Black Coats Are Classic, But Fashion People Know This Colour Is Much More Relevant

I know it’s not quite coat season, but I wouldn’t be much of a trend predictor if I weren’t looking ahead at least a few weeks. So, I’m ready to place my bets now: come November, we’ll see some of the chicest dressers working letterbox-red coats into their styling rotations.
No, they won’t completely eclipse our trusty black coats, but when fashion people want to inject a little more energy into their autumn wardrobes, I predict they’ll be reaching for this trending shade instead. And, putting my theory to the test, this week I spotted Zoë Kravitz out in an oversized wrap coat in the fiery hue. Anchoring the bold shade with reliable neutrals, Zoë layered her (sadly sold-out) The Row Cashmere Priske Coat over relaxed black trousers and a pair of black trainers. Her black leather handbag and dark sunglasses added further cohesion to the otherwise throw-on-and-go look.
Whilst purple and turquoise have been trending hard lately, red feels like an equally punchy but much more familiar shade to style. If, like me, you prefer to keep things neutral, I find that adding a red layer is just enough to keep a simple look feeling fresh without having to complicate things.
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Always inspired by Zoë, read on to shop the red coats and jackets I’m eyeing up below.
Shop Red Coats and Jackets:
Mango
100% Wool Funnel-Neck Coat
The funnel neck jacket trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Reformation
Beck Trench
While I love this in the red, it also comes in beige and powder blue.
COS
Sculptural Cotton Swing Coat
This might be new in, but I can't see it staying in stock for long.
Zara
Long Trench Coat
Style this with the collar down or button it up for a funnel-neck finish.
Prada
Single-Breasted Gabardine Coat
Wear this with black trousers and trainers to get Zoe's look.
RÓHE
Wool Jacket
The wool composition ensures a warm finish.
Sezane
Fernand Coat
Style this over jeans for a wearable, but elevated look.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.