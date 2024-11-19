Alexa Chung and Londoners are Already On Board With Winter’s Most Elegant Cardigan Trend

While I'm all in for a bundled-up look and a cosy casing of layers, after a few months of winter I find myself getting a little tired of styling so many chunky knits and I start to crave a bit of a sleeker silhouette. Keen to maintain the same level of cosiness, but in need of a sharper shape, I've made it my mission to track down a knitwear item that can meet all of my criteria. Enter, the collared cardigan.

Already in the wardrobe of Alexa Chung—an easy give away that a trend will be piquing soon—the model and presenter wore her light beige Miu Miu collared cardigan partially unbuttoned and styled over a simple black tee for a smarter take on casual style.

With a neat finish that's reminiscent of a collared shirt or blouse, this knitwear trend retains a polished energy that its collar-less equivalents simply can't match. Both preppy and cosy the trending design is smarter than most knits, thus styling well with tailored trousers for a polished weekday look, or worn with jeans to dress them up a bit.

What's more is that online interest in the garment is spiking at the moment, as Google Trends reports a growing demand for the outfit-enhancing item over the past few weeks—which means that it won't be long until it's available to shop all over the high street.

Luckily, there are still plenty of options available to browse through right now. Read on to discover our edit of the best collared cardigans to shop today.

Mango Twenties Button Cardigan £50 SHOP NOW This looks much more expensive than it is.

Reformation Fantino Cashmere Collared Cardigan £298 SHOP NOW This also comes in beige and cream.

Marks & Spencer Soft Touch Collared Knitted Top £35 SHOP NOW This comes in sizes 6—24.

Zara Buttoned Knit Cardigan £36 SHOP NOW Add a fresh flush of colour to your winter wardrobe.

Mango Ribbed Cardigan With Hooks £30 SHOP NOW This fresh cream shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Uniqlo 100% Merino Ribbed Polo Cardigan £35 SHOP NOW The merino wool composition will help to keep you cosy all season.

John Lewis Wool Blend Collared Cardigan £49 SHOP NOW This chunky knit is destined to sell out.

Miu Miu Cashmere Knit Cardigan £1380 SHOP NOW Style with a miniskirt or pair with simple jeans.

ARCH4 Columbia Cable-Knit Cashmere Cardigan £595 SHOP NOW Wear this undone over a t-shirt or style it buttoned up to the top.

Sezane Betty Cardigan £130 SHOP NOW This comes in sizes XXS—XXXL.