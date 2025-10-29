The Diary of a Miu Miu Boy: 5 Outfits That Guarantee the Famous Nerdy-But-Chic Aesthetic

Joseph Tang is a Who What Wear editor in residence and the fashion director of Canadian department store Holt Renfrew, where he oversees the fashion and style direction for both the women's and men's businesses.
Layered polos, plaid details, and varsity stripes—no, this isn't the dress code for Benito Skinner's show Overcompensating. The varsity prep revival has officially hit its stride, and no one does it better than Miuccia Prada at Miu Miu. While Miu Miu currently only sells womenswear, the brand has spent the last couple of years showing us that the charm of the brand knows no gender—hence the "Miu Miu boy" craze. The conversation around the Miu Miu boy definitely started when Troye Sivan walked in the S/S 24 Miu Miu show, and since then, I've seen more and more Miu Miu boys out in the wild, on the runways, and on my social media feeds. We like to call this the Miu Miu effect.
As a major fan of the brand, I had to see what the coveted aesthetic was like for myself, which is why I stepped into the shoes of a Miu Miu boy for a day. I headed to the closest Miu Miu and dove right in. The result? Five outfits that perfectly achieve that nerdy-but-chic look that Miu Miu fans all know and love. Keep reading to see my looks featuring all the best Miu Miu clothes for men and top tips for channeling the aesthetic for yourself.
Prep in Your Step
The polo shirt is a quintessential piece to achieving this preppy look. It's normcore, but make it fashion! I styled this look with a classic white shirt under the polo to create a layered look and feel.
In his current role as fashion director of Holt Renfrew, Joseph Tang oversees the fashion and style direction for both the women's and men's businesses. Tang works with the brands at Holt Renfrew to develop new product concepts and initiatives while keeping his eye on the next big names in fashion. When he's not in the showrooms of New York, Milan, and Paris searching for new and emerging designers, he focuses on translating the major themes and ideas of the runway into tangible and embraceable market messaging for Holt Renfrew's stores in Canada.
A fervent believer in inspiring others to develop and own their fashion decisions, Tang is always quick to highlight that confidence in one's own style is always on-trend.