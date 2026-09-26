Black Coats Are Classic, But Fashion People Know This Colour Is Much More Relevant

Not black, not beige—this is the trending coat colour fashion people will be wearing next.

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Zoe Kravitz walks down the street in New York wearing a red collarless coat with black trainers, a black leather bag and black sunglasses. She holds a transparent shopping bag and a brown paper bag.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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I know it’s not quite coat season, but I wouldn’t be much of a trend predictor if I weren’t looking ahead at least a few weeks. So, I’m ready to place my bets now: come November, we’ll see some of the chicest dressers working letterbox-red coats into their styling rotations.

No, they won’t completely eclipse our trusty black coats, but when fashion people want to inject a little more energy into their autumn wardrobes, I predict they’ll be reaching for this trending shade instead. And, putting my theory to the test, this week I spotted Zoë Kravitz out in an oversized wrap coat in the fiery hue. Anchoring the bold shade with reliable neutrals, Zoë layered her (sadly sold-out) The Row Cashmere Priske Coat over relaxed black trousers and a pair of black trainers. Her black leather handbag and dark sunglasses added further cohesion to the otherwise throw-on-and-go look.

Zoe Kravitz walks down the street in New York wearing a red collarless coat with black trainers, a black leather bag and black sunglasses. She holds a transparent shopping bag and a brown paper bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Whilst purple and turquoise have been trending hard lately, red feels like an equally punchy but much more familiar shade to style. If, like me, you prefer to keep things neutral, I find that adding a red layer is just enough to keep a simple look feeling fresh without having to complicate things.

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Always inspired by Zoë, read on to shop the red coats and jackets I’m eyeing up below.

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.