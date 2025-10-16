The Shirt Style You Forgot About Just Became Fall 2025's Biggest Trend

Welcome to The Great Try-On—our digest of everything you'll need for your most stylish season yet. There's a chill in the air, and accordingly, we identified the ultimate fall capsule wardrobe, which consists of six practical yet trend-forward hero items. A few of our editors tried on each of these versatile wardrobe builders so that you can see how they actually look IRL. We built individual stories around the six categories we're highlighting, and for each, you will see some of your favorite brands, fresh styling tricks, and outfit ideas aplenty. From the denim trend people are trading blue jeans for to the sweater style of the season, we hope that these photos and the candid reviews of each item will help you shop for a fall wardrobe filled with essentials and of-the-moment pieces you'll wear this season and beyond.
Plaid shirts are the kind of transformative piece that can fit so many aesthetics. They can be punk, prep, casual, or even formal. That's the beauty of a plaid shirt—it can be anything you want it to be. And that's exactly why everyone needs one this fall. You can wear them with just about everything in your wardrobe, from lace slip skirts to leather jackets, and truly never get tired of them. We promise.
Barbour does lots of things well, but one of the British brand's specialities is certainly plaid shirts. When you think of a classic plaid shirt, this is probably exactly what comes to mind. And that's for a reason. It's an iconic essential.
Aniyah's take on the shirt: "You may know Barbour for its classic waxed jackets, but don't sleep on its other categories. Outside of outerwear, the brand does sweaters and shirts really well. Enter this plaid number. While I typically stick to solid colors when it comes to button-down tops, I love the idea of welcoming plaid into my wardrobe during this time of year. We merged two major fall trends, lace and plaid, to create this unexpectedly cool look. And the only way I could pull it off was with a shirt that was as comfortable and loose-fitting as this one."
Styling tips: Plaid shirts have a reputation for being a bit casual. But what's great about a wardrobe piece that has a strong identity is that wearing it any other way instantly feels subversive and interesting. Style with a lace dress tucked in at the hip and layered over a pair of pants for a look that feels both masculine and feminine. But best of all, it feels entirely unexpected, and all of the conflicting elements just work so perfectly together.
This is a timeless staple with a relaxed charm that can't be denied. It's made from brushed soft cotton with a button-up placket and a classic collar.
Barbour
Elishaw Button-Up Shirt
Reformation
Lace Trim Silk Midi Skirt
TOTEME
Strappy Pointed Toe Pumps
We frequently find ourselves wanting everything Proenza Schouler makes, and this button-up plaid shirt is no different. It's the kind of low-key but high-fashion staple New York cool people flock to, and that's probably because it's so easy to wear. And like with any Proenza piece, it just has that cool factor already built in.
Audrey's take on the shirt: "A few months ago, Who What Wear editor Eliza Huber wore a plaid Tory Burch shirt to the office, and it made me rethink plaid as more than just a pattern an entire generation used to wear in high school. With its laid-back shape and cobalt colorway, this Proenza Schouler version further proves plaid can be chic."
Styling tips: To glam up the top, consider wearing large shades and dramatic leather gloves with a chunky silver bangle worn over. Tuck the top into a column shirt, and top it all off with the perfect leather belt with gold hardware.
The Proenza plaid button-up shirt is cut from an Italian-made hammered viscose. It features a front-button closure, a point collar, two-button cuffs, and dropped shoulders. Dry cleaning is recommended for upkeep.
Proenza Schouler
Bronwen Button-Up Shirt
Ray-Ban
54mm Wayfarer Sunglasses
Madewell
Suede Column Skirt
What's so fun about a plaid shirt is that it can give a grungy edge to a look that may otherwise feel too clean-cut or simple. Of course, that is especially true when you're dealing with this ACNE Studios button-up with an almost-blurry plaid that feels particularly unique.
Tara's take on the shirt: "Plaid shirts are typically preppy, which is not how I would describe my own personal style. But this ACNE Studios shirt definitely leaned more grunge, which I really like. I think people tend to forget that plaid is also a punk staple as much as it is a prep essential! The coloring of this one by ACNE also makes it easier to wear with grungier pieces like chunky silver jewelry, tall black boots, and slinky silk skirts."
Styling tips: When it doubt, just tie the plaid shirt around your waist. It adds a punk flair that helps break up a more straightforward silhouette like black satin pants and a white T-shirt.
This ACNE Studios Setar Shadow Check Flannel Button-Up Shirt looks unlike any other that we've come across. It features a relaxed fit with some extra room that makes it particularly ideal for layering, with dropped shoulders and a curved hem.