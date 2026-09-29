Aqua Blue! Chilli Red! Royal Purple! The 7 Major Colour Trends to Know in Autumn 2026

This autumn, fashion is finally embracing full throttle colour. Scroll to see and shop the seven hues you need to know this year.

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Three fashion people wear the colourful capsule wardrobe autumn 2026
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
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I’ve always found autumn/winter fashion to be a little bit ironic. While the world outside is putting on a full spectacle (from the leaves changing from green to burnt umber, or the sky shifting from sun-soaked blues to a chromatic spectrum), more often than not, our wardrobes retreat to the same rotation of black, white and grey. Don't get me wrong, I adore a classic black jumper as much as the next editor, and a tan trench coat over blue jeans will forever be chic. But when the world around is so rich with colour, it does make you wonder why we aren't joining in?

Thankfully, 2026 has been the year of colour, and it seems the fashion set is finally ready to loosen their grip on neutrals in favour of something altogether more playful. Be it Tracee Ellis Ross’s in a pair of opulent purple trousers or Alexa Chung's topping off her look with a vibrant red Ralph Lauren baseball cap, joyfully saturated hues aren't here to quietly blend in. Instead, they’re doing the exact opposite. They’re punctuating, lifting and refusing to be anything less than the main event.

Colourful capsule wardrobe autumn 2026: nlmarilyn. She wears a chilli red jumper and flip flops with a white jeans, a cream lace top and white clutch bag. This image was taken from Instagram.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

So now we know this to be true, the next question is not just about which shades are “in”, but how to actually wear them. The truth is, in theory, any colour will work. If it sits well within your wardrobe and (most importantly), makes you feel confident, that's more than good enough for us. That said, some hues inevitably rise above the rest each season. And after a thorough look through the Instagram feeds of fashion's coolest dressers (paired with a close look at the shades favoured by the runways), it's clear that the colours on this list aren't simply dopamine-inducing; they’re reliable and an easy way to lift your look this autumn.

Want to know more? Scroll to see the seven biggest colour-filled capsule wardrobe heroes of autumn 2026. Trust me, they're as good as they sound.

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The 7 Colours You Need to Know This Autumn

1. Grass Green

colourful capsule wardrobe autumn 2026: Lucy williams. She wears a grass green top with a brown skirt, and black handbag. This image was recently taken from her Instagram.

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Style Notes: Whilst Brazil’s national football team may have been knocked out of the World Cup early on, months later, the fashion set are still inspired by the kit's signature shade of grass green and are experimenting with a wider variety of green hues. Playful, dynamic and vibrant thanks to its blue and yellow undertones, fresh green works with both cool and warm shades in a surprisingly wide spectrum. This shade of green is bold without overwhelming, and whether it comes in the form of a stylish T-shirt or a bright pair of jeans, it's the easiest way to shift your staples into an autumn 2026 mood.

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2. Bold Blue

colourful capsule wardrobe autumn 2026: brittanybathgate

(Image credit: @brittanybathgate)

Style Notes: Arguably one of this year's most popular colour trends, this autumn cobalt blue is still everywhere. With the same vigour as summer's favourite shade, aquamarine (more on that later), this rich colour spans electric, high-voltage blue, all the way through to ink, delivering a jolt of colour that feels equal parts daring and sophisticated. Strong without tipping into excess, its ability to elevate the simplest of outfits, i.e., Brittany Bathgate’s brown trousers, black ballet flats and white T-shirt (pictured above), is proof that sometimes more is more.

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3. Chilli Red

Colourful capsule wardrobe autumn 2026: nlmarilyn. She wears a chilli red jumper and flip flops with a white jeans, a cream lace top and white clutch bag. This image was taken from Instagram.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: For yet another year, chilli red reigns supreme amongst the fashion set, and for good reason. Adding spicy lightness to the simplest looks and striking the ever elusive balance between bold and wearable, for yet another autumn red is the go-to for editors and influencers alike. If you’re looking for a fresh way to wear punchy red, take style cues from Marilyn (pictured above) and pair a red funnel-neck jumper and shoes with white jeans for a beautiful contrast.

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4. Royal Purple

colourful capsule wardrobe autumn 2026: emilisindlev

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Style Notes: After quietly gaining momentum amongst experimental dressers for the better part of the year, royal purple is finally having its time in the sun. Inherently opulent yet remarkably wearable, it also pairs oh so well with the other bold hues in your rotation. Now, if Emili Sindlev's colourful combination of a purple skirt, blue polo and red jumper is a tad too bright for your taste (pictured above), try tempering this shade with a minimal top and sweeping maxi coat for a cooler, more understated finish.

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5. Dusty Blue

colourful capsule wardrobe autumn 2026: hannastefansson

(Image credit: @hannastefansson)

Style Notes: Whilst vivid hues are stealing the spotlight, there is still room for the softer, more muted tones for minimalists too. Need proof? Just ask Hanna Stefansson ( pictured above). Using her dusty blue satin shirt as a base, by styling it with lilac tights and witchy square-toe heels, she creates a cooler-than-cool, fashion-forward look. Bonus points if you style it with a fitted midi skirt and black trench coat if you come to recreate.

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6. Baby Pink

Colourful capsule wardrobe autumn 2026: Evie Mills. She wears a baby pink faux fur jacket. She styles it with a zebra-print clutch, zebra-print boots and a black top and Bermuda shorts.

(Image credit: @evie_mills)

Style Notes: We loved hot pink and Barbie pink, but this autumn the only shade we’ll be reaching for is that of baby pink. inherently sweeter and more optimistic than its predecessor, and evocative childhood happiness, this nostalgic shade feels like a reset during a season of high-impact colour. Plus, it looks especially chic when styled with an all-black outfit and a playful print shoe and bag, like Evie Mill’s (pictured above).

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7. Aquamarine

Colourful capsule wardrobe autumn 2026: _jeanettemadsen_ wears an aqua top. She styles it with brown trousers, black boots, a black belt and a black bag. This image was taken from Instagram recently.

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

Style Notes: Having dominated this summer, aquamarine blue isn't going anywhere quite yet. This striking, dopamine-boosting pop feels both refreshing and optimistic, and, as it's remarkably versatile, it will work just as hard in a colour-drenched look as it does when Jeanette Madsen (pictured above) has styled it with brown trousers and black accessories.

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Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Junior Fashion Editor

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.

At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.