise above the rest each season. And after a thorough look through the Instagram feeds of fashion's coolest dressers (paired with a close look at the shades favoured by the runways), it's clear that the colours on this list aren't simply dopamine-inducing; they’re reliable and an easy way to lift your look this autumn.
Want to know more? Scroll to see the seven biggest colour-filled capsule wardrobe heroes of autumn 2026. Trust me, they're as good as they sound.
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The 7 Colours You Need to Know This Autumn
1. Grass Green
Style Notes: Whilst Brazil’s national football team may have been knocked out of the World Cup early on, months later, the fashion set are still inspired by the kit's signature shade of grass green and are experimenting with a wider variety of green hues. Playful, dynamic and vibrant thanks to its blue and yellow undertones, fresh green works with both cool and warm shades in a surprisingly wide spectrum. This shade of green is bold without overwhelming, and whether it comes in the form of a stylish T-shirt or a bright pair of jeans, it's the easiest way to shift your staples into an autumn 2026 mood.
Shop the Colour Trend:
Topshop
Barrel Mid Rise Jean
I love how these trousers look styled with a white T-shirt.
Sportmax
Satin midi skirt
Trust me, green skirts like this will be everywhere this winter.
M&S
Satin Collared Button Through Shirt
This shirt also comes in red, baby pink, navy and maroon.
French Connection
Finian Green Fluffy Knit Polo Jumper
Statement-making.
Simon Miller
Gala wedge mules
Wedge mules are abut to be one of autumns biggest shoe trends.
2. Bold Blue
Style Notes: Arguably one of this year's most popular colour trends, this autumn cobalt blue is still everywhere. With the same vigour as summer's favourite shade, aquamarine (more on that later), this rich colour spans electric, high-voltage blue, all the way through to ink, delivering a jolt of colour that feels equal parts daring and sophisticated. Strong without tipping into excess, its ability to elevate the simplest of outfits, i.e., Brittany Bathgate’s brown trousers, black ballet flats and white T-shirt (pictured above), is proof that sometimes more is more.
Shop the Colour Trend:
Karen Millen
Textured Faux Fur Belted Collar Short Coat
How chic would this look with an all black outfit?
ALIGNE
Bonnie Ponte Waisted Blazer
If you're in-between sizes I'd always advise you size up in Aligne's fitted blazer.
ZARA
Zw Collection 100% Leather Jacket
Such a good price for a fully suede leather blazer.
Sezane
Antoine Jumper
Quarter-zip funnel-neck jumpers have been everywhere as of late.
Massimo Dutti
Technical Puff Bomber Jacket
If you missed out on Massimo Dutti's viral red technical, they're just released the same style in blue.
3. Chilli Red
Style Notes: For yet another year, chilli red reigns supreme amongst the fashion set, and for good reason. Adding spicy lightness to the simplest looks and striking the ever elusive balance between bold and wearable, for yet another autumn red is the go-to for editors and influencers alike. If you’re looking for a fresh way to wear punchy red, take style cues from Marilyn (pictured above) and pair a red funnel-neck jumper and shoes with white jeans for a beautiful contrast.
Shop the Colour Trend:
Massimo Dutti
Technical Bomber Jacket With Side Button
No need to size up in this funnel-neck jacket as it comes oversized.
COS
Pleated Jacquard Cardigan
I would style with black jeans a loafers for a casually cool look.
Topshop
Tie Waist Cargo Trousers
Red cargos like this have been all over the fashion set as of late.
New Balance x Miu Miu
530 Sl Technical Fabric and Suede Sneakers
If you're looking for a way to freshen your trainer rotation, let me point you in the direction of the newest colour in New Balance x Miu Miu's collaberation.
Reformation
Elena Shoulder Bag
Minimal yet statement-making.
4. Royal Purple
Style Notes: After quietly gaining momentum amongst experimental dressers for the better part of the year, royal purple is finally having its time in the sun. Inherently opulent yet remarkably wearable, it also pairs oh so well with the other bold hues in your rotation. Now, if Emili Sindlev's colourful combination of a purple skirt, blue polo and red jumper is a tad too bright for your taste (pictured above), try tempering this shade with a minimal top and sweeping maxi coat for a cooler, more understated finish.
Shop the Colour Trend:
Mulberry
Small Stevie Top Handle
Haven't you heard? Mulberry's Stevie bag is one of this years coolest buys.
COS
Merino Wool Layered V-Neck Jumper
You could also pair this with black Bermuda shorts and printed boots for a stylish finish.
Reformation
Elise Pant
I love a one and done outfit. It make getting dressed in the morning that much easier.
H&M
Flared Viscose-Blend Skirt
If you like this skirt, I'd be quick as the style is selling out fast.
Boden
Elsie V Neck Jumper
This V-neck cashmere jumper has gone straight into my basket.
5. Dusty Blue
Style Notes: Whilst vivid hues are stealing the spotlight, there is still room for the softer, more muted tones for minimalists too. Need proof? Just ask Hanna Stefansson ( pictured above). Using her dusty blue satin shirt as a base, by styling it with lilac tights and witchy square-toe heels, she creates a cooler-than-cool, fashion-forward look. Bonus points if you style it with a fitted midi skirt and black trench coat if you come to recreate.
Shop the Colour Trend:
Reformation
Bloom Cashmere V - Neck Cardigan
Reformation always makes some of the cosiest cardigans.
Uniqlo
Crew Neck Jumper
Such a good price for an 100% cashmere jumper.
Abercombie
Seamless Fabric Baby Tee
A Who What Wear UK editors favourite.
SNDYS
Tailored Wrap Belted Drape Detail Blazer
This blazer will cinch your waist, creating beautiful proportions.
Samsøe Samsøe
Miley Skirt
Can you ever go wrong with a satin midi skirt?
H&M
Tailored Twill Trousers
An office-approved look if I've ever seen one.
6. Baby Pink
Style Notes: We loved hot pink and Barbie pink, but this autumn the only shade we’ll be reaching for is that of baby pink. inherently sweeter and more optimistic than its predecessor, and evocative childhood happiness, this nostalgic shade feels like a reset during a season of high-impact colour. Plus, it looks especially chic when styled with an all-black outfit and a playful print shoe and bag, like Evie Mill’s (pictured above).
Shop the Colour Trend:
Burberry
Knight Cotton Wool Cardigan
Bury me in this pretty cardigan.
H&M
Viscose Balloon-Sleeved Blouse
Perfect for a warmer day.
Kaiia
Faux Fur Collared Belted Maxi Coat
This is your sign to invest in your faux-furs early.
SKIMS
Cotton Fleece Shrunken Cardigan
Style with low-rise jeans and peep-toe heels this autumn.
Polène
Numéro Neuf Mini
I've yet to find a Polene bag I don't simply adore.
7. Aquamarine
Style Notes: Having dominated this summer, aquamarine blue isn't going anywhere quite yet. This striking, dopamine-boosting pop feels both refreshing and optimistic, and, as it's remarkably versatile, it will work just as hard in a colour-drenched look as it does when Jeanette Madsen (pictured above) has styled it with brown trousers and black accessories.
Shop the Colour Trend:
ZARA
Cotton and Linen T-Shirt
Style with baggy jeans a ballet flats.
Stradivarius
Tulle Midi Skirt
I love how this tulle skirt looks with blue undergarments peeking through.
Free People
Jodi Sweater Skirt Set
This two-piece set has gone straight into my basket.
Peachy Den
Kylie Button Top
A fashion person's favourite.
Reformation
Dorthea Top
The open back makes this minimal top way more fun.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.