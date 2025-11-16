Fashion month always leaves me inspired, but this season, it wasn’t the dresses or the hemlines that stole my attention—it was the coats. Shocking, I know, because we just saw models prance around in what’s to come in warmer-weather days, but once you see what I saw, you too will be inspired. Across New York, London, Milan, and Paris, designers gave outerwear the spotlight, reframing what spring outerwear looks like—expect colors, prints, and minimalist styles worthy of a double take. Yes, these designs are technically coming out in the spring, but that won’t stop us from putting our own spin on them for the time being.
Some highlights: We saw new proportions emerge—think hourglass silhouettes and high funnel necks—alongside nostalgic nods like animal prints and leather trenches that felt delightfully cinematic. Ahead, I’m breaking down the six coat trends that are already shaping the outerwear conversation.
Tailoring took a sculptural turn, with cinched waists and strong shoulders that redefined feminine structure and really cinch that waist. It’s giving “power dressing” but make it all about the outerwear.
Helsa
Italian Wool Blend Topcoat
EAVES
Yaron Manteco Wool Coat
The Andamane
Ottavia Coat
Liberowe
Wool Coat
Leave it to Burberry to make plaid feel brand-new again. Saturated shades of blue, red, and green transformed the pattern into a bold statement, perfect for breaking up a neutral wardrobe. Jaws dropped in the front row as this typically neutral brand made a big statement, and other designers followed suit.
Burberry
Check Linen Trench Coat
Sézane
Viktor Coat
Isabel Marant
Plaid-Pattern Wool Coat
Prada
Checked Cotton Coat
From leopard to snakeskin, animal prints have had a great few years in the fashion scene, and there’s no way your outerwear should get away unscathed. These fun prints emerged as the season’s playful twist on neutrals. They paired perfectly with sleek tailoring for a look that’s equal parts wild and refined.
BY.DYLN
Yolanda Coat
Madewell
Single-Breasted Topcoat
J.Crew
Lady Jacket
Avec Les Filles
Cheetah Print Belted Faux Fur Maxi Coat
Designers leaned into exaggerated collars this season, framing the face with tall, sculptural necklines. I mean, did you see the Alaïa coat the internet is buzzing about? The effect? Sleek, modern, and a mysterious Olsen tuck to seal the deal.
SourceUnknown
Faux-Leather Short Parka
ZARA
High Collar Jacket
Canada Goose
Chilliwack Hooded Wool Bomber Jacket
& Other Stories
Asymmetric Wool Jacket
The unexpected star of the season, satin outerwear brought a sense of polish and fluidity to the runway. It’s a little bit glam, a little bit undone—just the right balance. Talk about liquid shine!
Reformation
Stella Satin Coat
Carolina Herrera
Double-Breasted Satin Trench Coat
Rue Sophie
Anne Satin Coat
Prada
Single-Breasted Duchesse Coat
The classic trench got a glossy update in buttery leather, but between you and me, I’ve had a coat in this style in my closet that I’ve worn so much in recent years it looks like it took a beating—this is a coat you’re getting plenty of wears out of. Whether you choose deep chocolate, minimalist black, or my new favorite, shiny burgundy, this is the jacket that will instantly elevate a simple outfit.