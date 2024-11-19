Alexa Chung and Londoners are Already On Board With Winter’s Most Elegant Cardigan Trend

Natalie Munro
By
published
in Features

While I'm all in for a bundled-up look and a cosy casing of layers, after a few months of winter I find myself getting a little tired of styling so many chunky knits and I start to crave a bit of a sleeker silhouette. Keen to maintain the same level of cosiness, but in need of a sharper shape, I've made it my mission to track down a knitwear item that can meet all of my criteria. Enter, the collared cardigan.

Already in the wardrobe of Alexa Chung—an easy give away that a trend will be piquing soon—the model and presenter wore her light beige Miu Miu collared cardigan partially unbuttoned and styled over a simple black tee for a smarter take on casual style.

Alexa Chung wears a collared cardigan.

(Image credit: @alexachung)

With a neat finish that's reminiscent of a collared shirt or blouse, this knitwear trend retains a polished energy that its collar-less equivalents simply can't match. Both preppy and cosy the trending design is smarter than most knits, thus styling well with tailored trousers for a polished weekday look, or worn with jeans to dress them up a bit.

What's more is that online interest in the garment is spiking at the moment, as Google Trends reports a growing demand for the outfit-enhancing item over the past few weeks—which means that it won't be long until it's available to shop all over the high street.

Influencer wears a collared cardigan.

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Luckily, there are still plenty of options available to browse through right now. Read on to discover our edit of the best collared cardigans to shop today.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST COLLARED CARDIGANS HERE:

Mango Twenties Button Cardigan
Mango
Twenties Button Cardigan

This looks much more expensive than it is.

Fantino Cashmere Collared Cardigan
Reformation
Fantino Cashmere Collared Cardigan

This also comes in beige and cream.

Soft Touch Collared Knitted Top
Marks & Spencer
Soft Touch Collared Knitted Top

This comes in sizes 6—24.

Buttoned Knit Cardigan
Zara
Buttoned Knit Cardigan

Add a fresh flush of colour to your winter wardrobe.

Ribbed Cardigan With Hooks - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Ribbed Cardigan With Hooks

This fresh cream shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

100% Merino Ribbed Polo Cardigan
Uniqlo
100% Merino Ribbed Polo Cardigan

The merino wool composition will help to keep you cosy all season.

John Lewis Cute Wool Blend Collared Cardigan, Grey
John Lewis
Wool Blend Collared Cardigan

This chunky knit is destined to sell out.

Cashmere Knit Cardigan
Miu Miu
Cashmere Knit Cardigan

Style with a miniskirt or pair with simple jeans.

Columbia Cable-Knit Cashmere Cardigan
ARCH4
Columbia Cable-Knit Cashmere Cardigan

Wear this undone over a t-shirt or style it buttoned up to the top.

Betty Cardigan - Black & Ecru Crochet - Merino Wool - Sézane
Sezane
Betty Cardigan

This comes in sizes XXS—XXXL.

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸