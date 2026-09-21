It's Here: The #1 Trend Fashion People Will Wear With Jeans This Fall

Opulence and craftsmanship are two themes that are overwhelmingly defining fall fashion, and the key piece to shop is none other than an evening jacket. Rather than a singular detail, these jackets are arriving in an array of beautiful finishes including brocade, jacquard, and velvet and finished with details like embroidery, covered buttons and frog closures.
We saw this all over the fall/winter 2026 collections from Chanel, Dior, and The Row to Kallmeyer and Conner Ives, but despite their couture-like quality, we're already seeing the real-world way to wear these special pieces play out. The key is to pair your most intricate, artful jacket with a simple basic like jeans, adding a sense of wearability and versatility to the investment piece.
On the street during New York Fashion Week, insiders unanimously agreed on this styling idea and we spotted numerous outfits with classic blue jeans and an opulent evening jacket. Ahead, see how fashion people are styling this high-low outfit combination and then shop our favorite evening jackets across the market.
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How to Wear the Evening Jacket Trend
En route to the Conner Ives show, Lauren Santo Domingo wore a butter-yellow embroidered silk jacket the brand's edit on Moda Operandi—and notably paired the one-of-a-kind piece with blue cigarette jeans.
A pair of indigo-wash denim enhances the depth of a rich velvet jacket.
Even a silk-embroidered duster coat falls into this category, and looks especially cool and carefree when paired with a plain T-shirt and looser-fit jeans.
For a busy last day of NYFW, I paired a collarless metallic brocade jacket I had from Lafayette 148 several seasons ago with my most beloved pair of vintage Levi's and a simple white tee.
I also spotted associate fashion editor Nikki Chwatt partaking in the trend in a floor-length embroidered robe and polished accessories.
Shop Evening Jackets
The Row
Brianda Raw-Edge Linen Jacket
Rohe
Cotton-Velvet Jacket
Reformation
Eleanor Jacket
Polo Ralph Lauren
Embellished Cotton Cropped Jacket
DESTREE
Amoako Devoré Blazer
KALLMEYER
Tilda Metallic Jacquard Jacket
LIBEROWE
Compton Wool Jacket
MANGO
Band Collar Jacquard Jacket
RENGGLI
Brocade Jacket
ZARA
Zw Collection Jacquard Jacket With Frog Fastenings
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over eight years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.