Alexa Chung and Londoners are Already On Board With Winter’s Most Elegant Cardigan Trend
While I'm all in for a bundled-up look and a cosy casing of layers, after a few months of winter I find myself getting a little tired of styling so many chunky knits and I start to crave a bit of a sleeker silhouette. Keen to maintain the same level of cosiness, but in need of a sharper shape, I've made it my mission to track down a knitwear item that can meet all of my criteria. Enter, the collared cardigan.
Already in the wardrobe of Alexa Chung—an easy give away that a trend will be piquing soon—the model and presenter wore her light beige Miu Miu collared cardigan partially unbuttoned and styled over a simple black tee for a smarter take on casual style.
With a neat finish that's reminiscent of a collared shirt or blouse, this knitwear trend retains a polished energy that its collar-less equivalents simply can't match. Both preppy and cosy the trending design is smarter than most knits, thus styling well with tailored trousers for a polished weekday look, or worn with jeans to dress them up a bit.
What's more is that online interest in the garment is spiking at the moment, as Google Trends reports a growing demand for the outfit-enhancing item over the past few weeks—which means that it won't be long until it's available to shop all over the high street.
Luckily, there are still plenty of options available to browse through right now. Read on to discover our edit of the best collared cardigans to shop today.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST COLLARED CARDIGANS HERE:
The merino wool composition will help to keep you cosy all season.
Wear this undone over a t-shirt or style it buttoned up to the top.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
Anne Hathaway Wore the Affordable Basic That Makes Even Sneaker Outfits Look Rich
How many is too many to own?
By Allyson Payer
-
Drop Everything: Madewell x Alexa Chung Part Two Has Arrived
Corduroy and satin are here to save the day.
By Ana Escalante
-
Alexa Chung Is Pressing Pause on Basic Leather Ballet Flats for This Trendier Style
She's the ballet flats expert.
By Allyson Payer
-
The French Knitwear Brand Every Parisian Has in Their Closet
The greatest of all time.
By Ana Escalante
-
Alexa Chung Just Wore the Cozy Jacket Trend Fashion People Are Styling With Miniskirts and Jeans This Fall
Bundle up.
By Natalie Munro
-
Yes, Overalls Are Cool Again—Just Ask Alexa Chung, Hailey Bieber, and New Yorkers
I'm on board.
By Yusra Siddiqui
-
Alexa Chung Just Wore the Coat Trend Fashion People Are Obsessed With This Fall
The perfect cover-up for the in-between weather.
By Natalie Munro
-
Not Me Doing the Orangutan Point to Every Last Sweater at Nordstrom—35 Chic Picks That Caught My Eye
I can't help it. They are all so good.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes